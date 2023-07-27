JEFFERIES LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
AS OF MAY 31, 2023
(UNAUDITED)
******
JEFFERIES LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AS OF MAY 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,817,833
Cash and securities segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes or
854,652
deposited with clearing and depository organizations (includes $155,508 at fair value)
Financial instruments owned, at fair value (includes securities pledged of $9,326,827)
11,129,050
Securities borrowed
6,810,234
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
2,037,918
Securities received as collateral, at fair value
9,486
Receivables:
Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
374,104
Customers
1,266,664
Fees, interest and other
313,160
Due from affiliates
34,561
Premises and equipment, net
632,870
Goodwill
1,356,683
Other assets
729,879
Total assets
$
28,367,094
LIABILITIES AND MEMBER'S EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Short-termborrowings
$
842,832
Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
6,478,929
Securities loaned
1,360,784
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,251,917
Other secured financings (includes $1,712 at fair value and $185,000 related to consolidated VIEs)
186,712
Obligation to return securities received as collateral, at fair value
9,486
Payables:
Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations
1,282,576
Customers
3,990,799
Due to Parent and affiliates
776,258
Lease liabilities
307,900
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $905 related to consolidated VIEs)
842,563
Total liabilities
22,330,756
Subordinated liabilities
3,550,000
Member's equity
2,486,338
Total liabilities and member's equity
$
28,367,094
See accompanying notes to Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
5
JEFFERIES LLC
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) MAY 31, 2023
1. ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Organization and Business - Jefferies LLC ("the Company") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ("Jefferies" or the "Parent"), a diversified holding company incorporated in the state of New York and engaged in a variety of businesses. The Company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a broker-dealer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") and is registered as a Futures Commission Merchant ("FCM") with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). The Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and the National Futures Association ("NFA"). FINRA is the designated examining authority for the Company and the NFA is the designated self-regulatory organization for the Company as an FCM.
The Company operates as an institutional securities broker-dealer and FCM and is managed as a single reportable business segment, Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment provides several types of financial services, including sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity, high yield, corporate bond, mortgage-backed and asset-backed, municipal, government and agency, convertible and international securities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment also provides investment banking services comprised of securities underwriting and distribution and financial advisory services, including advice on mergers/acquisitions, recapitalizations/restructurings, as well as fundamental research and prime brokerage services. The Company also introduces certain customer accounts to a third-partybroker-dealer.
Basis of Presentation - The accompanying Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These principles require management to make a number of estimates and assumptions that may affect the amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition and accompanying notes. The most important of these estimates and assumptions relate to fair value measurements, compensation and benefits and goodwill and intangible assets. Although these and other estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, actual results could be materially different from these estimates.
Consolidation - The Company consolidates entities that meet the definition of a variable interest entity ("VIE") for which it is the primary beneficiary. The primary beneficiary is the party who has the power to direct the activities of a VIE that most significantly impact the entity's economic performance and who has an obligation to absorb losses of the entity, or a right to receive benefits from the entity that could potentially be significant to the entity. In situations where the Company has significant influence, but not control, of an entity that does not qualify as a VIE, it applies the equity method of accounting or fair value accounting pursuant to the fair value option election under U.S. GAAP. See Note 8, Variable Interest Entities, for further discussion on VIEs.
All material intercompany accounts and transactions are eliminated in consolidation.
Subsequent Events - Management has evaluated events and transactions that occurred subsequent to May 31, 2023 through the date this Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition was issued. The Company determined that there were no events or transactions during such period requiring recognition or disclosure in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
6
This report is deemed CONFIDENTIAL in accordance with Rule 17a-5e(3) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and
Regulation 1.10(g) under the Commodity Exchange Act.
JEFFERIES LLC
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) - CONTINUED MAY 31, 2023
2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Cash Equivalents - Cash equivalents include highly liquid investments, including money market funds and certificates of deposit, not held for resale with original maturities of three months or less.
Cash and Securities Segregated and on Deposit for Regulatory Purposes or Deposited with Clearing and Depository Organizations - In accordance with Rule15c3-3of the Securities Exchange Act, the Company, as abroker-dealercarrying client accounts, is subject to requirements related to maintaining cash or qualified securities in a segregated reserve account for the exclusive benefit of its clients. In addition, certain exchange and/or clearing organizations require cash and/or securities to be deposited by the Company to conduct day to day activities.
Foreign Currency Translation - Assets and liabilities of the Company's foreign branch having a non- U.S. dollar functional currency are translated at exchange rates at the end of the year.
Financial Instruments and Fair Value - Financial instruments owned and Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased are recorded at fair value, either as required by accounting pronouncements or through the fair value option election. These instruments primarily represent the Company's trading activities and include both cash and derivative products. The fair value of a financial instrument is the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (the exit price).
