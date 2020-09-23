Log in
Jefferies Financial : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

09/23/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

All-Time Record Quarterly Results at Jefferies Group

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Jefferies Common Share Declared

Share Repurchase Authorization Increased to $250 million

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended August 31, 2020. In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15 per Jefferies common share payable on November 25, 2020 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on November 13, 2020. The Jefferies Board of Directors also increased the Company's stock buyback authorization by $128 million to a total of $250 million. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on or about October 9, 2020.

Highlights for the three months ended August 31, 2020:

  • Jefferies Group LLC recorded record quarterly net revenues of $1,383 million, record pre-tax income of $363 million, record net earnings of $268 million and return on tangible equity of 23.2%1
    • Record Investment Banking net revenues of $589 million, including record Equity Underwriting net revenues of $305 million, Advisory net revenues of $171 million, and Debt Underwriting net revenues of $139 million
    • Combined Capital Markets net revenues of $655 million; record Equities net revenues of $319 million and Fixed Income net revenues of $336 million
    • Record Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest2) of $122 million
  • Merchant Banking recorded pre-tax income of $71 million, reflecting record quarterly results from Idaho Timber and mark-to-market increases in the value of several of our investments in public companies, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of Vitesse's hedges, as oil prices appreciated during the quarter
  • Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders was $304 million, or $1.07 per diluted share
  • We repurchased 7.9 million shares for $128 million, or an average price of $16.26 per share; 259.2 million shares were outstanding and 283.0 million shares were outstanding on a fully diluted basis3 at August 31, 2020; Jefferies book value per share was $36.30 and tangible book value per fully diluted share4 was $26.49 at the end of the third quarter
  • Jefferies Financial Group had parent company liquidity of $1.6 billion at August 31, 2020. Jefferies Group had a record liquidity buffer of $8.1 billion of cash and unencumbered liquid collateral at August 31, 2020, which represented 17% of its total balance sheet.

Highlights for the nine months ended August 31, 2020:

  • Jefferies Group LLC recorded record nine months net revenues of $3,589 million, record pre-tax income of $772 million, record net earnings of $568 million and return on tangible equity of 17.7%5
    • Record nine months Investment Banking net revenues of $1,483 million, including record nine months Advisory net revenues of $697 million, record Equity Underwriting net revenues of $561 million and Debt Underwriting net revenues of $337 million
    • Record combined nine months Capital Markets net revenues of $1,879 million, including Equities net revenues of $802 million and Fixed Income net revenues of $1,078 million
    • Record Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest2) of $173 million
  • Merchant Banking pre-tax loss of $58 million, reflecting positive contributions from Idaho Timber, Vitesse and FXCM, and a gain of about $60 million from effective short-term hedges against mark-to-market and fair value decreases, more than offset by $145 million in previously reported non-cash charges in the first two quarters of 2020 to write-down our investments in The We Company, JETX and some of the real estate assets of HomeFed
  • Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders of $462 million, or $1.57 per diluted share
  • Repurchases of 32.7 million shares for $620 million, or an average price of $18.98 per share

Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, said:

"We are very pleased to report Jefferies Financial Group quarterly net income of $304 million, driven by Jefferies Group record quarterly net revenues and record quarterly net earnings for the second time this year. Jefferies Group's return on tangible equity of 23.2%1 demonstrates the operating leverage inherent in our business model. Our strong results reflect Jefferies Group becoming an ever increasing portion of our overall business, greater productivity through growing market share with a limited increase in headcount and constant focus on control of operating costs. Our depth of capital markets knowledge and capabilities, combined with the breadth of our investment banking relationships, have positioned Jefferies as a leading firm serving an ever expanding client base across the world.

"Since the beginning of fiscal 2018, our tangible book value per fully diluted share4 has increased 29% to $26.49, while Jefferies issued dividends during this period of $2.90 per share. The tangible book value per fully diluted share increase, combined with the dividends per share during this period, represent a 14% compounded return per share. During this same period, we repurchased an aggregate of 108.6 million shares for an aggregate of $2.3 billion, or $20.90 per share. We remain relentlessly focused on maximizing the value of Jefferies Financial Group by continuing to build Jefferies Group, while managing our legacy Merchant Banking portfolio to a sensible set of final realizations. We will continue to re-purchase shares when prudent from a balance sheet and capital allocation perspective, as we believe there continues to be a significant gap between our intrinsic value and our stock price.

