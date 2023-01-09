Jefferies Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results 01/09/2023 | 04:42pm EST Send by mail :

Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity of 7.2% 1

Total net revenues of $1.44 billion Investment Banking net revenues of $568 million Capital Markets net revenues of $478 million Asset Management net revenues (before allocated net interest 2 ) of $402 million, inclusive of $232 million of net revenues from merchant banking activities

Repurchased 3.9 million shares of common stock for $121 million, or an average price of $31.24 per share

Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization back to a total of $250 million

On November 1, 2022, we completed our merger with Jefferies Group LLC. This merger eliminated Jefferies Group LLC’s requirement to file Form 10-Qs, Form 10-Ks, and other duplicative processes, and resulted in us assuming Jefferies Group's debt obligations. In connection with the merger we have transferred our legacy merchant banking investments to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets or Asset Management segment and have reorganized the presentation of our segments and Net revenues to align with the way we are now managing our business. Additionally, corporate activities are now fully allocated to these segments. Prior year amounts have been revised to conform to this current presentation. Refer to Note 18 for further information. “Jefferies' 2022 total investment banking revenues, while down 38% from an off-the-charts 2021, represented our second-best year ever and were substantially above 2019 levels. Our advisory net revenues were only 5% below last year's all-time record result, while our underwriting net revenues were down 59%, due to the IPO and leveraged finance markets being substantially closed for much of the year. Our combined equities and fixed income net revenues were down only 19% versus 2021 and up meaningfully versus 2019. "Most significantly, for our fiscal 2022, Jefferies was the #6 largest investment banking firm in both global M&A, as well as global equity capital markets (excluding China), up from #12 and #13, respectively, only five years ago. We also moved up one spot from the prior year to #7 globally in combined M&A, ECM and leveraged finance, an improvement from #10 in 2017. It is worth noting that all the competitors ahead of us on these lists are trillion dollar plus global bank holding companies who often lead with their balance sheet, while Jefferies leads with ideas, expertise and human capital. "Our Equities franchise continued to expand in breadth and capability, while gaining market share across the majority of equity products in 2022. We achieved a U.S. ranking of #6 and a European ranking of #7 for equity research, while we were ranked #3 best overall in Asia for combined equity research and sales. While our Fixed Income business was down for the year, our fourth quarter was up over 71% and we carried that momentum through the first month of fiscal 2023. "Monetizing our legacy merchant banking portfolio and returning capital to shareholders remains one of our overriding priorities, and we made continued progress in 2022. We expect to take a further important step later this week with our spin-off to shareholders of Vitesse Energy ('Vitesse'). In 2022, we returned an aggregate of $1.14 billion to shareholders in the form of $280.1 million in dividends and the repurchase of 25.6 million shares for a total of $859.6 million, or $33.58 per share. Over the last five years, we have now returned $5.0 billion in total capital to shareholders, representing two-thirds of total tangible book value3 at January 1, 2018 and including 152.8 million shares repurchased at an average of $23.57 per share. Further, our Vitesse spin-off delivers to our shareholders an additional estimated more than $500 million of our shareholders' equity. Pro forma for the Vitesse spin-off, we will have returned over $5.5 billion in total capital to shareholders over the last five years, representing over 72% of tangible book value3 at January 1, 2018. "In sum, we achieved a respectable return on adjusted tangible equity of 10.3%1 in a very difficult environment, enhanced our market position in our core businesses and simplified our corporate structure. As we move forward in 2023, we have never been more optimistic about our human capital, product capabilities, industry expertise and geographic breadth, which we intend to continue to aggressively deliver to our clients going forward. Our goal is to continue to gain market share, further strengthening our 'never better' competitive position, and continue our quest to be the best full service global investment banking firm." Richard Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President Please refer to the just-released Jefferies Financial Group Annual Letter from our CEO and President for broader perspective on 2022, as well as our strategy and outlook. Quarterly Cash Dividend The Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.30 per Jefferies common share, payable on February 24, 2023 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on February 13, 2023. Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 202118 % Change 2022 202118 % Change Net revenues: Investment Banking and Capital Markets $ 1,046,434 $ 1,615,752 (35 )% $ 4,726,150 $ 6,917,774 (32 )% Asset Management 395,228 151,177 161 % 1,257,693 1,092,624 15 % Other (3,580 ) (8,438 ) 58 % (5,005 ) 3,428 N/M Net revenues 1,438,082 1,758,491 (18 )% 5,978,838 8,013,826 (25 )% Net earnings before income taxes 194,840 425,565 (54 )% 1,055,562 2,254,105 (53 )% Income tax expense 53,903 91,973 (41 )% 273,852 576,729 (53 )% Net earnings 140,937 333,592 (58 )% 781,710 1,677,376 (53 )% Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,280 ) 6,586 N/M (2,397 ) 3,850 N/M Net earnings (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (101 ) 245 N/M (1,342 ) (826 ) 62 % Preferred stock dividends 2,070 1,848 12 % 8,281 6,949 19 % Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $ 140,248 $ 324,913 (57 )% $ 777,168 $ 1,667,403 (53 )% Basic earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 1.23 (53 )% $ 3.13 $ 6.29 (50 )% Weighted average shares 239,312 261,637 247,378 263,595 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 1.20 (53 )% $ 3.06 $ 6.13 (50 )% Weighted average diluted shares 248,338 270,743 255,571 271,501 Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity1 7.2 % 16.5 % 10.3 % 24.5 % Adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity4 7.2 % 16.5 % 11.3 % 24.5 % N/M — Not Meaningful Highlights Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $140 million, or $0.57 per diluted share.

