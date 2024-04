55,000,000 Ordinary Shares of Jenkongklai Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

April 06, 2024 Share

55,000,000 Ordinary Shares of Jenkongklai Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 188 days starting from 2-OCT-2023 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

220,000,000shares or accounted for 55% of total paid-up shares after the IPO. There is a silent period of 1 year from the first trading day. They are permitted to sell a maximum of 55,000,000 shares or accounted for25% only of the silent period shares after 6 months. And after 1 year, the rest of the shares can be sold.