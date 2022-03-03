Jefferies' Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty
03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
$14.1 Million Will Be Sent to 20 Charities for Immediate Humanitarian Aid
Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.
In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies’ clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.
Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:
“Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine.”
Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:
Supports humanitarian assistance in impacted
communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions
where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s
local partners are bringing relief to terrified and
displaced communities, supplying shelter, food,
clean water, access to education, and more.
Ensures humanitarian protection and assistance
for victims of armed conflict and other violence.
The ICRC is focused on repairing vital infrastructure
in Ukraine, supporting health facilities with medicines
and equipment, and supporting families with food
and hygiene items.
Works directly and in partnership with local
organizations to increase access to medical services,
child protection, and mental health and psychosocial
support for those living in areas affected by war.
Protects and promotes the rights of children all over
the world, and is working nonstop to deliver
lifesaving programs in Ukraine for affected children
and families, including health, hygiene and
emergency education supplies.
Supplies meals in response to humanitarian, climate
and community crises. They are set up at eight
border crossings to serve nourishing meals to people
in need, in addition to supporting local restaurants
preparing meals in five Ukrainian cities.
Works with organizations globally to help vulnerable
people overcome emergencies, earn a living through
agriculture and access affordable health care. They
are working with partners on the ground across
Ukraine to provide safe shelter, hot meals, transport
to safe areas, and fuel to keep warm.
Administers vital medical supplies to victims, care for
the injured and refugees, as well as shelter and food
to those affected. UUARC is working closely with
UCCA, UWC, US Aid and the Ukrainian Embassy in
the coordination of aid.
$ 750,000
Come Back Alive
Helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and their
families by providing technical support, specifically
with cameras and night vision devices.
Provides high quality medical care and training to
communities in conflict zones, austere environments
and disaster areas around the world. GSMSG
medical and surgical teams can provide the full
spectrum of care ranging from front-line medical
services to advanced neurosurgery.
Special fundraising account that will be leveraged
by the Ministry of Social Policy to provide food, shelter,
clothes, medicine, staple goods, and financial aid to
refugees and citizens that have been displaced due to
military conflict.
Sends emergency relief, critical medical supplies, healthy
meals and clean water, vital psychotherapy support, and
quality education resources to children and families in Ukraine.
$ 300,000
