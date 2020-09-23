Jefferies Financial : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 09/23/2020 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

All-Time Record Quarterly Results at Jefferies Group Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Jefferies Common Share Declared Share Repurchase Authorization Increased to $250 million Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended August 31, 2020. In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15 per Jefferies common share payable on November 25, 2020 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 13, 2020. The Jefferies Board of Directors also increased the Company's stock buyback authorization by $128 million to a total of $250 million. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on or about October 9, 2020. Highlights for the three months ended August 31, 2020: Jefferies Group LLC recorded record quarterly net revenues of $1,383 million, record pre-tax income of $363 million, record net earnings of $268 million and return on tangible equity of 23.2% 1 Record Investment Banking net revenues of $589 million, including record Equity Underwriting net revenues of $305 million, Advisory net revenues of $171 million, and Debt Underwriting net revenues of $139 million Combined Capital Markets net revenues of $655 million; record Equities net revenues of $319 million and Fixed Income net revenues of $336 million Record Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest 2 ) of $122 million

Merchant Banking recorded pre-tax income of $71 million, reflecting record quarterly results from Idaho Timber and mark-to-market increases in the value of several of our investments in public companies, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of Vitesse's hedges, as oil prices appreciated during the quarter

Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders was $304 million, or $1.07 per diluted share

We repurchased 7.9 million shares for $128 million, or an average price of $16.26 per share; 259.2 million shares were outstanding and 283.0 million shares were outstanding on a fully diluted basis 3 at August 31, 2020; Jefferies book value per share was $36.30 and tangible book value per fully diluted share 4 was $26.49 at the end of the third quarter

at August 31, 2020; Jefferies book value per share was $36.30 and tangible book value per fully diluted share was $26.49 at the end of the third quarter Jefferies Financial Group had parent company liquidity of $1.6 billion at August 31, 2020. Jefferies Group had a record liquidity buffer of $8.1 billion of cash and unencumbered liquid collateral at August 31, 2020, which represented 17% of its total balance sheet. Highlights for the nine months ended August 31, 2020: Jefferies Group LLC recorded record nine months net revenues of $3,589 million, record pre-tax income of $772 million, record net earnings of $568 million and return on tangible equity of 17.7% 5 Record nine months Investment Banking net revenues of $1,483 million, including record nine months Advisory net revenues of $697 million, record Equity Underwriting net revenues of $561 million and Debt Underwriting net revenues of $337 million Record combined nine months Capital Markets net revenues of $1,879 million, including Equities net revenues of $802 million and Fixed Income net revenues of $1,078 million Record Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest 2 ) of $173 million

Merchant Banking pre-tax loss of $58 million, reflecting positive contributions from Idaho Timber, Vitesse and FXCM, and a gain of about $60 million from effective short-term hedges against mark-to-market and fair value decreases, more than offset by $145 million in previously reported non-cash charges in the first two quarters of 2020 to write-down our investments in The We Company, JETX and some of the real estate assets of HomeFed

Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders of $462 million, or $1.57 per diluted share