"We continue to make important investments in our people and technology needed to deliver the highest quality of service. With Jefferies Group's broad product offering, scalable platform, strong capital and liquidity position and the amazing talent of our approximately 3,900 employees, we believe there is tremendous potential to continue to increase our market share across all our businesses.

"Investment Banking's record net revenues of $589 million were driven by record performance in Equity Underwritings. The unknown future path of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty in timing of a remedy, encouraged companies across the world to raise long-term and permanent capital. Although M&A and advisory activities were a bit muted in the third quarter, our fourth quarter backlog of Investment Banking activity remains robust across all products.

"Capital Markets quarterly net revenues of $655 million was led by record Equity revenues and strong Fixed Income results across virtually every business line, which included material contributions from Europe and Asia. The strong equity markets and more clarity from the Federal Reserve on future rate policy provided a supportive trading environment for investors.

"Jefferies Group experienced record net revenues across Leucadia Asset Management, which were $122 million for the third quarter and $173 million for the first nine months of the year, 44% higher than the first nine months of 2019 (before allocated net interest2) on allocated capital of approximately $1 billion. This included continued positive performance from our investments in multi-manager platforms (Dymon, Schonfeld, Topwater and Weiss) and certain single manager boutiques, particularly ESG, Energy, Event-Driven and Capital Markets-focused. We’ve further enhanced our marketing efforts with the addition of a Head of Asia and a Head of Investor Relations. Despite the slow-down in travel due to the pandemic, fund-raising efforts continue, with strong momentum in several of our strategies.

"Jefferies Group's balance sheet was $46.7 billion at quarter-end, which was 3% higher than at the end of the second quarter, almost entirely due to an increase in Cash and cash equivalents. Jefferies Group's balance sheet remains very liquid and our level 3 inventory remains low at $433 million, or approximately 2%, of total inventory. Our liquidity buffer totaled $8.1 billion, which represents an all-time record in liquidity that we believe is prudent considering the volatile environment."

* * * *

Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and nine month periods ended August 31, 2020 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s).

_____________________________

1

Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our three months ended August 31, 2020 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,612 million at May 31, 2020. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at May 31, 2020 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,412 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,800 million.

2

Allocated net interest represents the allocation of a ratable portion of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity, which allocation is consistent with Jefferies Group LLC's policy of allocating such items to all its business lines. Refer to Jefferies Group LLC's summary of Net Revenues by Source on page 10 and 11.

3

Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

4

Tangible book value per fully diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Tangible book value divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Tangible book value, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group shareholders' equity (book value) less Intangible assets, net and goodwill. Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

5

Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our first nine months of 2020 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,311 million at November 30, 2019. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at November 30, 2019 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,125 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,814 million.

Summary for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
August 31, 2020

 

Three Months Ended
August 31, 2019

 

Nine Months Ended
August 31, 2020

 

Nine Months Ended
August 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

1,616,170

 

 

$

856,778

 

 

$

4,150,087

 

 

$

2,786,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) related to associated companies

$

407,189

 

 

$

(59,020)

 

 

$

715,066

 

 

$

124,293

 

Income (loss) related to associated companies

5,053

 

 

72,283

 

 

(69,523)

 

 

121,766

 

Income before income taxes

412,242

 

 

13,263

 

 

645,543

 

 

246,059

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

107,403

 

 

(36,131)

 

 

185,138

 

 

(522,626)

 

Net income

304,839

 

 

49,394

 

 

460,405

 

 

768,685

 

Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests

324

 

 

116

 

 

5,033

 

 

(759)

 

Net (income) loss attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests

650

 

 

242

 

 

1,130

 

 

(47)

 

Preferred stock dividends

(1,404)

 

 

(1,275)

 

 

(4,230)

 

 

(3,827)

 

Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders

$

304,409

 

 

$

48,477

 

 

$

462,338

 

 

$

764,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

2.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares in calculation

280,695

 

 

310,288

 

 

289,959

 

 

310,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1.07

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

2.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares in calculation

285,136

 

 

311,897

 

 

294,875

 

 

317,181

 

 

A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1)

 

Asset Management (1)

 

Merchant Banking (1)

 

Corporate

 

Parent Company Interest

 

Consolidation Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

1,274,115

 

 

$

118,558

 

 

$

220,887

 

 

$

591

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,019

 

 

$

1,616,170

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

719,822

 

 

10,652

 

 

20,573

 

 

9,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

760,837

 

Cost of sales (2)

60,640

 

 

6,103

 

 

82,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

149,400

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

7,398

 

 

 

 

14,114

 

 

 

 

21,512

 

Depreciation and amortization

22,225

 

