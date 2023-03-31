Jefferies Financial : 2022 Gender Pay Gap Report (4/5/2022)
GENDER PAY GAP REPORT 2022
JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
JEFFERIES COMMITMENT TO GENDER DIVERSITY
"Since first reporting our U.K. gender paygap data in 2018, we continue to show progress through a continued narrowing of the gender pay gap. However, the figures also highlight the work that remainsahead to continue to close the gap." [Suggestedquote from Huw]
At Jefferies, we believe that gender diversity, including intersectional diversity, fosters creativity, innovation and thought leadership through the infusion of new ideas and perspectives. We have made a commitment to building a culture that provides opportunities for all employees, includingour emerging and senior womenleaders, and supporting a workforce that is reflective of the communities where we work and live.
To narrow the gender pay gap, we remain committed to promoting greater diversity within the firm by recruiting from an expanded pool of candidates and ultimately increasing the number of women and diverse employees across the firm; providing equitable opportunities for development and promotion; and creating an environment where our employees feel a sense of belonging and support.
We are committedto doing the work ahead and will support our leaders and managersto drive this commitment to Diversity, Equity and inclusion ("DE&I") across their businessareas, in order to narrow the gender pay gap.
It takes time to do things the right way, and we are determined to continue our progress and path forward to a continuously more inclusive and diverse organization.
GENDER PAY GAP ANALYSIS
Gender pay regulations aim to increase transparency around gender pay gaps as part of the UK Government's pledge to eliminate the gender paygap in a generation. Jefferies International Limited's ("JIL") Gender PayStatistics are publishedon the government website. A copy of this report is also published on the firm's website. JIL will continue to publish this information on an annual basis and will keep it available on the firm's website for no less than three years.
We acknowledge that gender pay is not the same as equal pay for equal work, which ensures that men andwomenin similar positions receive comparable pay. Our gender pay statistics continue to indicate an imbalance of gender representation at our senior levels, in which we will continue to be committed.
JIL GENDER PAY STATISTICS
JIL Gender Pay Gap
JIL Gender Bonus Gap
32.3%
38.3%
Men Mean Median
7038% 66.8%
Men Mean Median
Gender pay gap is the difference between the mean or median hourly rate of pay between male and female staff across the organisation irrespective of departments or seniority. The pay statistics are based on rates of pay on 5 April 2022.
Men receiving a bonus
Women receiving a bonus
Proportion of male and female staff
receiving a bonus in the
12 months
leading up to 5 April 2022.
92%
93.1%
Upper Pay Quartile
87.9%
12.1%
Upper Midde Pay Quartile
85.4%
14.6%
Lower Middle Pay Quartile
73.2%%
26.8%
Lower Pay Quartile
61.0%
39%
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Men
Women
Proportion of male and female staff in each pay quartile
1. THE PATH FORWARD: HOW ARE WE ADDRESSING THE GENDER PAY GAP
Investing in the advancement of women and diverse individuals continues to be an important priority for our firm, reinforced from the top of the organization. Both the JIL Board and JFG, JIL's ultimate parent, benefit from diverse viewpoints that are a result of diverse members. JFG (JIL's ultimate parent) has also established an ESG, Diversity, Equity ad InclusionCommittee to, amongst other responsibilities, provide enhancedoversight of Jefferies' efforts to broadenits diversityin the workforce. The JFG Board is 33% female and 42% diverse.
Our DEI strategy is focusedon intersectionalityand ensuring that diverse women of all backgrounds have equal opportunity to develop and progress at Jefferies. We have enhanced existingprogrammes and launchednew programmes to support our womento advance their careers and gain new skills. We have also been focused on attracting top diverse talent. Our DEI initiatives, including talent development, leadership programming and support of mental and physical well-being, are offered both in person and virtually, to maximize the global reach to all of our employee-partners. We offer a range of firm-wide engagement initiatives to raise awareness and bring our employees together.
As a further demonstrationof our commitment to DEI, our global team continues to grow. As of January2023, we have two full-time employees on our Diversity Equity andInclusion team based in London, and a global team of five employeesdriving our DEI efforts globally. Together, the team is focused on advising our Employee Resource Groups, and also developing, implementing and enhancing processes around recruitment, development, and advancement of employees
To address our UK gender pay gap in the long term, we have committed to a range of actions that, over time, shouldhelpus attract and retain diverse employees, enabling them to developand thrive at each stage of their career. These include:
Recruiting a Diverse Poolof Candidates
Developing and Supporting our Employee-Partners
Supporting Working Families and ImprovingWell-BeingandWork-Life for AllEmployees
4. Supporting our Clients and Communities
2. RECRUITING A DIVERSE POOL OF CANDIDATES
Campus Recruiting Intersectional Partnerships
Our campus recruiting programs continue to grow; globally, we had358 summer interns across all of our offices, a 58% increase from 2021. In EMEA, our program grew by 72% year over year. We strive to recruit the best and most diverse talent. Our London intern class in 2022 was 57% female, and 48% of BAME background. 54% came from non-finance degrees. Through our intersectional partnerships and insight events, we provide opportunities to engage womenfrom all backgrounds to learnmore about Jefferies early in the recruiting process for our internshipand early career programmes:
Women Societies Alliance (WSA):WSA is an independent central hubuniting Women inFinance and Business Societies within European Universities and building a supportive community of female students and female professionals in the industry. Jefferies sponsors and participates in the WSA Mentoring Scheme and participates in numerous panel sessions throughout the year in partnershipwith jWIN, Jefferies Women's Initiative Network.
