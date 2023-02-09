Jefferies Financial : Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (11/30/2022)

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Board of Directors and Members of Jefferies LLC:
Opinion on the Financial Statement
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial condition of Jefferies LLC (the "Company") as of November 30, 2022, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of November 30, 2022, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
The financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit of the financial statement provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
January 27, 2023
JEFFERIES LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,739,736
Cash and securities segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes or
768,827
deposited with clearing and depository organizations
Financial instruments owned, at fair value, including securities pledged of $8,528,496
17,704,760
Securities borrowed
5,118,323
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
1,944,668
Securities received as collateral, at fair value
100,362
Receivables:
Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
3,217,069
Customers
1,246,270
Fees, interest and other
303,888
Due from affiliates
27,961
Premises and equipment, net
631,908
Goodwill
1,356,683
Other assets
431,947
Total assets
$
36,592,402
LIABILITIES AND MEMBER'S EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Short-termborrowings
$
517,524
Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
7,110,503
Securities loaned
1,003,273
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
14,954,978
Other secured financings (includes $1,712 at fair value and $235,000 related to consolidated
236,712
VIEs)
Obligation to return securities received as collateral, at fair value
100,362
Payables:
Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
512,736
Customers
4,108,978
Due to Parent and affiliates
800,443
Lease liabilities
318,897
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $686 related to consolidated VIEs)
1,268,015
Total liabilities
30,932,421
Subordinated liabilities
3,150,000
Member's equity
2,509,981
Total liabilities and member's equity
$
36,592,402
See accompanying notes to Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
JEFFERIES LLC
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
NOVEMBER 30, 2022
1. ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Organization and Business - Jefferies LLC ("the Company") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ("Jefferies" or the "Parent"), a diversified holding company incorporated in the state of New York and engaged in a variety of businesses. Prior to November 1, 2022, the Company was a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Group LLC. On November 1, 2022, Jefferies Group LLC was wholly merged into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a broker-dealer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") and is registered as a Futures Commission Merchant ("FCM") with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). The Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and the National Futures Association ("NFA"). FINRA is the designated examining authority for the Company and the NFA is the designated self-regulatory organization for the Company as an FCM.
The Company operates as an institutional securities broker-dealer and FCM and is managed as a single reportable business segment, Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment provides several types of financial services, including sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity, high yield, corporate bond, mortgage-backed and asset-backed, municipal, government and agency, convertible and international securities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment also provides investment banking services comprised of securities underwriting and distribution and financial advisory services, including advice on mergers/acquisitions, recapitalizations/restructurings, as well as fundamental research and prime brokerage services. The Company also introduces certain customer accounts to a third-partybroker-dealer.
Basis of Presentation - The accompanying Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These principles require management to make a number of estimates and assumptions that may affect the amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition and accompanying notes. The most important of these estimates and assumptions relate to fair value measurements, compensation and benefits and goodwill and intangible assets. Although these and other estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, actual results could be materially different from these estimates.
Consolidation - The Company consolidates entities that meet the definition of a variable interest entity ("VIE") for which it is the primary beneficiary. The primary beneficiary is the party who has the power to direct the activities of a VIE that most significantly impact the entity's economic performance and who has an obligation to absorb losses of the entity, or a right to receive benefits from the entity that could potentially be significant to the entity. In situations where the Company has significant influence, but not control, of an entity that does not qualify as a VIE, it applies the equity method of accounting or fair value accounting pursuant to the fair value option election under U.S. GAAP. See Note 8, Variable Interest Entities, for further discussion on VIEs.
All material intercompany accounts and transactions are eliminated in consolidation.
Subsequent events - Management has evaluated events and transactions that occurred subsequent to November 30, 2022 through the date this Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition was issued. The Company determined that there were no events or transactions during such period requiring recognition or disclosure in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
JEFFERIES LLC
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION - CONTINUED NOVEMBER 30, 2022
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Cash Equivalents - Cash equivalents include highly liquid investments, including money market funds and certificates of deposit, not held for resale with original maturities of three months or less.
Cash and Securities Segregated and on Deposit for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited With Clearing and Depository Organizations - In accordance with Rule15c3-3of the Securities Exchange Act, the Company, as abroker-dealercarrying client accounts, is subject to requirements related to maintaining cash or qualified securities in a segregated reserve account for the exclusive benefit of its clients. In addition, certain exchange and/or clearing organizations require cash and/or securities to be deposited by the Company to conduct day to day activities.
Foreign Currency Translation - Assets and liabilities of the Company's foreign branch having a non- U.S. dollar functional currency are translated at exchange rates at the end of the year.
Financial Instruments and Fair Value - Financial instruments owned and Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased are recorded at fair value, either as required by accounting pronouncements or through the fair value option election. These instruments primarily represent the Company's trading activities and include both cash and derivative products. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (the exit price).
Fair Value Hierarchy. In determining fair value, the Company maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on market data obtained from independent sources. Unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability developed based on the best information available in the circumstances. The Company applies a hierarchy to categorize its fair value measurements broken down into three levels based on the transparency of inputs as follows:
Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the reported date. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not applied to Level 1 instruments.
Level 2 - Pricing inputs other than quoted prices in active markets, which are either directly or indirectly observable at the reported date. The nature of these financial instruments include cash instruments for which quoted prices are available but traded less frequently, derivative instruments for which fair values have been derived using model inputs that are directly observable in the market, or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data, and financial instruments that are fair valued by reference to other similar financial instruments, the parameters of which can be directly observed.
Level 3 - Instruments that have little to no pricing observability at the reported date. These financial instruments are measured using management's best estimate of fair value, where the inputs into the determination of fair value require significant management judgment or estimation.
Certain financial instruments have bid and ask prices that can be observed in the marketplace. For financial instruments whose inputs are based on bid-ask prices, the financial instrument is valued at the point within the bid-ask range that meets the Company's best estimate of fair value. The Company uses prices and inputs that are current at the measurement date. For financial instruments that do not have readily determinable fair values using quoted market prices, the determination of fair value is based on the best available information, taking into account the types of financial instruments, current financial information, restrictions (if any) on dispositions, fair values of underlying financial instruments and quotations for similar instruments.
4
