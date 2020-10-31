Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) and Encourages Long-Term JELD Stockholders to Contact the Firm

10/31/2020

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company") (NYSE: JELD) on behalf of the Company's stockholders. 

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against JELD-WEN on behalf of investors who purchased shares of JELD-WEN's common stock between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018. According to the complaint, during that time period JELD-WEN and certain senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors intending to mislead the investing public by falsely attributing the source of the Company's financial success to legitimate and lawful pricing strategies. As further detailed in the complaint, "[i]n reality, however, Defendants were engaged in anticompetitive conduct in violation of federal antitrust laws which was artificially propping up the Company's sales and was actually the true cause of JELD-WEN's success."

During October 2018, as information about the extent of JELD-WEN's anticompetitive conduct was revealed to the market, shares of JELD-WEN's common stock declined by approximately 30% in value.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether the members of JELD-WEN's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to JELD-WEN and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current JELD-WEN stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of JELD-WEN's common stock prior to January 26, 2017 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/jeld-wen-holding-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-jeld-wen-holding-inc-jeld-and-encourages-long-term-jeld-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301164267.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

