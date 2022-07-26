Jefferies Financial : Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (5/31/2022)

JEFFERIES LLC

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) - CONTINUED MAY 31, 2022

Subsequent events - Management has evaluated events and transactions that occurred subsequent to May 31, 2022 through the date this Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition was issued. On June 1, 2022, the Company entered into a credit agreement with a bank for an aggregate committed amount of $50.0 million with a termination date of May 31, 2023. This intraday facility is structured so that advances are generally repaid before the end of each business day. However, if an advance is not repaid by the end of any business day, the advance is converted to an overnight loan. Interest is based on an adjusted federal funds rate, as defined in the credit agreement. In addition, in June 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a capital distribution of $100.0 million from the Company to its Parent, which was paid on June 28, 2022. The Company determined that there were no other events or transactions during such period requiring recognition or disclosure in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.

2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Cash Equivalents - Cash equivalents include highly liquid investments, including money market funds and certificates of deposit, not held for resale with original maturities of three months or less.

Cash and Securities Segregated and on Deposit for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited With Clearing and Depository Organizations - In accordance with Rule 15c3-3of the Securities Exchange Act, the Company, as a broker-dealercarrying client accounts, is subject to requirements related to maintaining cash or qualified securities in a segregated reserve account for the exclusive benefit of its clients. In addition, certain exchange and/or clearing organizations require cash and/or securities to be deposited by the Company to conduct day to day activities.

Foreign Currency Translation - Assets and liabilities of the Company's foreign branch having a non- U.S. dollar functional currency are translated at exchange rates at the end of the year.

Financial Instruments and Fair Value - Financial instruments owned and Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased are recorded at fair value, either as required by accounting pronouncements or through the fair value option election. These instruments primarily represent the Company's trading activities and include both cash and derivative products. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (the exit price).

Fair Value Hierarchy. In determining fair value, the Company maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on market data obtained from independent sources. Unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability developed based on the best information available in the circumstances. The Company applies a hierarchy to categorize its fair value measurements broken down into three levels based on the transparency of inputs as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the reported date. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not applied to Level 1 instruments.

Level 2 - Pricing inputs other than quoted prices in active markets, which are either directly or indirectly observable at the reported date. The nature of these financial instruments include cash instruments for which quoted prices are available but traded less frequently, derivative instruments for which fair values have been derived using model inputs that are directly observable in the market, or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data, and financial instruments that are fair valued by reference to other similar financial instruments, the parameters of which can be directly observed.