 

2,018

 

 

14,408

 

 

869

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,520

 

Selling, general and other expenses

190,105

 

 

12,181

 

 

30,157

 

 

5,550

 

 

 

 

(281)

 

 

237,712

 

Total expenses

992,792

 

 

30,954

 

 

155,193

 

 

16,209

 

 

14,114

 

 

(281)

 

 

1,208,981

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies

281,323

 

 

87,604

 

 

65,694

 

 

(15,618)

 

 

(14,114)

 

 

2,300

 

 

407,189

 

Income related to associated companies

 

 

 

 

5,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,053

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

281,323

 

 

$

87,604

 

 

$

70,747

 

 

$

(15,618)

 

 

$

(14,114)

 

 

$

2,300

 

 

412,242

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

107,403

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

304,839

 

 

A summary of results for the three months ended August 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1)

 

Asset Management (1)

 

Merchant Banking (1)

 

Corporate

 

Parent Company Interest

 

Consolidation Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

757,363

 

 

$

20,340

 

 

$

73,754

 

 

$

8,967

 

 

$

 

 

$

(3,646)

 

 

$

856,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

400,071

 

 

18,557

 

 

16,804

 

 

11,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

446,882

 

Cost of sales (2)

51,358

 

 

(500)

 

 

85,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,631

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

8,893

 

 

 

 

14,770

 

 

 

 

23,663

 

Depreciation and amortization

20,754

 

 

512

 

 

17,784

 

 

830

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,880

 

Selling, general and other expenses

198,986

 

 

9,441

 

 

51,897

 

 

8,466

 

 

 

 

(48)

 

 

268,742

 

Total expenses

671,169

 

 

28,010

 

 

181,151

 

 

20,746

 

 

14,770

 

 

(48)

 

 

915,798

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies

86,194

 

 

(7,670)

 

 

(107,397)

 

 

(11,779)

 

 

(14,770)

 

 

(3,598)

 

 

(59,020)

 

Income related to associated companies

 

 

267

 

 

72,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,283

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

86,194

 

 

$

(7,403)

 

 

$

(35,381)

 

 

$

(11,779)

 

 

$

(14,770)

 

 

$

(3,598)

 

 

13,263

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(36,131)

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

49,394

 

(1)

We now present Asset Management as a separate reporting segment. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure.

(2)

Includes Floor brokerage and clearing fees.

 

A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1)

 

Asset Management (1)

 

Merchant Banking (1)

 

Corporate

 

Parent Company Interest

 

Consolidation Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

3,451,776

 

 

$

146,278

 

 

$

532,608

 

 

$

11,908

 

 

$

 

 

$

7,517

 

 

$

4,150,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

1,892,567

 

 

59,375

 

 

51,736

 

 

25,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,029,497

 

Cost of sales (2)

181,115

 

 

20,288

 

 

235,871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

437,274

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

24,453

 

 

 

 

39,773

 

 

 

 

64,226

 

Depreciation and amortization

61,322

 

 

4,776

 

 

50,627

 

 

2,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

119,356

 

Selling, general and other expenses

570,958

 

 

36,717

 

 

157,990

 

 

19,684

 

 

 

 

(681)

 

 

784,668

 

Total expenses

2,705,962

 

 

121,156

 

 

520,677

 

 

48,134

 

 

39,773

 

 

(681)

 

 

3,435,021

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies

745,814

 

 

25,122

 

 

11,931

 

 

(36,226)

 

 

(39,773)

 

 

8,198

 

 

715,066

 

Loss related to associated companies

 

 

 

 

(69,523)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(69,523)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

745,814

 

 

$

25,122

 

 

$

(57,592)

 

 

$

(36,226)

 

 

$

(39,773)

 

 

$

8,198

 

 

645,543

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

185,138

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

460,405

 

 

A summary of results for the nine months ended August 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1)

 

Asset Management (1)

 

Merchant Banking (1)

 

Corporate

 

Parent Company Interest

 

Consolidation Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

2,274,885

 

 

$

95,447

 

 

$

391,825

 

 

$

22,134

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,587

 

 

$

2,786,878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

1,231,915

 

 

48,749

 

 

44,638

 

 

41,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,367,034

 

Cost of sales (2)

148,712

 

 

14,401

 

 

233,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

396,222

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

25,521

 

 

 

 

44,298

 

 

 

 

69,819

 

Depreciation and amortization

56,672

 

 

1,472

 

 

49,904

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

110,600

 

Selling, general and other expenses

553,694

 

