Jefferies Financial : Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (11/30/2022)

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION - CONTINUED NOVEMBER 30, 2022

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Cash Equivalents - Cash equivalents include highly liquid investments, including money market funds and certificates of deposit, not held for resale with original maturities of three months or less.

Cash and Securities Segregated and on Deposit for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited With Clearing and Depository Organizations - In accordance with Rule 15c3-3of the Securities Exchange Act, the Company, as a broker-dealercarrying client accounts, is subject to requirements related to maintaining cash or qualified securities in a segregated reserve account for the exclusive benefit of its clients. In addition, certain exchange and/or clearing organizations require cash and/or securities to be deposited by the Company to conduct day to day activities.

Foreign Currency Translation - Assets and liabilities of the Company's foreign branch having a non- U.S. dollar functional currency are translated at exchange rates at the end of the year.

Financial Instruments and Fair Value - Financial instruments owned and Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased are recorded at fair value, either as required by accounting pronouncements or through the fair value option election. These instruments primarily represent the Company's trading activities and include both cash and derivative products. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (the exit price).

Fair Value Hierarchy. In determining fair value, the Company maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on market data obtained from independent sources. Unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability developed based on the best information available in the circumstances. The Company applies a hierarchy to categorize its fair value measurements broken down into three levels based on the transparency of inputs as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the reported date. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not applied to Level 1 instruments.

Level 2 - Pricing inputs other than quoted prices in active markets, which are either directly or indirectly observable at the reported date. The nature of these financial instruments include cash instruments for which quoted prices are available but traded less frequently, derivative instruments for which fair values have been derived using model inputs that are directly observable in the market, or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data, and financial instruments that are fair valued by reference to other similar financial instruments, the parameters of which can be directly observed.

Level 3 - Instruments that have little to no pricing observability at the reported date. These financial instruments are measured using management's best estimate of fair value, where the inputs into the determination of fair value require significant management judgment or estimation.

Certain financial instruments have bid and ask prices that can be observed in the marketplace. For financial instruments whose inputs are based on bid-ask prices, the financial instrument is valued at the point within the bid-ask range that meets the Company's best estimate of fair value. The Company uses prices and inputs that are current at the measurement date. For financial instruments that do not have readily determinable fair values using quoted market prices, the determination of fair value is based on the best available information, taking into account the types of financial instruments, current financial information, restrictions (if any) on dispositions, fair values of underlying financial instruments and quotations for similar instruments.