  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Jenoptik AG
  News
  Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:00:29 2023-01-27 am EST
29.38 EUR   -0.34%
05:20aAfr : JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01/18DZ Bank raises fair value for Jenoptik to 34 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
01/18JENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
AFR: JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/27/2023 | 05:20am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: JENOPTIK AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
JENOPTIK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.01.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations

27.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1545513  27.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 955 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 1 687 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 4 383
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,48 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG15.34%1 831
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.50%487 327
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 959
BROADCOM INC.7.06%250 138
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.94%157 735
QUALCOMM, INC.21.85%150 169