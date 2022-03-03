Log in
    JEF   US47233W1099

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(JEF)
Jefferies' Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
$14.1 Million Will Be Sent to 20 Charities for Immediate Humanitarian Aid

Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.

In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies’ clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

“Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine.”

Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:

Charitable Organization

Charity Description

Amount

Americares

Focuses on providing medicine, medical
supplies and emergency funding to
communities that are vulnerable to crises,
disasters and poverty.

$ 1,000,000

CARE

Raises money to provide immediate aid,
including food, water, hygiene kits, support
services and direct cash assistance in Ukraine.

$ 1,000,000

Doctors Without Borders

Mobilizes emergency preparedness response,
with teams at the Polish-Ukrainian border
setting up emergency response activities and
carrying out assessments along Ukraine’s border.

$ 1,000,000

GlobalGiving

Supports humanitarian assistance in impacted
communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions
where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s
local partners are bringing relief to terrified and
displaced communities, supplying shelter, food,
clean water, access to education, and more.

$ 1,000,000

Global Empowerment Mission

Aims to restore hope and opportunities in the lives
of those affected by natural disasters. They are
currently on the ground in Medyka, Poland to offer
complimentary aid and travel relocation.

$ 1,000,000

International Committee of the Red Cross

Ensures humanitarian protection and assistance
for victims of armed conflict and other violence.
The ICRC is focused on repairing vital infrastructure
in Ukraine, supporting health facilities with medicines
and equipment, and supporting families with food
and hygiene items.

$ 1,000,000

International Medical Corps

Works directly and in partnership with local
organizations to increase access to medical services,
child protection, and mental health and psychosocial
support for those living in areas affected by war.

$ 1,000,000

UNICEF

Protects and promotes the rights of children all over
the world, and is working nonstop to deliver
lifesaving programs in Ukraine for affected children
and families, including health, hygiene and
emergency education supplies.

$ 1,000,000

World Central Kitchen

Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate
and community crises. They are set up at eight
border crossings to serve nourishing meals to people
in need, in addition to supporting local restaurants
preparing meals in five Ukrainian cities.

$ 1,000,000

Catholic Relief Services (CRS)

Works with organizations globally to help vulnerable
people overcome emergencies, earn a living through
agriculture and access affordable health care. They
are working with partners on the ground across
Ukraine to provide safe shelter, hot meals, transport
to safe areas, and fuel to keep warm.

$ 750,000

Project CURE

Provides humanitarian assistance to the people of
Ukraine by shipping cargo containers of medical
equipment and supplies.

$ 750,000

Project HOPE

Actively shipping essential medicines and medical
supplies to refugees and activated an emergency
response team to provide immediate health and
humanitarian relief.

$ 750,000

United Ukrainian American Relief Committee

Administers vital medical supplies to victims, care for
the injured and refugees, as well as shelter and food
to those affected. UUARC is working closely with
UCCA, UWC, US Aid and the Ukrainian Embassy in
the coordination of aid.

$ 750,000

Come Back Alive

Helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and their
families by providing technical support, specifically
with cameras and night vision devices.

$ 300,000

Direct Relief

Provides emergency health kits and medical
backpacks for triage care to refugees feeling
violence and disruption.

$ 300,000

The Global Surgical and Medical Support Group (GSMSG)

Provides high quality medical care and training to
communities in conflict zones, austere environments
and disaster areas around the world. GSMSG
medical and surgical teams can provide the full
spectrum of care ranging from front-line medical
services to advanced neurosurgery.

$ 300,000

Kyiv School of Economics for Crisis Support

Fundraises to support humanitarian projects of
Ukraine NGOs and local administrations aiding
vulnerable groups of people and those who cannot
ensure their safety independently.

$ 300,000

National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Assistance Fund

Special fundraising account that will be leveraged
by the Ministry of Social Policy to provide food, shelter,
clothes, medicine, staple goods, and financial aid to
refugees and citizens that have been displaced due to
military conflict.

$ 300,000

Saint Andrew Charity Foundation

Ukraine-based charity that seeks to improve the social
conditions and welfare of children, specifically orphans,
across education, healthcare, and human rights.

$ 300,000

SOS Children’s Villages

Sends emergency relief, critical medical supplies, healthy
meals and clean water, vital psychotherapy support, and
quality education resources to children and families in Ukraine.

$ 300,000

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.


© Business Wire 2022
