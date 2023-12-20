JEMTEC Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.37172 million compared to CAD 0.373721 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 0.385378 million compared to CAD 0.379192 million a year ago.

Net income was CAD 0.008007 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.016627 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.003 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.006 a year ago.