Jefferies' Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty

$14.1 Million Will Be Sent to 20 Charities for Immediate Humanitarian Aid

Jefferies announced today that its Ukrainian Doing Good Global Trading Day raised more than $14 million, and the funds will be quickly distributed to 20 charities that are providing on the ground humanitarian aid and support.

In a remarkable show of support, Jefferies’ clients generated $12.4 million in net trading commissions, with Jefferies employees donating more than $700,000 and the Company contributing $1 million as well.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

“Today every member of the Jefferies extended family is Ukrainian in heart and spirit. Their bravery and courage in the face of the worst kind of tyranny is beyond inspirational. We are humbled by our clients, employees, shareholders and friends who have all come together in our largest fundraising effort ever. We have all felt so helpless watching this tragedy unfold before our very eyes and we are grateful for the chance to do our small part to help the families, children and communities of Ukraine.”

Jefferies and our clients proudly support the following charitable organizations:

