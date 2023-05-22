Jeffs' Brands Successfully Reduced Time and Costs in Launching New Products on the Amazon Marketplace Using ChatGPT

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (the “Company” or “Jeffs' Brands”) (Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that it successfully reduced time and costs associated with launching new products on the Amazon Marketplace using ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools.

By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Jeffs' Brands has harnessed the power of ChatGPT, an advanced language model, to streamline various aspects of its product development and customer support processes. This data-driven approach has enabled the Company to optimize efficiency, increase productivity, and enhance the overall customer experience.

One key area where Jeffs' Brands has seen remarkable success is in market research. ChatGPT's ability to analyze customer preferences, identify emerging trends and analyze sentiment from customer reviews has provided the Company with invaluable insights. By leveraging this information, the Company has been able to make data-driven decisions to inform product development and marketing strategies, giving them a competitive edge in the Amazon Marketplace.

In addition, Jeffs' Brands has optimized its product design process with the implementation of AI-powered chatbots. ChatGPT enables the Company to automate design and manufacturing related actions, reducing the need to use freelancers and remote vendors.

Victor Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs' Brands, emphasized the impact of their data-driven approach, stating, "We firmly believe that data is the driving force behind innovation. By utilizing AI technology and integrating ChatGPT into our operations, we have achieved remarkable results in reducing time and costs associated with product launches on the Amazon Marketplace. This not only benefits our Company but also enhances the experience for our customers."

Jeffs' Brands continues to raise the bar in the e-commerce industry, leveraging the power of AI and data-driven insights to drive growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. With their pioneering approach, they are setting new standards for success in the competitive Amazon Marketplace.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands Ltd is transforming the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through our stellar team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, we’re using both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, visit https://jeffsbrands.com

