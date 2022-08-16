Jeld wen : announces ambitious long-term sustainability goals to reduce its environmental impact
08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 16, 2022 - JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, announced four new long-term sustainability goals as part of the company's 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.
JELD-WEN is committing to goals that will lead to achieving net zero waste and 100 percent renewable energy usage in its operations. JELD-WEN also aims to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 6 billion pounds annually, through the use of its energy-efficient products in 60 million homes worldwide by 2050.
JELD-WEN has engaged in sustainability efforts since its founding in 1960. In 2021, the company formalized its practices and issued an inaugural ESG report.
"Over the past year, we took a significant leap forward in our ESG efforts by successfully integrating them into our operations and building the necessary team and framework to drive our sustainability goals," said Roya Behnia, executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate affairs. "Sustainability is a fundamental element of our universal strategy for growth, and as a company with a long history of environmental responsibility, we aim to lead the industry in driving a more sustainable future."
The company's 2050 sustainability goals include committing to:
100% global sourcing of sustainable or certified wood
Zero manufacturing waste and byproducts going to landfills
Net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions
100% of materials used are from recycled or sustainably harvested sources, where available
Increasingly, consumers are expressing interest in and support of sustainable products and services.
A recent JELD-WEN survey, conducted online by TRUE Global Intelligence with 1,000 U.S. homeowners aged 18-76, showed that 75% of those surveyed are willing to upgrade products if the investment will save them money in the future. Homeowners born in 1981 and later are willing to extend that investment to the environment, with 8 out of 10 (81%) Gen Z and 3 out of 4 (75%) millennials willing to pay more for sustainable or eco-friendly products and services.
"We aim for our operations and products to be part of the solution to reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions generated by the building products industry," said Farsad Fotouhi, vice president, social governance and sustainability. "We are helping our customers reduce their energy consumption by offering a full suite of energy efficient building products."
JELD-WEN adopted guidelines from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for its ESG report, as well as adhering to standards set by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high- performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN has about 22,000 employees across 18 countries. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantinaTM and VPITM in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.
