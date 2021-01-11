Log in
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.

(JELD)
Shuman, Glenn & Stecker : Investigates JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

01/11/2021
Shuman, Glenn & Stecker announces that it is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (“JELD-WEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD). JELD-WEN manufactures doors and windows.

The Firm’s investigation relates to allegations raised in antitrust litigation against JELD-WEN, as well as a securities class action against JELD-WEN and certain of its senior officers, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. These lawsuits arise from allegations that JELD-WEN participated in a collusive price-fixing scheme with one of its major competitors.

Following a trial in the antitrust litigation, on February 15, 2018 a jury found JELD-WEN liable for violating federal antitrust laws. Next, on October 5, 2018, the federal judge presiding over the antitrust litigation issued detailed factual findings about JELD-WEN’s anticompetitive behavior and ordered JELD-WEN to divest a manufacturing facility. Then, on October 15, 2018, after previously downplaying its exposure in the antitrust litigation, JELD-WEN disclosed that it would take a $76.5 million charge related to an expected judgment in the case and the sudden resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. JELD-WEN’s stock price dropped by 19% the next day.

Meanwhile, the securities class action lawsuit alleges between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, JELD-WEN and certain of its senior officers falsely stated publicly that JELD-WEN’s products compete against those of other manufacturers based on price, and falsely described the market in which JELD-WEN sells its products as “highly competitive.” The lawsuit also claims JELD-WEN falsely attributed its strong margins and anticipated margin growth to legitimate business factors such as “strategic pricing decisions” and an increased emphasis on “pricing optimization.” On October 26, 2020, the federal judge presiding over the securities class action denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the claims, paving the way for the case to proceed towards trial.

If you currently own JELD-WEN common stock and are interested in discussing your rights, or have information relating to this investigation, please contact Kip Shuman toll free at (866) 569-4531 or email Mr. Shuman at kip@shumanlawfirm.com.

Shuman, Glenn & Stecker represents investors throughout the nation, concentrating its practice in stockholder litigation.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 184 M - -
Net income 2020 85,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 661 M 2 661 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 23 300
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26,50 $
Last Close Price 26,41 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary S. Michel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew David Ross Chairman
Jim Garcia Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John R. Linker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin C. Lilly Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.4.14%2 661
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION0.14%2 413
PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.1.35%1 618
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-10.52%1 529
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.9.73%1 316
ARBONIA AG6.36%1 178
