ROUNDUP: Commercial kitchen equipment supplier Rational optimistic for 2024 - share price rises

LANDSBERG - After a strong year, commercial kitchen equipment supplier Rational is targeting further growth with continued high profitability. In 2024, sales and turnover are expected to increase by a mid to high single-digit percentage compared to the previous year, as the company announced on Wednesday when presenting its detailed figures for the past year in Landsberg. The Group, which expects to return to the MDax in June, is therefore somewhat more optimistic than the experts surveyed by Bloomberg. On average, they expect an increase of just under five percent. Rational shares rose significantly.

Fashion chain H&M reduces inventories and earns surprisingly much

STOCKHOLM - Fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has performed unexpectedly well in the first quarter of the financial year. The operating result climbed to 2.08 billion Swedish crowns (181 million euros) in the three months to the end of February, as the Swedes announced in Stockholm on Wednesday. This was almost three times the figure for the same period last year. Analysts had previously expected a profit of 1.3 billion Swedish kronor. The surplus attributable to shareholders rose to 1.2 billion kronor, more than twice as much as a year earlier. The share gained 12 percent after the start of trading in Stockholm.

ROUNDUP: Süss Microtec expects more business thanks to AI boom - share price falls

GARCHING - The semiconductor industry supplier Süss Microtec expects a surprisingly high level of revenue in the current year thanks to a record high order backlog. According to CEO Burkhardt Frick, the bonder business in particular is expected to drive growth. This is benefiting from the strong capacity expansion in the industry for the production of chips for artificial intelligence (AI). The Management Board also expects the operating margin to improve this year. However, the shares of the SDax group fell in the morning after the good run of the past few months.

ROUNDUP: ProSiebenSat.1 rejects the idea of splitting up Berlusconi's company MFE

UNTERFÖHRING - ProSiebenSat.1 rejects the demand of MFE, the major Italian shareholder controlled by the Berlusconi family, for a split-up. Supervisory Board Chairman Andreas Wiele told Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "It is difficult for us to see any positive aspect of this spin-off."

ROUNDUP 2: Aroundtown expects a decline in earnings - no dividend again

LUXEMBOURG - The commercial real estate specialist Aroundtown is expecting a significant decline in operating profit in the current year, partly due to the sale of properties. The company is also struggling with higher interest rates on loans. Last year, the company even posted a loss of billions on the bottom line. Due to the difficult general economic situation, the management once again does not intend to pay a dividend.

Defense supplier Renk expects further tailwind in 2024 - shares at record high

AUGSBURG - The armored gearbox manufacturer Renk expects business to continue to shine in 2024 in view of full order books. At the turn of the year, the order backlog was higher than ever before at 4.6 billion euros, as the Borsen newcomer announced in Augsburg on Wednesday. Following an increase in turnover and profit last year, CEO Susanne Wiegand expects further growth in 2024. "The high global demand for a return to fully equipping the armed forces gives us a tailwind and will remain a driver of our growth in the future."

ROUNDUP: Jenoptik increases dividend - targets further sales growth

JENA - The technology group Jenoptik intends to pay its shareholders a higher dividend for 2023. Investors are to receive 35 cents per share, 5 cents more than a year earlier, as the MDax-listed company announced on Wednesday in Jena on the presentation of its final annual figures. On balance, the profit attributable to shareholders increased by almost a third to around 72.5 million euros. Jenoptik had already announced key figures in February, which the Group has now confirmed. The company specified its annual targets for 2024. The share lost around 3.9 percent to 28.84 euros in afternoon trading, making it one of the biggest losers in the mid-cap index.

ROUNDUP: Financial group W&W hit hard by storms - profit prospects bleak

KORNWESTHEIM - High insurance claims have caused the financial group Wüstenrot & Württembergische (W&W) to suffer a slump in profits last year. Consolidated net income plummeted by around 41 percent to 140.5 million euros, as the Kornwestheim-based company announced on Wednesday. The Group thus met its own forecast. However, the Executive Board had revised this downwards significantly in the fall due to the high storm damage.

Further news

-Google blocks 5.5 billion advertisements per year

-ROUNDUP 2: 'EnBW is doing well' - but prices for customers are rising

Shake-up on Jungheinrich's Board of Management: Three of four positions newly filled

-Association expects slight upturn in real estate loan business

-DKB gets new boss

-Marco Santos becomes new boss at GFT Tech - Ruetz to be deputy from 2025

-No strikes at Easter - Deutsche Bahn expects high travel volume

-Early Easter vacations cause concerns for Mallorca hoteliers

-ROUNDUP: PNE aims for more operating profit - Proposes stable dividend

-Allianz pro Schiene: Train driver must be classified as a bottleneck occupation

-Merck receives FDA approval for Sotatercept - share price rises

-Tesla plant manager: 'We are unstoppable here'

-Roche malaria test receives approval in the USA

-Deutsche Bank strives for better service for Postbank customers

-Apple developer conference WWDC on June 10

-UBS terminates agreements with Apollo for former Credit Suisse business

-Leifheit with more profit and turnover despite consumer restraint

-Car manufacturer Stellantis plans to cut 1500 jobs in Turin

-Off for solar plant in Freiberg - Dulig: Bad signal for Europe

-Wirecard trial: Court names penalty range for confession

-Milka parent company Mondelez defends itself against criticism of Russian business

-Every tenth person in Germany affected by identity theft

-Cabinet launches simplifications for pharmaceutical development

-ROUNDUP: Investigation underway after bridge collapse in Baltimore

-Cabinet: Reform for better working conditions in science

-Pedelec accidents on the rise - victims are getting younger

-ROUNDUP: Initiative denounces abuses in seasonal agricultural work

-Bayern can hope for Kane's deployment against Dortmund°