Repurchases of 32.7 million shares for $620 million, or an average price of $18.98 per share Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, said: "We are very pleased to report Jefferies Financial Group quarterly net income of $304 million, driven by Jefferies Group record quarterly net revenues and record quarterly net earnings for the second time this year. Jefferies Group's return on tangible equity of 23.2%1 demonstrates the operating leverage inherent in our business model. Our strong results reflect Jefferies Group becoming an ever increasing portion of our overall business, greater productivity through growing market share with a limited increase in headcount and constant focus on control of operating costs. Our depth of capital markets knowledge and capabilities, combined with the breadth of our investment banking relationships, have positioned Jefferies as a leading firm serving an ever expanding client base across the world. "Since the beginning of fiscal 2018, our tangible book value per fully diluted share4 has increased 29% to $26.49, while Jefferies issued dividends during this period of $2.90 per share. The tangible book value per fully diluted share increase, combined with the dividends per share during this period, represent a 14% compounded return per share. During this same period, we repurchased an aggregate of 108.6 million shares for an aggregate of $2.3 billion, or $20.90 per share. We remain relentlessly focused on maximizing the value of Jefferies Financial Group by continuing to build Jefferies Group, while managing our legacy Merchant Banking portfolio to a sensible set of final realizations. We will continue to re-purchase shares when prudent from a balance sheet and capital allocation perspective, as we believe there continues to be a significant gap between our intrinsic value and our stock price. "We continue to make important investments in our people and technology needed to deliver the highest quality of service. With Jefferies Group's broad product offering, scalable platform, strong capital and liquidity position and the amazing talent of our approximately 3,900 employees, we believe there is tremendous potential to continue to increase our market share across all our businesses. "Investment Banking's record net revenues of $589 million were driven by record performance in Equity Underwritings. The unknown future path of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty in timing of a remedy, encouraged companies across the world to raise long-term and permanent capital. Although M&A and advisory activities were a bit muted in the third quarter, our fourth quarter backlog of Investment Banking activity remains robust across all products. "Capital Markets quarterly net revenues of $655 million was led by record Equity revenues and strong Fixed Income results across virtually every business line, which included material contributions from Europe and Asia. The strong equity markets and more clarity from the Federal Reserve on future rate policy provided a supportive trading environment for investors. "Jefferies Group experienced record net revenues across Leucadia Asset Management, which were $122 million for the third quarter and $173 million for the first nine months of the year, 44% higher than the first nine months of 2019 (before allocated net interest2) on allocated capital of approximately $1 billion. This included continued positive performance from our investments in multi-manager platforms (Dymon, Schonfeld, Topwater and Weiss) and certain single manager boutiques, particularly ESG, Energy, Event-Driven and Capital Markets-focused. We’ve further enhanced our marketing efforts with the addition of a Head of Asia and a Head of Investor Relations. Despite the slow-down in travel due to the pandemic, fund-raising efforts continue, with strong momentum in several of our strategies. "Jefferies Group's balance sheet was $46.7 billion at quarter-end, which was 3% higher than at the end of the second quarter, almost entirely due to an increase in Cash and cash equivalents. Jefferies Group's balance sheet remains very liquid and our level 3 inventory remains low at $433 million, or approximately 2%, of total inventory. Our liquidity buffer totaled $8.1 billion, which represents an all-time record in liquidity that we believe is prudent considering the volatile environment." * * * * Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine month periods ended August 31, 2020 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s). _____________________________ 1 Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our three months ended August 31, 2020 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,612 million at May 31, 2020. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at May 31, 2020 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,412 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,800 million. 2 Allocated net interest represents the allocation of a ratable portion of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity, which allocation is consistent with Jefferies Group LLC's policy of allocating such items to all its business lines. Refer to Jefferies Group LLC's summary of Net Revenues by Source on page 10 and 11. 3 Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. 4 Tangible book value per fully diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Tangible book value divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group shareholders' equity (book value) less Intangible assets, net and goodwill. Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. 5 Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our first nine months of 2020 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,311 million at November 30, 2019. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at November 30, 2019 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,125 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,814 million. Summary for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

