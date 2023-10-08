Jefferies announced today that it will hold a Global Trading Day on Tuesday October 10, 2023 to fund accredited charities focused on providing humanitarian aid to those impacted by the violence and terror in Israel.

Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on October 10 for all trading in equities and fixed income by the Firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and its more than 5,300 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will then be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented:

“We are devastated by the violence and terror that has affected families and communities in Israel. Charities working to provide aid and services to those wounded, traumatized or displaced will receive our support. We encourage our employees and clients around the world to join in this effort.”

