  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEF   US47233W1099

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(JEF)
  Report
04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
30.91 USD   -3.44%
05:31pJefferies to Release its First-Quarter Financial Results on March 28, 2023
BU
03/12Jefferies CEO Rich Handler On Svb's Fallout Says Co Is Working Actively To Find Practical Solutions To Get Depositors Advances On Receivables
RE
03/08Jefferies Financial : 2022 MIFIDPRU Regulatory Disclosures Report (11/30/2022)
PU
Jefferies to Release its First-Quarter Financial Results on March 28, 2023

03/15/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 283 M - -
Net income 2023 735 M - -
Net Debt 2023 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 7 285 M 7 285 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 381
Free-Float 52,7%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,01 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Paul Friedman President & Director
Teresa S. Gendron Co-Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Matthew S. Larson Co-Chief Financial Officer
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-2.49%7 285
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED5.73%43 679
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.59%9 284
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.56%5 423
ROTHSCHILD & CO25.30%3 715
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.55%3 543