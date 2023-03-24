Jelsa d d : Due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT
03/24/2023 | 12:30am EDT
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - JLSA
In language
English
Short content
Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer JELSA d.d. into observation segment due to the obligation to announce the takeover bid of JELSA d.d. by BOHEMIAN FINANCING ZRT.