 

29,421

 

 

111,275

 

 

24,857

 

 

 

 

(337)

 

 

718,910

 

Total expenses

1,990,993

 

 

94,043

 

 

464,447

 

 

69,141

 

 

44,298

 

 

(337)

 

 

2,662,585

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income related to associated companies

283,892

 

 

1,404

 

 

(72,622)

 

 

(47,007)

 

 

(44,298)

 

 

2,924

 

 

124,293

 

Income related to associated companies

 

 

607

 

 

121,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121,766

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

283,892

 

 

$

2,011

 

 

$

48,537

 

 

$

(47,007)

 

 

$

(44,298)

 

 

$

2,924

 

 

246,059

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(522,626)

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

768,685

 

(1)

We now present Asset Management as a separate reporting segment. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current segment disclosure.

(2)

Includes Floor brokerage and clearing fees.

 

The following financial tables provide information for the results of Jefferies Group LLC and should be read in conjunction with Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019. Amounts herein pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2020.

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Amounts in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

August 31, 2020

 

May 31, 2020

 

August 31, 2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions and other fees

$

204,313

 

 

$

243,267

 

 

$

171,003

 

Principal transactions

560,665

 

 

467,283

 

 

148,873

 

Investment banking

615,837

 

 

387,491

 

 

412,533

 

Asset management fees and revenues (1)

6,772

 

 

4,576

 

 

4,220

 

Interest

195,960

 

 

211,941

 

 

383,596

 

Other (1)

11,526

 

 

(47,275)

 

 

21,406

 

Total revenues

1,595,073

 

 

1,267,283

 

 

1,141,631

 

Interest expense

211,629

 

 

232,916

 

 

364,472

 

Net revenues

1,383,444

 

 

1,034,367

 

 

777,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

725,555

 

 

571,547

 

 

411,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Floor brokerage and clearing fees

66,744

 

 

77,619

 

 

54,247

 

Technology and communications

102,635

 

 

95,594

 

 

86,649

 

Occupancy and equipment rental

27,053

 

 

24,395

 

 

29,300

 

Business development

7,637

 

 

8,359

 

 

36,526

 

Professional services

41,173

 

 

41,994

 

 

42,379

 

Underwriting costs

29,071

 

 

12,485

 

 

14,647

 

Other

20,175

 

 

29,506

 

 

18,400

 

Total non-compensation expenses

294,488

 

 

289,952

 

 

282,148

 

Total non-interest expenses

1,020,043

 

 

861,499

 

 

694,084

 

Earnings before income taxes

363,401

 

 

172,868

 

 

83,075

 

Income tax expense

95,870

 

 

43,972

 

 

18,250

 

Net earnings

267,531

 

 

128,896

 

 

64,825

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(531)

 

 

(1,842)

 

 

(143)

 

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC

$

268,062

 

 

$

130,738

 

 

$

64,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax operating margin

26.3

%

 

16.7

%

 

10.7

%

Effective tax rate

26.4

%

 

25.4

%

 

22.0

%

(1)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Earnings reflects the reclassification of revenues of $0.9 million from Other revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total revenues as a result of this change in presentation.

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Amounts in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

August 31, 2020

 

August 31, 2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

Commissions and other fees

$

627,115

 

 

$

493,843

 

Principal transactions

1,399,850

 

 

632,002

 

Investment banking

1,595,330

 

 

1,128,216

 

Asset management fees and revenues (1)

23,068

 

 

16,350

 

Interest

702,569

 

 

1,163,022

 

Other (1)

(6,020)

 

 

77,563

 

Total revenues

4,341,912

 

 

3,510,996

 

Interest expense

753,405

 

 

1,146,268

 

Net revenues

3,588,507

 

 

2,364,728

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

1,932,332

 

 

1,261,506

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses:

 

 

 

Floor brokerage and clearing fees

204,943

 

 

168,698

 

Technology and communications

287,413

 

 

247,464

 

Occupancy and equipment rental

78,951

 

 

87,587

 

Business development

45,953

 

 

103,430

 

Professional services

127,832

 

 

117,372

 

Underwriting costs

59,085

 

 

36,045

 

Other

80,351

 

 

41,828

 

Total non-compensation expenses

884,528

 

 

802,424

 

Total non-interest expenses

2,816,860

 

 

2,063,930

 

Earnings before income taxes

771,647

 

 

300,798

 

Income tax expense

203,855

 

 

79,789

 

Net earnings

567,792

 

 

221,009

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,397)

 

 

140

 

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC

$

572,189

 

 

$

220,869

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax operating margin

21.5

%

 

12.7

%

Effective tax rate

26.4

%

 

26.5

%

(1)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Earnings reflects the reclassification of revenues of $1.8 million from Other revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the nine months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total revenues as a result of this change in presentation.

