Jefferies Financial : Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (5/31/2022)

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

NOTES TO STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) - CONTINUED MAY 31, 2022

Fair Value Hierarchy. In determining fair value, the Company maximizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs by requiring that observable inputs be used when available. Observable inputs are inputs that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability based on market data obtained from independent sources. Unobservable inputs reflect the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability developed based on the best information available in the circumstances. The Company applies a hierarchy to categorize its fair value measurements broken down into three levels based on the transparency of inputs as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted prices are available in active markets for identical assets or liabilities at the reported date. Valuation adjustments and block discounts are not applied to Level 1 instruments.

Level 2 - Pricing inputs other than quoted prices in active markets, which are either directly or indirectly observable at the reported date. The nature of these financial instruments include cash instruments for which quoted prices are available but traded less frequently, derivative instruments for which fair values have been derived using model inputs that are directly observable in the market, or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data, and instruments that are fair valued by using other financial instruments, the parameters of which can be directly observed.

Level 3 - Instruments that have little to no pricing observability at the reported date. These financial instruments are measured using management's best estimate of fair value, where the inputs into the determination of fair value require significant management judgment or estimation.

Certain financial instruments have bid and ask prices that can be observed in the marketplace. For financial instruments whose inputs are based on bid-ask prices, the financial instrument is valued at the point within the bid-ask range that meets the Company's best estimate of fair value. The Company uses prices and inputs that are current at the measurement date. For financial instruments that do not have readily determinable fair values using quoted market prices, the determination of fair value is based on the best available information, taking into account the types of financial instruments, current financial information, restrictions (if any) on dispositions, fair values of underlying financial instruments and quotations for similar instruments.

The valuation of financial instruments may include the use of valuation models and other techniques. Adjustments to valuations derived from valuation models are permitted based on management's judgment, which takes into consideration the features of the financial instrument such as its complexity, the market in which the financial instrument is traded and underlying risk uncertainties about market conditions. Adjustments from the price derived from a valuation model reflect management's judgment that other participants in the market for the financial instrument being measured at fair value would also consider in valuing that same financial instrument. To the extent that valuation is based on models or inputs that are less observable or unobservable in the market, the determination of fair value requires more judgment.

The availability of observable inputs can vary and is affected by a wide variety of factors, including, for example, the type of financial instrument and market conditions. As the observability of prices and inputs may change for a financial instrument from period to period, this condition may cause a transfer of an instrument among the fair value hierarchy levels. The degree of judgment exercised in determining fair value is greatest for instruments categorized within Level 3.