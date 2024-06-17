Our Sustainability Strategy:
Jenoptik as Enabler
ESG Investor Presentation | May 2024
Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group
1991
>80
>4,600 1.8 billion1
Fiscal year 2023
1.07 billion 19.7
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
Year of foundation Represented in countries
Employees worldwide
Market capitalization in euros
million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %
1 as of 22.03.2023
Our Mission
The Leading Light
In the Application of
Photonics
Focus on three core markets
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Life Science & Medical Technology
- Smart Mobility
2
Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions …
Semiconductor &
Life Science &
Electronics
Medical Technology
Optics, Micro-optics
Diode lasers
Precision components
Microscope cameras
Equipment for measuring and testing
Imaging solutions
optics (gold standard)
Optical components
~65%1
~15%
Smart Mobility
Equipment for traffic surveillance Software
Service to full operation
~10%
Non-core
businesses
Automation systems and process solutions Automated plant concepts Industrial metrology
~10%
…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation and climate protection
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
3
Addressing multiple mega-trends with our strong photonics expertise and enable customers to be more sustainable
We enable the digital age
We enable modern communication
We enable our
customers to be
more sustainable
We make roads and cities safer
We drive life science and
healthcare development
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
4
Jenoptik's ESG strategy: As an "enabler", we are committed to more sustainability and resource efficiency
Innovation and responsibility as core of
Jenoptik's sustainability strategy.
We enable our customers to contribute to greater resource conservation and climate protection more efficiently and sustainably.
Photonics enables at least 11% of the globally declared CO² savings in 2030 (SPECTARIS).
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
5
Jenoptik's photonic contribution to the SDGs
Good health
Industry innovation
Sustainable cities
Responsible
consumption and
and well-being
and infrastructure
and communities
production
Biophotonics:
- Lasers for ophthalmology
- Optical systems for digital imaging, real-time disease detection / medical diagnostics
- Dental applications
Optical systems for
- Semiconductor equipment
- Information and data transmission
- Driver assistance systems and autonomous driving
Traffic safety:
- Stationary and mobile systems for maximum traffic safety on roads and in public spaces
- Traffic monitoring systems provide resilient infrastructures, improve living conditions, reduce pollution and noise emissions
Metrology systems support downsizing, less fuel consumption and fewer emissions
Diode lasers / laser machines for efficient material processing
We contribute to selected SDGs both with our products and services as well as internally through our targets and the organization.
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
6
Jenoptik's internal contribution to the SDGs and sustainability targets
Quality
Education
2.7 million euros invested in HR development and training in 2022
Targets:
Trainee takeover rate of 100%
Apprentice rate >4%
2023:
Takeover rate: 88.0%
Apprentice rate: 3.5%
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
Gender
Equality
Diversity is reflected in Jenoptik's Business Conduct Guidelines
Targets:
Diversity rate
(% of managers with international background and female managers)
33% by 2025
2023:
Diversity rate: 29.4%
Decent Work and Economic Growth
Decent working conditions, fair payment and compliance with social standards
Targets:
Fluctuation rate <=10% Engagement score:
better than global benchmark
CSR rate: 50% by 2025
2023:
Engagement score 75% CSR rate: 49.0%
Industry Innovation and Infrastructure
Increasing R+D supports our sustainable innovations
Targets: Vitality Index (revenue share of products <3 years)
level >25%
2023:
Vitality Index: 27.7%
Climate
Action
Commitment to global climate goals and inclusion of climate protection measures in corporate policy and R+D
Targets: Share of green electricity >90% by 2025
CO2 reduction target of >55% by 2025
2023:
Green electricity: 93.6%
CO2 reduction: 50.5%
Partnership for the goals
Strategic partnerships with universities and research institutions as basis for all other goals
- Inspiration from outside to increase innovative power
7
Continued focus on sustainability: Non-financials 2025 partly reached
Selected theme
KPI
2023
Target 2025
Partnership
Jenoptik's
for the
sustainability ratings
Share of green
93.6%
(75%) New >90%
electricity
Environment
CO2 reduction
50.5%
(30%) New >55%
Diversity rate
29.4%
33% (unchanged)
12/2022 AA Rating - Top 15 percent ranked
Social
in global Electronics Components Sector
Engagement score
75%
(72%) Better than
global benchmark
Governance/
CSR rate
49.0%
50% (unchanged)
others
SUSTAINALYTICS
6/2022 "low risk company"
Reach net zero (Scope 1+2) by 2035 at the latest
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
8
Environmental topics of importance
CO2 Emissions
Energy Consumption
Scope 1: 2,254 t
2023: 67,477 MWh
Scope 2: 2,778 t
Jenoptik is not energy/emission
Total: 5,031 t (2023)
intensive compared to other
industries
Targets & Measures
− purchase of renewable
>55% CO2 reduction (Scope 1+2)
by 2025 (base year 2019)
electricity/ RECs in Germany,
2023: already - 50.5%
Europe, USA
>90% green electricity by 2025
− LEED Gold certification for
all new buildings
2023: already at 93.6%
Scope 3:
Main categories:
first time determined in 2023
Upstream: ~70%
with a total value at around
− purchased goods and services
300,000 t CO2 equivalent
Downstream: ~30%
− use of sold products,
− partly transportation and
distribution
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
Water Comsumption
2023: 92,444 m³
- mainly used as a coolant, as a process medium and for sanitary purposes
- no large volumes required for manufacturing processes
Measures:
- water management at each site
Waste & Recycling
2023: 1,127 t non-hazardous waste 195 t hazardous waste
Measures:
- avoidance, recycling and proper disposal of waste in production processes
- single-varietycollection of different fractions
- recycling through certified companies
9
Social issues and employee matters
Employee matters
Engagement score
- 2023: 75% above global benchmark
Work-life balance
- Flex-time,part-time and flexible parental leave
- childcare models and daycare centers on our sites
Recruiting & employer attractiveness
- 2023: 5.8% fluctuation rate (voluntary attrition), target < 10%
- 2023: 88.0% takeover-rate of trainees target: 100%
- new target: apprentice rate >4%
Employee development
-
2023: 2.9m euros invested in professional employee development
(+40%; prior year: 2.7m)
- targeted leadership development programs
- Expert career path for technology and R&D positions
- Entire suite of SuccessFactors in process to be implemented
Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation
Diversity
respect for diversity and equal opportunities
Measures & Targets
- diversity rate: women and internationals in management positions
2023: 29.4%
target: 33% by 2025
- regional diversity councils
- Women's Career Index (FKI): scored 83 points above average
- Diversity Charta signed in August 2022
Health & Safety
Company health management
- regular preventive medical check-ups
- employee offers as part of our "Move It!" project
- annual briefings on health and safety
Workplace accidents
Workplace + Commuting accidents
- 2023: 5.5 out of 1,000 2023: 11.6 out of 1,000 employees employees
10