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Selected Statistical Information

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

August 31, 2020

 

May 31, 2020

 

August 31, 2019

Net Revenues by Source:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory

$

171,438

 

 

$

182,081

 

 

$

213,350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity underwriting

305,380

 

 

124,383

 

 

97,494

 

Debt underwriting

139,019

 

 

81,027

 

 

101,689

 

Total underwriting

444,399

 

 

205,410

 

 

199,183

 

Other investment banking

(27,013)

 

 

(71,234)

 

 

(9,108)

 

Total investment banking

588,824

 

 

316,257

 

 

403,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equities

318,824

 

 

237,131

 

 

193,229

 

Fixed income

336,347

 

 

493,144

 

 

148,334

 

Total capital markets

655,171

 

 

730,275

 

 

341,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

30,120

 

 

(17,700)

 

 

12,374

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) (2)

1,274,115

 

 

1,028,832

 

 

757,362

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset management fees and revenues (3)

6,772

 

 

4,576

 

 

4,220

 

Investment return (3) (4) (5)

115,556

 

 

13,944

 

 

24,866

 

Allocated net interest (4) (6)

(12,999)

 

 

(12,985)

 

 

(9,289)

 

Total Asset Management

109,329

 

 

5,535

 

 

19,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$

1,383,444

 

 

$

1,034,367

 

 

$

777,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Number of trading days

65

 

 

63

 

 

64

 

Number of trading loss days

8

 

 

11

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (7)

$

10.46

 

 

$

9.16

 

 

$

9.71

 

(1)

Includes net interest revenue (expense) of $3.3 million, $(0.8) million and $30.4 million for the quarters ended August 31, 2020, May 31, 2020, and August 31, 2019, respectively.

(2)

Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable segment within Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.

(3)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source reflects the reclassification of revenues of $0.9 million from Investment return revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total Asset Management revenues as a result of this change in presentation.

(4)

Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnotes 5 and 6). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio.

(5)

Includes net interest expense of $6.0 million, $7.2 million and $2.0 million for the quarters ended May 31, 2020, February 29, 2020, and May 31, 2019, respectively.

(6)

Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12).

(7)

VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019.

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Selected Statistical Information

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

August 31, 2020

 

August 31, 2019

Net Revenues by Source:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory

$

696,677

 

 

$

572,386

 

 

 

 

 

Equity underwriting

561,455

 

 

256,853

 

Debt underwriting

337,198

 

 

306,977

 

Total underwriting

898,653

 

 

563,830

 

Other investment banking

(112,776)

 

 

(7,116)

 

Total investment banking

1,482,554

 

 

1,129,100

 

 

 

 

 

Equities

801,596

 

 

573,851

 

Fixed income

1,077,673

 

 

518,346

 

Total capital markets

1,879,269

 

 

1,092,197

 

 

 

 

 

Other

89,953

 

 

53,587

 

 

 

 

 

Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) (2)

3,451,776

 

 

2,274,884

 

 

 

 

 

Asset management fees and revenues (3)

23,068

 

 

16,350

 

Investment return (3) (4) (5)

150,339

 

 

104,442

 

Allocated net interest (4) (6)

(36,676)

 

 

(30,948)

 

Total Asset Management

136,731

 

 

89,844

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$

3,588,507

 

 

$

2,364,728

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

Number of trading days

189

 

 

187

 

Number of trading loss days

23

 

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (7)

$

9.04

 

 

$

8.87

 

(1)

Includes net interest revenue of $5.4 million and $51.4 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable segment within Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.

(3)

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Jefferies Group LLC reorganized the presentation of revenues from arrangements which entitle us to certain portions of revenues and/or profits of strategic asset management partners. Jefferies Group LLC's Net Revenues by Source reflects the reclassification of revenues of $1.8 million from Investment return revenues to Asset management fees and revenues for the nine months ended August 31, 2019. There is no impact on Total Asset Management revenues as a result of this change in presentation.

(4)

Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnotes 5 and 6). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio.

(5)

Includes net interest expense of $19.6 million and $3.7 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(6)

Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12).

(7)

VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019.

