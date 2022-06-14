Log in
    JEF   US47233W1099

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(JEF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
27.29 USD   +0.81%
Jefferies to Release its Second Quarter Financial Results on June 27, 2022

06/14/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its second quarter financial results on Monday, June 27, 2022 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is engaged in investment banking and capital markets and asset management. Jefferies Group LLC, our wholly owned subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies, and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research, and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 929 M - -
Net income 2022 904 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 4,56%
Capitalization 6 483 M 6 483 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 5 556
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,07 $
Average target price 39,25 $
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Friedman President & Director
Teresa S. Gendron Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Rocco J. Nittoli Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-30.23%6 483
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-16.09%44 059
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.86%9 887
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-18.12%4 685
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.98%3 826
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-10.69%3 425