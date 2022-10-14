Advanced search
    JFBC   US47559A1034

JEFFERSONVILLE BANCORP

(JFBC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:50 2022-10-13 pm EDT
19.51 USD   -2.94%
01:53pJeffersonville Bancorp : 13th Annual Photo Contest for the 2023 Jeff Bank Picture Calendar
PU
08/22JEFFERSONVILLE BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09Jeffersonville Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jeffersonville Bancorp : 13th Annual Photo Contest for the 2023 Jeff Bank Picture Calendar

10/14/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
13th Annual Photo Contest for the 2023 Jeff Bank Picture Calendar

[Link]

Photo Caption: The photo on the cover of the 2023 Jeff Bank Calendar, Sharing is Caring, was taken by Martha Tully.

Jeffersonville, NY (October 14, 2022) Jeff Bank and Catskill Art Space (CAS) held the 14th annual photo contest earlier this year and selected 12 entries to be featured in the 2023 Jeff Bank Calendar. Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues and the delay in production there will not be a calendar reception to recognize the winning photographers. As an alternative, we will recognize the 2023 winning photographers along with all winners for the 2024 Jeff Bank Picture Calendar next Fall.

The Hudson Valley's beauty is well represented in the 2023 Jeff Bank Calendar by the work of this year's winning photographers: Pat Ashley, Jane Biron, Briasia Gamble, Lori Henderson, Bill Mac Millan, Dylan Parks, Melana Quick-Lepke, Justin Sutherland, Martha Tully, Zandy Valencia, and Grace Wormuth.

The Jeff Bank photo contest and calendar initiative is an ongoing partnership between CAS and Jeff Bank. This project was first started by Jeff Bank in 2009 as a way of offering financial support to the local arts community and to give talented photographers a venue to share their work with the public. The calendar has the added benefit of promoting the scenic beauty of the Catskills and Hudson Valley to local residents as well as area visitors. The 2023 calendars will be available at Jeff Bank's ten branches beginning Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

About Jeff BankJeff Bank is an independently owned bank that is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY and was founded in 1913. The Bank is an FDIC insured corporation that provides deposit and lending products in nine full-service branches throughout Sullivan County and one branch in Orange County. Jeff Bank - Still Banking Strong! Find out more information at www.jeff.bank.

About the Catskill Art SpaceCatskill Art Space is a non-profit cultivating public interest, participation, and enjoyment of the arts. Through its multi-arts center, CAS explores contemporary art practices and facilitates creative and professional development for established and emerging artists. For more information, please visit www.catskillartspace.org.

Media Contact:
Jaclene Poley
jpoley@jeff.bank
(845) 482-4000

Disclaimer

Jeffersonville Bancorp published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 17:51:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
