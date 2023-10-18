Important Disclosures

Forward Looking Statements. Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding Jefferies Financial Group Inc., and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views relating to, among other things, future revenues, earnings, operations, and other financial results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for the future development of its business and products. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and certain other assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the cautionary statements and risks set forth in our Annual and Quarterly Reports and other reports or documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. This information should also be read in conjunction with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto contained in the Annual, Quarterly and Periodic Reports filed by the such issuer that are also accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date of such forward- looking statements.

Not an Offer. These materials are provided for shareholders of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and are for informational purposes only. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or instrument, or a solicitation of interest in any fund, account or strategy described herein.

Performance Information. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

2