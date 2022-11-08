Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Jeffersonville Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JFBC   US47559A1034

JEFFERSONVILLE BANCORP

(JFBC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:05 2022-11-08 pm EST
20.00 USD    0.00%
Jeffersonville Bancorp : 3rd Quarter Earning 2022

11/08/2022 | 02:14pm EST
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings of $2,680,000 or $0.63 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $6,501,000 or $1.53 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., November 8, 2022 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) - Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today second quarter net income of $2,680,000 or $0.63 per share compared to $1,453,000 or $0.34 per share for the same quarter in 2021. The increase in quarterly net income compared to 2021 of $1,227,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in securities and other interest and dividends of $1,239,000, an increase of $188,000 in loan interest and fees, and a decrease in salary expense of $146,000, partially offset by an increase in tax expense of $371,000.

Year to date net income as of September 30, 2022 was $6,501,000 or $1.53 per share compared to $4,502,000 or $1.06 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in year-to-date net income compared to 2021 of $1,999,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in securities and other interest and dividends of $2,375,000 and a decrease in salary expense of $374,000, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $563,000, a decrease in unrealized gains on securities of $228,000, and a decrease in fee income of $105,000 compared to the same period in 2021.

"Higher rates on loans and balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank, along with higher levels of investment securities, contributed to higher net interest income in the third quarter," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO, "With the Federal Reserve Board expected to continue on its course of increasing the federal funds rate to curb still high inflation, the Company continues to be well positioned to take advantage of rising rates."

A cash dividend in the amount of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the November 8, 2022 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For more information, call: (845) 482-4000
Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President-CEO

Disclaimer

Jeffersonville Bancorp published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,5 M - -
Net income 2021 5,94 M - -
Net cash 2021 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 84,7 M 84,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,18x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart JEFFERSONVILLE BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Jeffersonville Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George W. Kinne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Russell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Klein Chairman
Marisa Heisler VP & Director-Information Technology
Florence Horecky Vice President & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
