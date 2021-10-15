Jefferson Security Bank : Jessica Leonard Joins Jefferson Security Bank as Office Manager



"We are excited to welcome Jessica to the JSB team and look forward to her driving our customer-focused retail strategy," said Vice President of Retail Banking, Jessica Jacot. "Her vast experience and forward-thinking approach will be a great asset to our team."

Leonard has been a resident of Berkeley County since 2012. She enjoys spending time with her husband Craig, two dogs and three cats. Leonard is a Board Member with United Way, a 2020 Leadership Berkeley Graduate, and serves as a committee member for Puttin in the Panhandle.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the JSB family. I look forward to working with our customers to find solutions to all their banking needs and help my team grow. I am honored to work for a community oriented bank that aligns with my values," said Leonard.