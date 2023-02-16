Jefferies Financial : 2021 EEO-1 Data for U.S. Employees (2/16/2022)

Jefferies is an equal employment opportunity workplace.

We comply with all relevant laws and regulations and we recognize the value of transparency in disclosing our workforce data to demonstrate the progress we are making.

The EEO-1 report is a mandatory data collection survey that requires all U.S. private sector employers with 100 or more employees to submit demographic workforce data, including data by race/ethnicity, gender, and job categories annually with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The tables contain metrics as of December 31, 2021 based on U.S. employees who have self-identified.

Note: Includes data as of December 31, 2021 for Jefferies Financial Group (JFG), Jefferies LLC, Jefferies Investment Advisors (JIA) and SR Empco LLC (SRE)