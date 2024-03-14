Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research, wealth, and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments. For more information: www.jefferies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314748686/en/