Effective tax rate of 27.7% Net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $777 million, or $3.06 per diluted share; adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders 8 of $857 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, after removing $80 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement in the third quarter.

of $857 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, after removing $80 million of expense related to a regulatory settlement in the third quarter. Repurchased 25.6 million shares of common stock for $859.6 million, or an average price of $33.58 per share.

Effective tax rate of 25.9%, reflecting non-deductible $80 million regulatory settlement during the year; adjusted effective tax rate17 of 24.1% without the cost of this settlement. Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking and Capital Markets Investment Banking net revenues were $568 million, as our mergers and acquisitions net revenues remained strong. Our debt and equity underwriting net revenues were lower than the same quarter last year, consistent with a reduction in industry-wide deal activity.

Capital Markets net revenues of $478 million were slightly higher as compared to the prior year quarter. Equities net revenues benefited from elevated client trading volumes and market volatility. Fixed Income net revenues reflect robust emerging market trading results partially offset by reduced market activity for various fixed income products. Investment Banking net revenues of $2.90 billion were driven by near-record advisory net revenues, offset by lower net revenues in debt and equity underwriting, consistent with significant reduced industry activity.

Capital Markets net revenues of $1.83 billion were lower as compared to the prior year. Equities net revenues were impacted by significantly reduced trading volumes related to a slowdown in new-issue offerings offset by strong client activity on market volatility and global instability. Fixed Income results were also impacted by significantly reduced trading volumes related to a decline in new-issue activity, lower overall trading volumes, mark-to-market losses on certain mortgage inventory positions and a slowdown in securitization activity in the face of inflation concerns and interest rate uncertainty. Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Asset Management Asset Management Asset Management net revenues reflect a challenging trading environment resulting in modest investment losses offset by the sale of our Oak Hill investment as well as merchant banking revenues, which include revenues from the sale of a multi-family project completed at HomeFed. Asset Management net revenues reflect revenues from sales of certain assets, partially offset by lower investment returns as compared to the prior year. * * * * Amounts herein pertaining to November 30, 2022 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the year ended November 30, 2022 will be provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC, which we expect to file on or about January 27, 2023. This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current views and include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” "would," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent circumstances. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s). Selected Financial Information (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 August 31, 202218 November 30, 202118 Net revenues by source: Advisory $ 381,412 $ 481,419 $ 587,476 Equity underwriting 109,439 150,972 370,636 Debt underwriting 61,731 76,943 222,655 Total underwriting 171,170 227,915 593,291 Other investment banking 15,892 (49,222 ) 11,181 Total Investment Banking 568,474 660,112 1,191,948 Equities 251,280 277,448 291,033 Fixed income 226,680 174,618 132,771 Total Capital Markets 477,960 452,066 423,804 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues9 1,046,434 1,112,178 1,615,752 Asset management fees and revenues10 13,440 17,069 13,065 Investment return2 156,613 (35,488 ) 41,554 Merchant banking 231,805 430,009 108,472 Allocated net interest2 (6,630 ) (9,934 ) (11,914 ) Total Asset Management Net revenues 395,228 401,656 151,177 Other (3,580 ) (3,990 ) (8,438 ) Total Net revenues by source $ 1,438,082 $ 1,509,844 $ 1,758,491 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 659,121 $ 559,593 $ 746,185 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 85,143 84,685 79,652 Underwriting costs 9,076 11,672 26,932 Technology and communications 114,957 110,925 103,054 Occupancy and equipment rental 28,420 26,589 26,027 Business development 42,610 36,322 42,381 Professional services 71,042 61,428 58,773 Depreciation and amortization 43,471 43,187 40,536 Cost of sales 91,281 123,436 79,954 Other 98,121 150,157 129,432 Total Non-interest expenses $ 1,243,242 $ 1,207,994 $ 1,332,926 (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 202118 Net revenues by source: Advisory $ 1,778,003 $ 1,873,204 Equity underwriting 538,946 1,557,364 Debt underwriting 490,873 935,131 Total underwriting 1,029,819 2,492,495 Other investment banking 92,170 291,423 Total Investment Banking 2,899,992 4,657,122 Equities 1,060,582 1,301,530 Fixed income 765,576 959,122 Total Capital Markets 1,826,158 2,260,652 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues9 4,726,150 6,917,774 Asset management fees and revenues10 89,127 120,733 Investment return2 156,594 260,316 Merchant banking 1,053,031 756,482 Allocated net interest2 (41,059 ) (44,907 ) Total Asset Management Net revenues 1,257,693 1,092,624 Other (5,005 ) 3,428 Total Net revenues by source $ 5,978,838 $ 8,013,826 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits $ 2,589,044 $ 3,554,760 