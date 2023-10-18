Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2023

Investor Meeting

Monday, October 16th, 2023

Important Disclosures

Forward Looking Statements. Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the

Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and/or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding Jefferies Financial Group Inc., and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views relating to, among other things, future revenues, earnings, operations, and other financial results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements may also include statements pertaining to our strategies for the future development of its business and products. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are based on management expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and certain other assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including, without limitation, the cautionary statements and risks set forth in our Annual and Quarterly Reports and other reports or documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC from time to time, which are accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. This information should also be read in conjunction with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes thereto contained in the Annual, Quarterly and Periodic Reports filed by the such issuer that are also accessible on the SEC website at sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date of such forward- looking statements.

Not an Offer. These materials are provided for shareholders of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and are for informational purposes only. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or instrument, or a solicitation of interest in any fund, account or strategy described herein.

Performance Information. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

2

2023 Investor Meeting Agenda

Start Time

Session

Speaker(s)

9:00 AM

Overview

Rich Handler, CEO

Brian Friedman, President

9:20 AM

Financial Review

Matt Larson, CFO

Andrea Lee, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking

9:40 AM

Investment Banking

Raphael Bejarano, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking

Alejandro Przygoda, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking

10:00 AM

Equities

Peter Forlenza, Global Head of Equities

10:20 AM

Fixed Income

Fred Orlan, Global Head of Fixed Income

10:40 AM

Asset Management

Nick Daraviras, Co-Head of Asset Management

Sol Kumin, Co-Head of Asset Management

11:00 AM

Q & A

3

Overview

Rich Handler, CEO

Brian Friedman, President

The Jefferies Difference

Jefferies is one of the world's leading investment banking and capital market firms

We believe our success is grounded in our balance of extreme urgency and long-term perspective. We know there is no shortcut to building our capabilities and client base.

We have patiently built Jefferies and our culture around:

T H R E E P I L L A R S

Relentless

Differentiated

A Flat and Nimble

Client Focus

Insights

Operating Structure

5

Inflection Point: Our Time

Growth led by Investment Banking

and further fueled by three factors:

Major

Broader and

Cyclical

Competitive

Deeper Jefferies

Recovery

Opening

Platform

6

Investing in Top Investment Banking Talent…

We have increased MDs by +148 (70%) since 2019

+

+

Projected

+

2023

+

2022

20202021

As of

Projected

11/30/2019

12/1/2023

7

…Across the Globe

2019

Americas

33 Offices(1)

+83 MDs

(+55%)

269 non-U.S. Investment

Bankers

61 non-U.S. MDs

Boston

Toronto

San Francisco

Chicago

New York

2023

44 Offices(1)

Los Angeles

Charlotte

Dallas

495 non-U.S. Investment

Miami

Houston

EMEAAPAC

+44 MDs

+21 MDs

(+87%)

(+207%)

Stockholm

Amsterdam

London

Frankfurt

Tokyo

Milan

Tel Aviv

Paris

Madrid

Hong Kong

Mumbai

Dubai

Singapore

Bankers

126 non-U.S. MDs (+107%)

São Paulo

Sydney

Melbourne

See pages 65-70 at the back of this presentation for endnotes.

8

Positioned to Capture Greater Market Share

Our commitment to MD recruitment, as well as training and promotions,

enhance the opportunity to maximize our competitive positioning

360Total IB MDs

(Projected 12/1/23)

57%of our MDs have either been hired (36%) or promoted (21%) since 11/30/2019

+186

Less than 3 years at

JEF

9

Investment Banking Growth

In a cyclical downturn for

…we have grown revenue…

Investment Banking…

Market Size(1)

Core Investment Banking Revenue(2)

($ Billions)

($ Billions)

M&A, ECM & LevFin

-15%

+40%

$57.3

$2.1

$48.7

$1.5

2019

LTM Q3'23

2019

LTM Q3'23

…and improved our market position

JEF Market Position

2019

LTM Q2'23

Global

Advisory, ECM #12 #7

& DCM(3)

Global

#10

#6

Advisory &

ECM(3)

See pages 65-70 at the back of this presentation for endnotes.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 16 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2023 21:40:12 UTC.