August 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

August 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended

August 31, 2019 Net revenues $ 1,616,170 $ 856,778 $ 4,150,087 $ 2,786,878 Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) related to associated companies $ 407,189 $ (59,020) $ 715,066 $ 124,293 Income (loss) related to associated companies 5,053 72,283 (69,523) 121,766 Income before income taxes 412,242 13,263 645,543 246,059 Income tax provision (benefit) 107,403 (36,131) 185,138 (522,626) Net income 304,839 49,394 460,405 768,685 Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests 324 116 5,033 (759) Net (income) loss attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests 650 242 1,130 (47) Preferred stock dividends (1,404) (1,275) (4,230) (3,827) Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders $ 304,409 $ 48,477 $ 462,338 $ 764,052 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Net income $ 1.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.58 $ 2.44 Number of shares in calculation 280,695 310,288 289,959 310,838 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Net income $ 1.07 $ 0.15 $ 1.57 $ 2.41 Number of shares in calculation 285,136 311,897 294,875 317,181 A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands): Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) Asset Management (1) Merchant Banking (1) Corporate Parent Company Interest Consolidation Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 1,274,115 $ 118,558 $ 220,887 $ 591 $ — $ 2,019 $ 1,616,170 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 719,822 10,652 20,573 9,790 — — 760,837 Cost of sales (2) 60,640 6,103 82,657 — — — 149,400 Interest expense — — 7,398 — 14,114 — 21,512 Depreciation and amortization 22,225 2,018 14,408 869 — — 39,520 Selling, general and other expenses 190,105 12,181 30,157 5,550 — (281) 237,712 Total expenses 992,792 30,954 155,193 16,209 14,114 (281) 1,208,981 Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies 281,323 87,604 65,694 (15,618) (14,114) 2,300 407,189 Income related to associated companies — — 5,053 — — — 5,053 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 281,323 $ 87,604 $ 70,747 $ (15,618) $ (14,114) $ 2,300 412,242 Income tax provision 107,403 Net income $ 304,839 A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands): Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) Asset Management (1) Merchant Banking (1) Corporate Parent Company Interest Consolidation Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 757,363 $ 20,340 $ 73,754 $ 8,967 $ — $ (3,646) $ 856,778 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 400,071 18,557 16,804 11,450 — — 446,882 Cost of sales (2) 51,358 (500) 85,773 — — — 136,631 Interest expense — — 8,893 — 14,770 — 23,663 Depreciation and amortization 20,754 512 17,784 830 — — 39,880 Selling, general and other expenses 198,986 9,441 51,897 8,466 — (48) 268,742 Total expenses 671,169 28,010 181,151 20,746 14,770 (48) 915,798 Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies 86,194 (7,670) (107,397) (11,779) (14,770) (3,598) (59,020) Income related to associated companies — 267 72,016 — — — 72,283 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 86,194 $ (7,403) $ (35,381) $ (11,779) $ (14,770) $ (3,598) 13,263 Income tax benefit (36,131) Net income $ 49,394 (1) We now present Asset Management as a separate reporting segment. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure. (2) Includes Floor brokerage and clearing fees. A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands): Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) Asset Management (1) Merchant Banking (1) Corporate Parent Company Interest Consolidation Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 3,451,776 $ 146,278 $ 532,608 $ 11,908 $ — $ 7,517 $ 4,150,087 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,892,567 59,375 51,736 25,819 — — 2,029,497 Cost of sales (2) 181,115 20,288 235,871 — — — 437,274 Interest expense — — 24,453 — 39,773 — 64,226 Depreciation and amortization 61,322 4,776 50,627 2,631 — — 119,356 Selling, general and other expenses 570,958 36,717 157,990 19,684 — (681) 784,668 Total expenses 2,705,962 121,156 520,677 48,134 39,773 (681) 3,435,021 Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies 745,814 25,122 11,931 (36,226) (39,773) 8,198 715,066 Loss related to associated companies — — (69,523) — — — (69,523) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 745,814 $ 25,122 $ (57,592) $ (36,226) $ (39,773) $ 8,198 645,543 Income tax provision 185,138 Net income $ 460,405 A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands): Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) Asset Management (1) Merchant Banking (1) Corporate Parent Company Interest Consolidation Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 2,274,885 $ 95,447 $ 391,825 $ 22,134 $ — $ 2,587 $ 2,786,878 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,231,915 48,749 44,638 41,732 — — 1,367,034 Cost of sales (2) 148,712 14,401 233,109 — — — 396,222 Interest expense — — 25,521 — 44,298 — 69,819 Depreciation and amortization 56,672 1,472 49,904 2,552 — — 110,600 Selling, general and other expenses 553,694 29,421 111,275 24,857 — (337) 718,910 Total expenses 1,990,993 94,043 464,447 69,141 44,298 (337) 2,662,585 Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies 283,892 1,404 (72,622) (47,007) (44,298) 2,924 124,293 Income related to associated companies — 607 121,159 — — — 121,766 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 283,892 $ 2,011 $ 48,537 $ (47,007) $ (44,298) $ 2,924 246,059 Income tax benefit (522,626) Net income $ 768,685 (1) We now present Asset Management as a separate reporting segment. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure. (2) Includes Floor brokerage and clearing fees. The following financial tables provide information for the results of Jefferies Group LLC and should be read in conjunction with Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019. Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2020. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Revenues: Commissions and other fees $ 204,313 $ 243,267 $ 171,003 Principal transactions 560,665 467,283 148,873 Investment banking 615,837 387,491 412,533 Asset management fees and revenues (1) 6,772 4,576 4,220 Interest 195,960 211,941 383,596 Other (1) 11,526 (47,275) 21,406 Total revenues 1,595,073 1,267,283 1,141,631 Interest expense 211,629 232,916 364,472 Net revenues 1,383,444 1,034,367 777,159 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 725,555 571,547 411,936 Non-compensation expenses: Floor brokerage and clearing fees 66,744 77,619 54,247 Technology and communications 102,635 95,594 86,649 Occupancy and equipment rental 27,053 24,395 29,300 Business development 7,637 8,359 36,526 Professional services 41,173 41,994 42,379 Underwriting costs 29,071 12,485 14,647 Other 20,175 29,506 18,400 Total non-compensation expenses 294,488 289,952 282,148 Total non-interest expenses 1,020,043 861,499 694,084 Earnings before income taxes 363,401 172,868 83,075 Income tax expense 95,870 43,972 18,250 Net earnings 267,531 128,896 64,825 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (531) (1,842) (143) Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC $ 268,062 $ 130,738 $ 64,968 Pre-tax operating margin 26.3 % 16.7 % 10.7 % Effective tax rate 26.4 % 25.4 % 22.0 % (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Earnings reflects the reclassification of revenues of $0.9 million from Other revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total revenues as a result of this change in presentation. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Revenues: Commissions and other fees $ 627,115 $ 493,843 Principal transactions 1,399,850 632,002 Investment banking 1,595,330 1,128,216 Asset management fees and revenues (1) 23,068 16,350 Interest 702,569 1,163,022 Other (1) (6,020) 77,563 Total revenues 4,341,912 3,510,996 Interest expense 753,405 1,146,268 Net revenues 3,588,507 2,364,728 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,932,332 1,261,506 Non-compensation expenses: Floor brokerage and clearing fees 204,943 168,698 Technology and communications 287,413 247,464 Occupancy and equipment rental 78,951 87,587 Business development 45,953 103,430 Professional services 127,832 117,372 Underwriting costs 59,085 36,045 Other 80,351 41,828 Total non-compensation expenses 884,528 802,424 Total non-interest expenses 2,816,860 2,063,930 Earnings before income taxes 771,647 300,798 Income tax expense 203,855 79,789 Net earnings 567,792 221,009 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,397) 140 Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC $ 572,189 $ 220,869 Pre-tax operating margin 21.5 % 12.7 % Effective tax rate 26.4 % 26.5 % (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Earnings reflects the reclassification of revenues of $1.8 million from Other revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the nine months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total revenues as a result of this change in presentation. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Selected Statistical Information (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Net Revenues by Source: Advisory $ 171,438 $ 182,081 $ 213,350 Equity underwriting 305,380 124,383 97,494 Debt underwriting 139,019 81,027 101,689 Total underwriting 444,399 205,410 199,183 Other investment banking (27,013) (71,234) (9,108) Total investment banking 588,824 316,257 403,425 Equities 318,824 237,131 193,229 Fixed income 336,347 493,144 148,334 Total capital markets 655,171 730,275 341,563 Other 30,120 (17,700) 12,374 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) (2) 1,274,115 1,028,832 757,362 Asset management fees and revenues (3) 6,772 4,576 4,220 Investment return (3) (4) (5) 115,556 13,944 24,866 Allocated net interest (4) (6) (12,999) (12,985) (9,289) Total Asset Management 109,329 5,535 19,797 Net Revenues $ 1,383,444 $ 1,034,367 $ 777,159 Other Data: Number of trading days 65 63 64 Number of trading loss days 8 11 10 Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (7) $ 10.46 $ 9.16 $ 9.71 (1) Includes net interest revenue (expense) of $3.3 million, $(0.8) million and $30.4 million for the quarters ended August 31, 2020, May 31, 2020, and August 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable segment within Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source reflects the reclassification of revenues of $0.9 million from Investment return revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total Asset Management revenues as a result of this change in presentation. (4) Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnotes 5 and 6). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio. (5) Includes net interest expense of $6.0 million, $7.2 million and $2.0 million for the quarters ended May 31, 2020, February 29, 2020, and May 31, 2019, respectively. (6) Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12). (7) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Selected Statistical Information (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended August 31, 2020 August 31, 2019 Net Revenues by Source: Advisory $ 696,677 $ 572,386 Equity underwriting 561,455 256,853 Debt underwriting 337,198 306,977 Total underwriting 898,653 563,830 Other investment banking (112,776) (7,116) Total investment banking 1,482,554 1,129,100 Equities 801,596 573,851 Fixed income 1,077,673 518,346 Total capital markets 1,879,269 1,092,197 Other 89,953 53,587 Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) (2) 3,451,776 2,274,884 Asset management fees and revenues (3) 23,068 16,350 Investment return (3) (4) (5) 150,339 104,442 Allocated net interest (4) (6) (36,676) (30,948) Total Asset Management 136,731 89,844 Net Revenues $ 3,588,507 $ 2,364,728 Other Data: Number of trading days 189 187 Number of trading loss days 23 23 Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (7) $ 9.04 $ 8.87 (1) Includes net interest revenue of $5.4 million and $51.4 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable segment within Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement. (3) In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source reflects the reclassification of revenues of $1.8 million from Investment return revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the nine months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total Asset Management revenues as a result of this change in presentation. (4) Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnotes 5 and 6). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio. (5) Includes net interest expense of $19.6 million and $3.7 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (6) Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12). (7) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Amounts in Millions, Except Where Noted) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended August 31,