Fair Value Hierarchy. In determining fair value, the Company maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on market data obtained from independent sources. Unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability developed based on the best information available in the circumstances. The Company applies a hierarchy to categorize its fair value measurements broken down into three levels based on the transparency of inputs as follows:
Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the reported date. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not applied to Level 1 instruments.
Level 2 - Pricing inputs other than quoted prices in active markets, which are either directly or indirectly observable at the reported date. The nature of these financial instruments include cash instruments for which quoted prices are available but traded less frequently, derivative instruments for which fair values have been derived using model inputs that are directly observable in the market, or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data, and financial instruments that are fair valued by reference to other similar financial instruments, the parameters of which can be directly observed.
Level 3 - Instruments that have little to no pricing observability at the reported date. These financial instruments are measured using management's best estimate of fair value, where the inputs into the determination of fair value require significant management judgment or estimation.
Certain financial instruments have bid and ask prices that can be observed in the marketplace. For financial instruments whose inputs are based on bid-ask prices, the financial instrument is valued at the point within the bid-ask range that meets the Company's best estimate of fair value. The Company uses prices and inputs that are current at the measurement date. For financial instruments that do not have readily determinable fair values using quoted market prices, the determination of fair value is based on the best available information, taking into account the types of financial instruments, current financial information, restrictions (if any) on dispositions, fair values of underlying financial instruments and quotations for similar instruments.
7
JEFFERIES LLC
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) - CONTINUED MAY 31, 2023
The valuation of financial instruments may include the use of valuation models and other techniques. Adjustments to valuations derived from valuation models are permitted based on management's judgment, which takes into consideration the features of the financial instrument such as its complexity, the market in which the financial instrument is traded and underlying risk uncertainties about market conditions. Adjustments from the price derived from a valuation model reflect management's judgment that other participants in the market for the financial instrument being measured at fair value would also consider in valuing that same financial instrument. To the extent that valuation is based on models or inputs that are less observable or unobservable in the market, the determination of fair value requires more judgment.
The availability of observable inputs can vary and is affected by a wide variety of factors, including, for example, the type of financial instrument and market conditions. As the observability of prices and inputs may change for a financial instrument from period to period, this condition may cause a transfer of an instrument among the fair value hierarchy levels. The degree of judgment exercised in determining fair value is greatest for instruments categorized within Level 3.
Receivable from and Payable to Customers - Receivable from and payable to customers includes amounts receivable and payable on customers' security and margin transactions. Securities owned by customers and held as collateral for these receivables and as margin for trading are not reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
Receivable from and Payable to Brokers, Dealers and Clearing Organizations - Receivables from and payables to brokers, dealers and clearing organizations include deposits of cash and/or securities with exchange clearing organizations to meet margin requirements, amounts due to or from clearing organizations for daily variation settlements, securitiesfailed-to-deliveror receive, receivables and payables for fees and commissions and net receivables or payables arising from unsettled security transactions.
Credit Losses on Financial Assets Measured at Amortized Cost - Financial assets measured at amortized cost are presented at the net amount expected to be collected and the measurement of credit losses and any expected increases and decreases in expected credit losses are recognized in earnings. The estimate of expected credit losses involves judgment and is based on an assessment over the life of the financial instrument taking into consideration forecasts of expected future economic conditions. In evaluating secured financing receivables (reverse repurchase agreements, securities borrowing arrangements and margin loans), the underlying collateral maintenance provisions are taken into consideration. The underlying contractual collateral maintenance for significantly all of the Company's secured financing receivables requires that the counterparty continually adjust the collateralization amount, securing the credit exposure on these contracts. Collateralization levels for the Company's secured financing receivables are initially established based on the counterparty, the type of acceptable collateral that is monitored daily and adjusted to mitigate the potential of any credit losses. Credit losses are not recognized for secured financing receivables where the underlying collateral's fair value is equal to or exceeds the asset's amortized cost basis. In cases where the collateral's fair value does not equal the or exceed the amortized cost basis, the allowance for credit losses, if any, is limited to the difference between the fair value of the collateral at the reporting date and the amortized cost basis of the financial assets.
The Company's receivables from brokers, dealers, and clearing organizations include deposits of cash with exchange clearing organizations to meet margin requirements, amounts due from clearing organizations for daily variation settlements, securities failed-to-deliver or receive, receivables and payables for fees and commissions, and receivables arising from unsettled securities or loan transactions. These receivables generally do not give rise to material credit risk and have a remote probability of default either because of their short-term nature or due to the credit protection framework inherent in the
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 16:50:36 UTC.