MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jefferies Financial Group    JEF

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP

(JEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jefferies Financial : 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation

10/14/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Jefferies

Financial

Group Inc.

2020

Investor Meeting

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Presentation materials will be accessible directly preceding the meeting. Please check back on the morning of October 15, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 20:09:01 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 197 M - -
Net income 2020 531 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 5 188 M 5 188 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jefferies Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,00 $
Last Close Price 20,31 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Friedman President & Director
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Teresa S. Gendron Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Eugene Joyal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-5.33%5 167
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-4.99%32 586
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.83%9 572
NATIXIS-49.49%7 914
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.14.38%5 787
AJ BELL PLC-2.10%2 212
