Jefferies Financial : Client and Creditor Overview

Notes on Forward Looking Statements

This document contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Forward looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward looking statements are usually preceded by the words "expect", "intend", "may", "will", or similar expressions. Forward looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results,

and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our business and products. Forward looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain.

It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward looking statements is contained in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should read and interpret any forward looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC.

