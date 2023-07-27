JEFFERIES LLC

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) MAY 31, 2023

1. ORGANIZATION AND BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Organization and Business - Jefferies LLC ("the Company") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ("Jefferies" or the "Parent"), a diversified holding company incorporated in the state of New York and engaged in a variety of businesses. The Company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a broker-dealer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") and is registered as a Futures Commission Merchant ("FCM") with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"). The Company is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and the National Futures Association ("NFA"). FINRA is the designated examining authority for the Company and the NFA is the designated self-regulatory organization for the Company as an FCM.

The Company operates as an institutional securities broker-dealer and FCM and is managed as a single reportable business segment, Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment provides several types of financial services, including sales, trading, financing and market-making activities in equity, high yield, corporate bond, mortgage-backed and asset-backed, municipal, government and agency, convertible and international securities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets reportable business segment also provides investment banking services comprised of securities underwriting and distribution and financial advisory services, including advice on mergers/acquisitions, recapitalizations/restructurings, as well as fundamental research and prime brokerage services. The Company also introduces certain customer accounts to a third-partybroker-dealer.

Basis of Presentation - The accompanying Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These principles require management to make a number of estimates and assumptions that may affect the amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition and accompanying notes. The most important of these estimates and assumptions relate to fair value measurements, compensation and benefits and goodwill and intangible assets. Although these and other estimates and assumptions are based on the best available information, actual results could be materially different from these estimates.

Consolidation - The Company consolidates entities that meet the definition of a variable interest entity ("VIE") for which it is the primary beneficiary. The primary beneficiary is the party who has the power to direct the activities of a VIE that most significantly impact the entity's economic performance and who has an obligation to absorb losses of the entity, or a right to receive benefits from the entity that could potentially be significant to the entity. In situations where the Company has significant influence, but not control, of an entity that does not qualify as a VIE, it applies the equity method of accounting or fair value accounting pursuant to the fair value option election under U.S. GAAP. See Note 8, Variable Interest Entities, for further discussion on VIEs.

All material intercompany accounts and transactions are eliminated in consolidation.

Subsequent Events - Management has evaluated events and transactions that occurred subsequent to May 31, 2023 through the date this Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition was issued. The Company determined that there were no events or transactions during such period requiring recognition or disclosure in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.