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(Amounts in Millions, Except Where Noted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

August 31,
2020

 

May 31,
2020

 

August 31,
2019

Financial position:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets (1)

$

46,660

 

 

$

45,084

 

 

$

43,094

 

Average total assets for the period (1)

$

54,654

 

 

$

56,480

 

 

$

53,097

 

Average total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period (1)

$

52,965

 

 

$

54,673

 

 

$

51,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

6,750

 

 

$

5,252

 

 

$

4,665

 

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (1) (2)

$

8,089

 

 

$

6,542

 

 

$

6,074

 

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets (1) (2)

 

17.3

%

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

14.1

%

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets less goodwill and intangible assets (1) (2)

 

18.0

%

 

 

15.1

%

 

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial instruments owned (1)

$

17,556

 

 

$

18,125

 

 

$

16,371

 

Goodwill and intangible assets (1)

$

1,806

 

 

$

1,800

 

 

$

1,811

 

Right-of-use assets (1) (3)

$

500

 

 

$

501

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity (including noncontrolling interests) (1)

$

6,504

 

 

$

6,430

 

 

$

6,190

 

Total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1)

$

6,488

 

 

$

6,412

 

 

$

6,183

 

Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (4)

$

4,682

 

 

$

4,612

 

 

$

4,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Level 3 financial instruments:

 

 

 

 

 

Level 3 financial instruments owned (1) (5)

$

433

 

 

$

413

 

 

$

363

 

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total assets (1) (5)

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.8

%

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total financial instruments (1) (5)

 

2.5

%

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

2.2

%

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (5)

 

9.2

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other data and financial ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Total long-term capital (1) (6)

$

12,492

 

 

$

12,102

 

 

$

12,219

 

Leverage ratio (1) (7)

 

7.2

 

 

 

7.0

 

 

 

7.0

 

Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (8)

 

9.6

 

 

 

9.4

 

 

 

9.4

 

Adjusted tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (3) (9)

 

10.6

 

 

 

10.4

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of trading days

 

65

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

64

 

Number of trading loss days

 

8

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

Average firmwide VaR (10)

$

10.46

 

 

$

9.16

 

 

$

9.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of employees, at period end

 

3,893

 

 

 

3,850

 

 

 

3,776

 

 

N/A — Not Applicable

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights - Footnotes

 

 

 

(1)

 

Amounts pertaining to August 31, 2020 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 31, 2020.

(2)

 

At August 31, 2020, other sources of liquidity include high quality sovereign government securities and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities and other high quality sovereign government securities of $1,123 million, in aggregate, and $216 million, being the estimated amount of additional secured financing that could be reasonably expected to be obtained from Jefferies Group LLC's financial instruments that are currently not pledged after considering reasonable financing haircuts. The corresponding amounts included in other sources of liquidity at May 31, 2020 were $998 million and $292 million, respectively, and at August 31, 2019, were $1,063 million and $345 million, respectively.

(3)

 

Jefferies Group LLC adopted the new lease standard on December 1, 2019 using a modified retrospective transition approach. Accordingly, reported financial information for historical comparable periods is not revised and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect during those historical periods. We elected not to reassess whether existing contracts are or contain leases, or the lease classification and initial direct costs of existing leases upon transition. At transition on December 1, 2019, the adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $520 million, reflected in Premises and equipment in Jefferies Group LLC's Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.

(4)

 

Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.

(5)

 

Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.

(6)

 

At August 31, 2020, May 31, 2020, and August 31, 2019, total long-term capital includes Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt of $5,987 million, $5,672 million and $6,030 million, respectively, and total equity. Long-term debt included in total long-term capital is reduced by amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility, amounts from secured term loans and the amount of debt maturing in less than one year, as applicable.

(7)

 

Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.

(8)

 

Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing Jefferies Group LLC's leverage ratio.

(9)

 

Adjusted tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and right-of-use assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less right-of-use assets.

(10)

 

VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2019.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Jefferies Financial Group non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Jefferies Financial Group Book Value and Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation

The table below reconciles our book value to tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):

 

 

As Reported, August 31, 2020

 

 

 

Book value (GAAP)

 

$

9,410,665

 

Less: Intangibles assets, net and goodwill

 

(1,914,542)

 

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

 

$

7,496,123

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (GAAP)

 

259,246

 

Restricted stock units ("RSUs")

 

22,632

 

Other

 

1,105

 

Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (1)

 

282,983

 

 

 

 

Book value per share outstanding

 

$

36.30

 

Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding

 

$

26.49

 

(1) Fully diluted shares outstanding exclude preferred shares as they are antidilutive. Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans.

 


© Business Wire 2020