SEO London Partnership:Sponsors for EducationalOpportunity (SEO) London prepare talented students from minority ethnic or low socioeconomic backgrounds for career success. As a sponsor firm, Jefferies advertises roles andhosts events eachyear to increase awareness of the Jefferies brand and attract more diverse and socially mobile candidates, includingwomenfrom all backgrounds, to apply to our programmes. In partnership with SEO, we participatedin several events suchas Insight into the Independents, Black History Month Inter-Firm Event, Lunch & Learn Sessions, and First-Year Fast Track Networking. All events provided an opportunity to learnmore about Jefferies and network with Jefferies professionals.
SEO Africa Partnership:SEO Africa was created to select, train, mentor and provide corporate access and networking opportunities to high potential, African university students who are diverse and socially mobile. Jefferies participated as a sponsor firm in 2022, including advertising roles and hosting events to attract students.
Sutton Trust:The SuttonTrust championssocial mobilityand diversity throughengagement programmes and research with its partner firms. The Trust supports young people from less advantaged backgrounds, including young diverse and socially mobile women, to access leading universities and careers. In partnership with universities and employers, the Trust runs engaging programmes that give these students practical advice and leave them feeling inspired and more confident about their future. As a sponsor firm, Jefferies hosts several events with Sutton Trust annually, including invitations to the quarterly JefferiesEthnic MinoritySociety (JEMS) Webinar Series.
#10,000 Black Interns:The #10000BlackInterns programme transforms the horizons and prospects of young Black talent, including young Black women, in the UK by offeringpaid workexperience acrossa wide range of sectors each year, providing critical training and development opportunities. Jefferiesparticipated as a sponsor firm in 2022.
University Societies: In addition to the above partnerships, we also work with organisations suchas the Cambridge Women in Business Society, UCL Guild, Women in Computer Science at St. Andrews, Imperial Women in Science Engineering and Technology Society and the University of Exeter Women in Business Society. The goals of these organizations include empowering and inspiringfemale students and creating a female support system within the colleges and universities.
Jefferies Ethnic Minority Society (JEMS) Webinar Series:A quarterlywebinar series hosted by our JEMS Employee Resource Group and aimed atA-leveland university students from all backgrounds. These sessions provide an opportunity for diverse and socially mobile students, including women from all backgrounds, to learn more about the different areas of aninvestment bank by hearing from diverse panels of Jefferies employees throughout the organisation. In 2022, 469 students participated in the webinars.
"I have learnt a lot of things throughout my internship and I am very grateful for all the opportunities that I have had so far this summer, but I am especially grateful to everyone in Jefferies who has reminded me of my value, and advocated for my success, from senior employees taking time out of their day to sit with me and answer my questions, to my fellow interns who have supported me throughout the programme; and to Jefferies for setting up the resources and support necessary to achieve this cognitive diversity in their business." Alejandra Requesens Leibenger, Equity Sales & Trading Intern, Summer 2022
Expanding the Lateral Recruitment Pipeline
Jefferiesencourages a diverse slate of candidates for every role, in additionto a diverse pipeline of interviewers. When workingwith external agencies, these standards are also agreeduponas part of the partnership. Inclusive interviewingguides and resources, have been created and are provided to hiring managers in an effort to support inclusive hiring. Our inclusive recruitment strategy for our lateral recruitment team includes:
Targeted Sourcing:The lateral recruitment team targets a diverse range of candidates whensourcing for every position. This is our most effective tool in enabling hiring managers to consider and interview a diverse slate of candidates for every role, which in turn enables the business to achieve its goal of hiring more exceptional diverse candidates.
Recruitment-LedAdvertising:The lateral recruitment team takes a leading role in managing our online presence when advertising vacancies. This enables us to guarantee that all roles utilize inclusive verbiage that correlates with our culture across the business.
Diverse Interview Panels:The lateral recruitment team works to ensure that candidates who progress through the interview processmeet with a diverse panel of interviewers. This helpsto mitigate the risk of unconscious bias affecting hiring decisions and enables candidates to gain a more accurate perceptionof Jefferies' culture.
3. DEVELOPING AND SUPPORTING OUR EMPLOYEE-PARTNERS
Bespoke Intersectional Leadership Programmes
At Jefferies, we are focused on providing a working environment where womenand all diverse employees can thrive at all stages of their career. We have developed bespoke development opportunities with our diverse employees in mind. They are designed to empower and facilitate career growth andprogressionfor employees at all stages of their careers.
jWIN Rising Stars Programme: Emerging womenleaders from across the firm globallyat VP level and beloware nominated and selectedas Rising Stars to participate in a two-year programme that includes leadershiptraining and collaborative discussions. The programme aims to build a future talent pipeline and offers mentoring and networking opportunities with current Rising Stars and alumnae throughout the firm. Our 2022 program had 30 participants globally.
"My objective [for the Rising Stars Program] is to build confidence and outstanding communication skillsin order to have an impact with clients, learn to negotiate and to build my network." 2022 Rising Star Participant
"I hope to continue building on the technical and soft skills that are required to make the next jump in my career [through the Rising Stars Program]. Confidence building and cross-border client relationship building are priorities for me, as well as growing and putting into action my technicalknowledge/advice. I enjoyed getting to knowthe rest of the women in my cohort, expanding my Jefferies network, and having a mentor that commits time to grow my career." 2022 Rising Star Participant
Women in LeadershipProgramme: This initiative is designed for women from all backgrounds at VP level and above. The programme aims to support emergingand senior women leaders to advance their careers and gain new skills to position them for success. Our second annual series included discussions on Influencing for Results; Purposeful Career Conversations;