2020 May 31,

2020 August 31,

2019 Financial position: Total assets (1) $ 46,660 $ 45,084 $ 43,094 Average total assets for the period (1) $ 54,654 $ 56,480 $ 53,097 Average total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period (1) $ 52,965 $ 54,673 $ 51,281 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 6,750 $ 5,252 $ 4,665 Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (1) (2) $ 8,089 $ 6,542 $ 6,074 Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets (1) (2) 17.3 % 14.5 % 14.1 % Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets less goodwill and intangible assets (1) (2) 18.0 % 15.1 % 14.7 % Financial instruments owned (1) $ 17,556 $ 18,125 $ 16,371 Goodwill and intangible assets (1) $ 1,806 $ 1,800 $ 1,811 Right-of-use assets (1) (3) $ 500 $ 501 N/A Total equity (including noncontrolling interests) (1) $ 6,504 $ 6,430 $ 6,190 Total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) $ 6,488 $ 6,412 $ 6,183 Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (4) $ 4,682 $ 4,612 $ 4,372 Level 3 financial instruments: Level 3 financial instruments owned (1) (5) $ 433 $ 413 $ 363 Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total assets (1) (5) 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total financial instruments (1) (5) 2.5 % 2.3 % 2.2 % Level 3 financial instruments owned - % tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (5) 9.2 % 9.0 % 8.3 % Other data and financial ratios: Total long-term capital (1) (6) $ 12,492 $ 12,102 $ 12,219 Leverage ratio (1) (7) 7.2 7.0 7.0 Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (8) 9.6 9.4 9.4 Adjusted tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (3) (9) 10.6 10.4 N/A Number of trading days 65 63 64 Number of trading loss days 8 11 10 Average firmwide VaR (10) $ 10.46 $ 9.16 $ 9.71 Number of employees, at period end 3,893 3,850 3,776 N/A — Not Applicable Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights - Footnotes (1) Amounts pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2020. (2) At August 31, 2020, other sources of liquidity include high quality sovereign government securities and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities and other high quality sovereign government securities of $1,123 million, in aggregate, and $216 million, being the estimated amount of additional secured financing that could be reasonably expected to be obtained from Jefferies Group LLC's financial instruments that are currently not pledged after considering reasonable financing haircuts. The corresponding amounts included in other sources of liquidity at May 31, 2020 were $998 million and $292 million, respectively, and at August 31, 2019, were $1,063 million and $345 million, respectively. (3) Jefferies Group LLC adopted the new lease standard on December 1, 2019 using a modified retrospective transition approach. Accordingly, reported financial information for historical comparable periods is not revised and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect during those historical periods. We elected not to reassess whether existing contracts are or contain leases, or the lease classification and initial direct costs of existing leases upon transition. At transition on December 1, 2019, the adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $520 million, reflected in Premises and equipment in Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition. (4) Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors. (5) Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned. (6) At August 31, 2020, May 31, 2020, and August 31, 2019, total long-term capital includes Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt of $5,987 million, $5,672 million and $6,030 million, respectively, and total equity. Long-term debt included in total long-term capital is reduced by amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility, amounts from secured term loans and the amount of debt maturing in less than one year, as applicable. (7) Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity. (8) Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing Jefferies Group LLC's leverage ratio. (9) Adjusted tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and right-of-use assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less right-of-use assets. (10) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation The following table reconciles Jefferies Financial Group non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Jefferies Financial Group Book Value and Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation The table below reconciles our book value to tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts): As Reported, August 31, 2020 Book value (GAAP) $ 9,410,665 Less: Intangibles assets, net and goodwill (1,914,542) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 7,496,123 Common shares outstanding (GAAP) 259,246 Restricted stock units ("RSUs") 22,632 Other 1,105 Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (1) 282,983 Book value per share outstanding $ 36.30 Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding $ 26.49 (1) Fully diluted shares outstanding exclude preferred shares as they are antidilutive. Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005897/en/

