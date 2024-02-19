JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,021.1 million compared to USD 1,179 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 34.8 million compared to net income of USD 33.6 million a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.27 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.31 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.41 compared to diluted earnings per share of USD 0.4 a year ago.