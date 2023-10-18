Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
2023
Investor Meeting
Monday, October 16th, 2023
Important Disclosures
Forward Looking Statements. Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding Jefferies Financial Group Inc., and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views relating to, among other things, future revenues, earnings, operations, and other financial results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for the future development of its business and products. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and certain other assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the cautionary statements and risks set forth in our Annual and Quarterly Reports and other reports or documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. This information should also be read in conjunction with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto contained in the Annual, Quarterly and Periodic Reports filed by the such issuer that are also accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date of such forward- looking statements.
Not an Offer. These materials are provided for shareholders of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and are for informational purposes only. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or instrument, or a solicitation of interest in any fund, account or strategy described herein.
Performance Information. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
2
2023 Investor Meeting Agenda
Start Time
Session
Speaker(s)
9:00 AM
Overview
Rich Handler, CEO
Brian Friedman, President
9:20 AM
Financial Review
Matt Larson, CFO
Andrea Lee, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking
9:40 AM
Investment Banking
Raphael Bejarano, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking
Alejandro Przygoda, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking
10:00 AM
Equities
Peter Forlenza, Global Head of Equities
10:20 AM
Fixed Income
Fred Orlan, Global Head of Fixed Income
10:40 AM
Asset Management
Nick Daraviras, Co-Head of Asset Management
Sol Kumin, Co-Head of Asset Management
11:00 AM
Q & A
3
Overview
Rich Handler, CEO
Brian Friedman, President
The Jefferies Difference
Jefferies is one of the world's leading investment banking and capital market firms
We believe our success is grounded in our balance of extreme urgency and long-term perspective. We know there is no shortcut to building our capabilities and client base.
We have patiently built Jefferies and our culture around:
T H R E E P I L L A R S
Relentless
Differentiated
A Flat and Nimble
Client Focus
Insights
Operating Structure
5
Inflection Point: Our Time
Growth led by Investment Banking
and further fueled by three factors:
Major
Broader and
Cyclical
Competitive
Deeper Jefferies
Recovery
Opening
Platform
6
Investing in Top Investment Banking Talent…
We have increased MDs by +148 (70%) since 2019
+
+
Projected
+
2023
+
2022
20202021
As of
Projected
11/30/2019
12/1/2023
7
…Across the Globe
2019
Americas
33 Offices(1)
+83 MDs
(+55%)
269 non-U.S. Investment
Bankers
61 non-U.S. MDs
Boston
Toronto
San Francisco
Chicago
New York
2023
44 Offices(1)
Los Angeles
Charlotte
Dallas
495 non-U.S. Investment
Miami
Houston
EMEAAPAC
+44 MDs
+21 MDs
(+87%)
(+207%)
Stockholm
Amsterdam
London
Frankfurt
Tokyo
Milan
Tel Aviv
Paris
Madrid
Hong Kong
Mumbai
Dubai
Singapore
Bankers
126 non-U.S. MDs (+107%)
São Paulo
Sydney
Melbourne
See pages 65-70 at the back of this presentation for endnotes.
8
Positioned to Capture Greater Market Share
Our commitment to MD recruitment, as well as training and promotions,
enhance the opportunity to maximize our competitive positioning
360Total IB MDs
(Projected 12/1/23)
57%of our MDs have either been hired (36%) or promoted (21%) since 11/30/2019
+186
Less than 3 years at
JEF
9
Investment Banking Growth
In a cyclical downturn for
…we have grown revenue…
Investment Banking…
Market Size(1)
Core Investment Banking Revenue(2)
($ Billions)
($ Billions)
M&A, ECM & LevFin
-15%
+40%
$57.3
$2.1
$48.7
$1.5
2019
LTM Q3'23
2019
LTM Q3'23
…and improved our market position
JEF Market Position
2019
LTM Q2'23
Global
Advisory, ECM #12 #7
& DCM(3)
Global
#10
#6
Advisory &
ECM(3)
See pages 65-70 at the back of this presentation for endnotes.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 16 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2023 21:40:12 UTC.