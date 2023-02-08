Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEF   US47233W1099

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(JEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56:54 2023-02-08 am EST
39.77 USD   +0.16%
11:23aJefferies Financial : Client and Creditor Overview
PU
01/27JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01/19StemPoint Capital Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jefferies Financial : Client and Creditor Overview

02/08/2023 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies

Client and

Creditor

Overview

FEBRUARY 2023

© 2023 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Notes on Forward Looking Statements

This document contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward looking statements are usually preceded by the words "expect", "intend", "may", "will", or similar expressions. Forward looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results,

and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our business and products. Forward looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain.

It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward looking statements is contained in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should read and interpret any forward looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC.

2

Jefferies At A Glance

A Global, Full-Service

Investment Banking Firm

Client-Focused

Global Footprint

Strong, Stable Foundation

Positioned to Seize

Market Share

Expertise and depth across advisory, underwriting, equities, fixed income, alternative asset and wealth management

Providing investor and corporate clients with the highest quality advice, execution and service

We operate globally in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia- Pacific.

Robust long-term funding and capital base, comparatively low leverage and free from dependence upon government support

Having broadened our product offering and hired additional key talent continually, Jefferies is positioned to continue to grow

3

Earnings Update - Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 2022

Fourth Quarter Ended November 30, 2022

Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022

Net Revenues: $1,438 million

Net Revenues: $5,979 million

Pre-Tax Earnings: $195 million

Pre-Tax Earnings: $1,056 million

Net Earnings: $141 million

Net Earnings: $782 million

NET REVENUES BY SOURCE

NET REVENUES BY SOURCE

($ Millions)

($ Millions)

4

Liquidity and Funding Principles

Jefferies' long-standing liquidity and funding principles have maintained the strength and soundness of our platform across market cycles

  • Owning inventory that is composed of liquid assets that turn over regularly, with Level 3 Financial Instruments Owned at approximately 4% of Financial Instruments Owned as of 11/30/2022
  • Maintaining a sound, long-term funding and capital base and reasonable leverage relative to our business activity
  • No material reliance on short-term unsecured funding or customer balances. No commercial paper program
  • Short-termsecured funding that is readily and consistently available through clearing houses, or fixed for periods of time that exceed the expected tenure of the inventory they are funding
  • Assessing capital reserves and maintaining liquidity to withstand adverse changes in the trading or financing markets and a firm specific idiosyncratic stress
  • Where appropriate, entering into joint ventures with complementary long-term partners
    to pursue business opportunities that otherwise may exceed our capital capacity or risk tolerance (e.g., Jefferies Finance)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 16:22:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
11:23aJefferies Financial : Client and Creditor Overview
PU
01/27JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
01/19StemPoint Capital Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management
BU
01/19Fitch Affirms Jefferies Financial IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Remains Positive
AQ
01/17Wall Street banks slammed, as execs cautiously hope for more confidence ahead
RE
01/17Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
RE
01/17Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
01/17Jefferies Financial Group Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Dir..
AQ
01/17Jefferies Financial Group Completes Vitesse Energy Spinoff
MT
01/17Jefferies Completes Spin-Off of Vitesse
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 312 M - -
Net income 2023 754 M - -
Net Debt 2023 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 3,27%
Capitalization 8 979 M 8 979 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 381
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,70 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Paul Friedman President & Director
Teresa S. Gendron Co-Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Matthew Larson Co-Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.20.29%8 979
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED14.00%48 902
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.13.14%12 015
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.10.01%5 732
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.7.28%3 738
ROTHSCHILD & CO25.84%3 723