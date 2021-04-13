Log in
Jeffersonville Bancorp    JFBC

JEFFERSONVILLE BANCORP

(JFBC)
Jeffersonville Bancorp : Announces Retirement of Director Donald L. Knack and Appointment of Elizabeth B. Rowley to Board of Directors

04/13/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Retirement of Director Donald L. Knack
and Appointment of Elizabeth B. Rowley to Board of Directors

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., April 13, 2021 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) - Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) today announced the retirement of Director Donald L. Knack and the appointment of Elizabeth B. Rowley to join the Board of Directors of Jeffersonville Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeff Bank, effective April 13, 2021. Ms. Rowley will fill the remaining term of Mr. Knack, which concludes at the annual meeting of Jeffersonville Bancorp in 2023.

Mr. Knack became a director of Jeff Bank in December 2007, providing 14 years of exemplary service. Mr. Knack served as the Audit Chair of the Bank for the majority of his tenure.

'On behalf of Jeff Bank and the Board of Directors, I want to thank Mr. Knack for his dedication and support with helping the organization grow over the past 14 years,' stated George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. 'Don's knowledge and expertise has been a great asset and he will be truly missed. We wish him the best in his retirement and know he will continue to be an advocate and supporter of the bank.'

Elizabeth Rowley is the current President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan. She currently serves as President of the Board of Directors of Safe Harbors of the Hudson, Scholarship Co-Chair of the Mid-Hudson Valley Association of Fundraising Professionals, Trustee of the Garnet Health Foundation, member of the Adelphi University Nonprofit Leadership Institute Advisory Board, Sustaining Member of Junior League of Orange County, member of the Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Auxiliary, and member of the Women's University Club of Middletown. Ms. Rowley is a 2004 graduate of Emerson College and has spent her career working with various nonprofits throughout the Hudson Valley as a professional fundraiser and obtained her Certified Fundraising Executive certification in 2014. Ms. Rowley resides in the City of Newburgh with her husband, Bill Fioravanti and their two children.

'We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to our board,' stated George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. 'Her breadth of experience in many different professional organizations and communities will provide new prospective and a unique skill-set as a board member.'

'I am excited and humbled to join the board of directors of Jeff Bank and the opportunity to work closely with the leadership and staff of a longstanding anchor institution in our community,' stated Elizabeth B. Rowley. 'With so many exciting things happening in Sullivan County and the region as a whole right now, I look forward to contributing to the work of Jeff Bank, meeting many new people and learning more about what makes our communities tick.'

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains twelve full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake and Wurtsboro.

For more information, call: (845) 482-4000
Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President-CEO

Disclaimer

Jeffersonville Bancorp published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 16:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George W. Kinne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Russell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth C. Klein Chairman
Marisa Heisler VP & Director-Information Technology
Florence Horecky Vice President & Operations Officer
