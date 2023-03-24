Advanced search
    JLSA   HRJLSARA0007

JELSA D.D.

(JLSA)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-31
4.910 EUR   +0.40%
12:30aJelsa D D : Due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT
PU
02/27Jelsa d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Jelsa d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Jelsa d d : Due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT

03/24/2023 | 12:30am EDT
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - JLSA
In language English
Short content

due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT

Full content

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer JELSA d.d. into observation segment due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT.

Publish date 22.03.2023. 14:30
Securities involved JLSA
Disclaimer

Jelsa dd published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 04:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 19,1 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
Net income 2021 -0,17 M -0,02 M -0,02 M
Net Debt 2021 36,0 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -245x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 276 M 39,9 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float -
Chart JELSA D.D.
Duration : Period :
Jelsa d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anton Glumac President-Management Board
Edit Ildikó Kulcsár Chairman-Supervisory Board
János Cseszlai Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Petar Radic Member-Supervisory Board & Accountant
Lovorko Stipiic Member-Management Board
