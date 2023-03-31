Jefferies Financial : 2022 Gender Pay Gap Report (4/5/2022)

JEFFERIES COMMITMENT TO GENDER DIVERSITY

"Since first reporting our U.K. gender paygap data in 2018, we continue to show progress through a continued narrowing of the gender pay gap. However, the figures also highlight the work that remainsahead to continue to close the gap." [Suggestedquote from Huw]

At Jefferies, we believe that gender diversity, including intersectional diversity, fosters creativity, innovation and thought leadership through the infusion of new ideas and perspectives. We have made a commitment to building a culture that provides opportunities for all employees, includingour emerging and senior womenleaders, and supporting a workforce that is reflective of the communities where we work and live.

To narrow the gender pay gap, we remain committed to promoting greater diversity within the firm by recruiting from an expanded pool of candidates and ultimately increasing the number of women and diverse employees across the firm; providing equitable opportunities for development and promotion; and creating an environment where our employees feel a sense of belonging and support.

We are committedto doing the work ahead and will support our leaders and managersto drive this commitment to Diversity, Equity and inclusion ("DE&I") across their businessareas, in order to narrow the gender pay gap.

It takes time to do things the right way, and we are determined to continue our progress and path forward to a continuously more inclusive and diverse organization.

GENDER PAY GAP ANALYSIS

Gender pay regulations aim to increase transparency around gender pay gaps as part of the UK Government's pledge to eliminate the gender paygap in a generation. Jefferies International Limited's ("JIL") Gender PayStatistics are publishedon the government website. A copy of this report is also published on the firm's website. JIL will continue to publish this information on an annual basis and will keep it available on the firm's website for no less than three years.

We acknowledge that gender pay is not the same as equal pay for equal work, which ensures that men andwomenin similar positions receive comparable pay. Our gender pay statistics continue to indicate an imbalance of gender representation at our senior levels, in which we will continue to be committed.

JIL GENDER PAY STATISTICS