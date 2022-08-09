Jeffersonville Bancorp : Jeff Bank Call Report 6-30-2022

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions.The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state non member banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting