Jefferies Financial : 2021 EEO-1 Data for U.S. Employees (2/16/2022)
2021 Equal Employment Opportunity Report
Jefferies is an equal employment opportunity workplace.
We comply with all relevant laws and regulations and we recognize the value of transparency in disclosing our workforce data to demonstrate the progress we are making.
The EEO-1 report is a mandatory data collection survey that requires all U.S. private sector employers with 100 or more employees to submit demographic workforce data, including data by race/ethnicity, gender, and job categories
annually with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission . The tables contain metrics as of December 31, 2021 based on U.S. employees who have self-identified.
Note: Includes data as of December 31, 2021 for Jefferies Financial Group (JFG), Jefferies LLC, Jefferies Investment Advisors (JIA) and SR Empco LLC (SRE)
RAW DATA
White
Black
Asian
Hispanic
Pacific
American
Two or
Total
Islander
Indian
More
EXECUTIVE SR. OFFICIALS AND MGRS.
M
104
0
6
5
0
2
3
120
F
6
1
3
0
0
0
0
10
MID-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND MGRS.
M
354
6
77
19
0
1
6
463
F
65
2
19
3
0
0
2
91
PROFESSIONALS
M
918
36
361
107
2
4
27
1455
F
285
23
124
36
0
1
10
479
SALES WORKERS
M
180
5
14
6
0
0
1
206
F
34
1
12
10
0
0
0
57
ADMIN SUPPORT
M
3
3
4
0
0
0
1
11
F
68
13
6
24
2
1
4
118
GRAND TOTAL
3010
% OF TOTAL
White
Black
Asian
Hispanic
Pacific
American
Two or
Overall
EMPLOYEES
Islander
Indian
More
Total
EXECUTIVE SR. OFFICIALS AND MGRS.
M
87%
0%
5%
4%
0%
2%
3%
92%
F
60%
10%
30%
0%
0%
0%
0%
8%
MID-LEVEL OFFICIALS AND MGRS.
M
76%
1%
17%
4%
0%
0%
1%
84%
F
71%
2%
21%
3%
0%
0%
2%
16%
PROFESSIONALS
M
63%
2%
25%
7%
0%
0%
2%
75%
F
59%
5%
26%
8%
0%
0%
2%
25%
SALES WORKERS
M
87%
2%
7%
3%
0%
0%
0%
78%
F
60%
2%
21%
18%
0%
0%
0%
22%
ADMIN SUPPORT
M
27%
27%
36%
0%
0%
0%
9%
9%
F
58%
11%
5%
20%
2%
1%
3%
91%
© 2023 Jefferies. Member SIPC.
Disclaimer
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 20:38:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Analyst Recommendations on JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Sales 2023
5 293 M
-
-
Net income 2023
748 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
489 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,5x
Yield 2023
3,31%
Capitalization
8 888 M
8 888 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,77x
EV / Sales 2024
1,70x
Nbr of Employees
5 381
Free-Float
52,9%
Chart JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
39,30 $
Average target price
39,00 $
Spread / Average Target
-0,76%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.