JELD-WEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD

11/06/2020 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD).  

On February 15, 2018, a jury found the Company guilty of U.S. antitrust law violations and awarded the plaintiff treble damages totaling approximately $174 million. Then, on February 28, 2018, the Company announced the sudden resignation of its President and CEO. Then, on October 15, 2018, after previously downplaying its exposure in the antitrust litigation, the Company disclosed that it would be taking a $76.5 million charge related to an expected judgment in the case, and further announced the sudden resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws.  Recently, the court in that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether JELD-WEN's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to JELD-WEN's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of JELD-WEN shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-jeld/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

