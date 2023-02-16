Advanced search
Jefferies Financial : 2021 EEO-1 Data for U.S. Employees (2/16/2022)

02/16/2023 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Equal Employment Opportunity Report

Jefferies is an equal employment opportunity workplace.

We comply with all relevant laws and regulations and we recognize the value of transparency in disclosing our workforce data to demonstrate the progress we are making.

The EEO-1 report is a mandatory data collection survey that requires all U.S. private sector employers with 100 or more employees to submit demographic workforce data, including data by race/ethnicity, gender, and job categories annually with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The tables contain metrics as of December 31, 2021 based on U.S. employees who have self-identified.

Note: Includes data as of December 31, 2021 for Jefferies Financial Group (JFG), Jefferies LLC, Jefferies Investment Advisors (JIA) and SR Empco LLC (SRE)

RAW DATA

White

Black

Asian

Hispanic

Pacific

American

Two or

Total

Islander

Indian

More

EXECUTIVE SR. OFFICIALS AND MGRS.

M

104

0

6

5

0

2

3

120

F

6

1

3

0

0

0

0

10

MID-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND MGRS.

M

354

6

77

19

0

1

6

463

F

65

2

19

3

0

0

2

91

PROFESSIONALS

M

918

36

361

107

2

4

27

1455

F

285

23

124

36

0

1

10

479

SALES WORKERS

M

180

5

14

6

0

0

1

206

F

34

1

12

10

0

0

0

57

ADMIN SUPPORT

M

3

3

4

0

0

0

1

11

F

68

13

6

24

2

1

4

118

GRAND TOTAL

3010

% OF TOTAL

White

Black

Asian

Hispanic

Pacific

American

Two or

Overall

EMPLOYEES

Islander

Indian

More

Total

EXECUTIVE SR. OFFICIALS AND MGRS.

M

87%

0%

5%

4%

0%

2%

3%

92%

F

60%

10%

30%

0%

0%

0%

0%

8%

MID-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND MGRS.

M

76%

1%

17%

4%

0%

0%

1%

84%

F

71%

2%

21%

3%

0%

0%

2%

16%

PROFESSIONALS

M

63%

2%

25%

7%

0%

0%

2%

75%

F

59%

5%

26%

8%

0%

0%

2%

25%

SALES WORKERS

M

87%

2%

7%

3%

0%

0%

0%

78%

F

60%

2%

21%

18%

0%

0%

0%

22%

ADMIN SUPPORT

M

27%

27%

36%

0%

0%

0%

9%

9%

F

58%

11%

5%

20%

2%

1%

3%

91%

© 2023 Jefferies. Member SIPC.

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
