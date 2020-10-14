Jefferies Financial : 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation

Jefferies
Financial
Group Inc.
2020
Investor Meeting
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Presentation materials will be accessible directly preceding the meeting. Please check back on the morning of October 15, 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 20:09:01 UTC