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 347,805 301,860 Underwriting costs 42,067 117,572 Technology and communications 444,011 388,134 Occupancy and equipment rental 108,001 106,254 Business development 150,500 109,772 Professional services 240,978 215,761 Depreciation and amortization 172,902 157,420 Cost of sales 440,837 470,870 Other 387,131 337,318 Total Non-interest expenses $ 4,923,276 $ 5,759,721 Financial Data and Metrics (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 November 30, 2021 Other Data: Number of trading days 63 64 63 Number of trading loss days11 3 9 11 Average VaR (in millions)12 $ 10.62 $ 9.60 $ 10.14 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 Other Data: Number of trading days 252 252 Number of trading loss days11 30 60 Average VaR (in millions)12 $ 11.04 $ 13.63 (Amounts in Millions, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 November 30, 2021 Financial position13: Total assets19 $ 51,058 $ 51,477 $ 56,107 Total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period19 49,182 49,603 54,209 Cash and cash equivalents 9,703 9,478 10,755 Financial instruments owned19 18,666 18,776 18,025 Level 3 financial instruments owned14, 19 791 790 575 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,876 1,874 1,898 Total equity 10,295 10,360 10,580 Total shareholders' equity 10,233 10,293 10,554 Tangible shareholders' equity7 8,357 8,419 8,656 Other data and financial ratios: Leverage ratio13, 15, 19 5.0 5.0 5.3 Tangible gross leverage ratio13, 16, 19 5.9 5.9 6.3 Number of employees, at period end 5,381 5,347 5,556 Components of Denominator for Earnings Per Share The denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share are as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Weighted average common shares outstanding 227,395 234,258 Weighted average shares of restricted stock with future service (1,789 ) (1,330 ) Weighted average restricted stock units outstanding with no future service 13,706 14,450 Denominator for basic earnings per share 239,312 247,378 Stock options and other share based awards 1,617 1,518 Senior executive compensation plan restricted stock unit awards 2,968 2,234 Mandatorily redeemable convertible preferred shares 4,441 4,441 Denominator for diluted earnings per share 248,338 255,571 Notes Annualized return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as annualized adjusted net earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 10 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Allocated net interest represents an allocation to Asset Management of certain of our long-term debt interest expense, net of interest income on our Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity. Allocated net interest has been disaggregated to increase transparency and to present direct Asset Management revenues. We believe that aggregating Allocated net interest would obscure the revenue results by including an amount that is unique to our credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods. Refer to Selected Financial Information on pages 5 to 6. Tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as shareholders' equity less intangible assets, net and goodwill. Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Adjusted annualized return on adjusted tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies' annualized adjusted net earnings excluding the net earnings impact of the $80 million of expense ($80 million, net of tax) related to a regulatory settlement during the current year (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by our beginning of period adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 10 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units, stock options, conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Adjusted tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure), is defined as shareholders' equity less Intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that tangible equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the $80 million expense ($80 million, net of tax) related to a regulatory settlement in the third quarter. Refer to schedule on page 9 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement. Includes management and performance fees from funds and accounts managed by us as well as our share of fees received by affiliated asset management companies with which we have revenue and profit share arrangements, as well as earnings on our ownership interest in affiliated asset managers. Number of trading loss days is calculated based on trading activities in our Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Asset Management business segments. VaR estimates the potential loss in value of trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7A "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2021. Amounts pertaining to November 30, 2022 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022. Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned. Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity. Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing our leverage ratio. Adjusted effective tax rate (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the $80 million expense related to a regulatory settlement in the current year. Refer to schedule on page 10 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. We have reclassified the presentation of certain line items within our Net revenues by sources to streamline our financial statements to better align the presentation of our firm with the strategy of building our investment banking and capital markets and asset management businesses as we continue to reduce our legacy merchant banking portfolio. Historical periods have been recast to conform to these reclassification and presentation changes. We have changed the accounting for our secondary trading activity related to the purchases and sales of corporate loans. Historically, we have accounted for purchases and sales of corporate loans on trade date recognizing the total amount of purchased loans within Financial instruments owned and a corresponding liability within Payables - brokers, dealers and clearing organizations and the total amount of loans sold within Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased and a corresponding asset within Receivables - brokers, dealers and clearing organizations on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition for the cash to be paid or received upon settlement. We have determined that it is more preferable to recognize this trading activity on a settlement date basis and recognize firm commitments to purchase and/or sell loans on the date of trade execution due to the extended settlement period for this trading activity. There was no impact to net earnings or total equity as a result of this change in accounting policy. Non-GAAP Reconciliations The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of net earnings attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 140,248 $ 777,168 Net earnings impact for regulatory settlement — 80,000 Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 140,248 $ 857,168 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 3.06 Diluted earnings per share impact for regulatory settlement — 0.31 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 3.37 Adjusted Return on Adjusted Tangible Equity Reconciliation The table below reconciles our Net earnings attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands): Three Months Ended November 30, Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 140,248 $ 324,913 $ 777,168 $ 1,667,403 Intangible amortization and impairment expense, net of tax 1,742 2,773 8,100 10,649 Adjusted net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 141,990 $ 327,686 $ 785,268 $ 1,678,052 Annualized adjusted net earnings (non-GAAP) $ 567,960 $ 1,310,744 $ 785,268 $ 1,678,052 Net earnings impact for regulatory settlement $ — $ — $ 80,000 $ — Adjusted net earnings excluding regulatory settlement (non-GAAP) $ 141,990 $ 327,686 $ 865,268 $ 1,678,052 Annualized adjusted net earnings excluding regulatory settlement (non-GAAP) $ 567,960 $ 1,310,744 $ 865,268 $ 1,678,052 August 31, November 30, 2022 2021 2021 2020 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 10,292,531 $ 10,381,883 $ 10,553,755 $ 9,403,893 Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill (1,874,435 ) (1,905,163 ) (1,897,500 ) (1,913,467 ) Less: Deferred tax asset (398,397 ) (479,016 ) (327,547 ) (393,687 ) Less: Weighted average quarter-to-date or year-to-date impact of cash dividends and share repurchases (115,869 ) (62,644 ) (670,949 ) (243,003 ) Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 7,903,830 $ 7,935,060 $ 7,657,759 $ 6,853,736 Return on adjusted tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.2 % 16.5 % 10.3 % 24.5 % Adjusted return on adjusted tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.2 % 16.5 % 11.3 % 24.5 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate GAAP Reconciliation The table below reconciles our effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate: Twelve Months Ended November 30, 2022 Effective tax rate (GAAP) 25.9 % Effective tax rate impact for regulatory settlement (1.8 )% Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) 24.1 % Adjusted Tangible Book Value and Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation The table below reconciles our book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts): November 30, 2022 Book value (GAAP) $ 10,232,846 Redeemable convertible preferred shares convertible to common shares(1) 125,000 Stock options(2) 119,336 Intangible assets, net and goodwill (1,875,576 ) Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 8,601,606 Common shares outstanding (GAAP) 226,130 Restricted stock units ("RSUs") 17,868 Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares(1) 4,441 Stock options(2) 5,025 Other 1,168 Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP)(3) 254,632 Book value per share outstanding $ 45.25 Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding (non-GAAP) $ 33.78 (1) Redeemable convertible preferred shares added to book value and fully diluted shares assume that the redeemable convertible preferred shares are converted to common shares. (2) Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of November 30, 2022 of 5,024,532 multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $23.75 on November 30, 2022. Stock options added to fully diluted shares are equal to the total stock options outstanding on November 30, 2022. (3) Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans until the performance period is complete. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the additional common shares if our redeemable convertible preferred shares were converted to common shares. Tangible Book Value GAAP Reconciliation At the beginning of the press release, we disclose how much we have returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends since the beginning of 2018 and what percentage that is of tangible book value at the beginning of 2018. The table below reconciles our shareholders' equity to tangible book value at the beginning of 2018 (in thousands): December 31, 2017 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 10,105,957 Intangible assets, net and goodwill (2,463,180 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 7,642,777 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005666/en/

