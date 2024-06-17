Our Sustainability Strategy:

Jenoptik as Enabler

ESG Investor Presentation | May 2024

Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group

1991

>80

>4,600 1.8 billion1

Fiscal year 2023

1.07 billion 19.7

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

Year of foundation Represented in countries

Employees worldwide

Market capitalization in euros

million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %

1 as of 22.03.2023

Our Mission

The Leading Light

In the Application of

Photonics

Focus on three core markets

  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Life Science & Medical Technology
  • Smart Mobility

2

Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions …

Semiconductor &

Life Science &

Electronics

Medical Technology

Optics, Micro-optics

Diode lasers

Precision components

Microscope cameras

Equipment for measuring and testing

Imaging solutions

optics (gold standard)

Optical components

~65%1

~15%

Smart Mobility

Equipment for traffic surveillance Software

Service to full operation

~10%

Non-core

businesses

Automation systems and process solutions Automated plant concepts Industrial metrology

~10%

…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation and climate protection

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

3

Addressing multiple mega-trends with our strong photonics expertise and enable customers to be more sustainable

We enable the digital age

We enable modern communication

We enable our

customers to be

more sustainable

We make roads and cities safer

We drive life science and

healthcare development

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

4

Jenoptik's ESG strategy: As an "enabler", we are committed to more sustainability and resource efficiency

Innovation and responsibility as core of

Jenoptik's sustainability strategy.

We enable our customers to contribute to greater resource conservation and climate protection more efficiently and sustainably.

Photonics enables at least 11% of the globally declared CO² savings in 2030 (SPECTARIS).

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

5

Jenoptik's photonic contribution to the SDGs

Good health

Industry innovation

Sustainable cities

Responsible

consumption and

and well-being

and infrastructure

and communities

production

Biophotonics:

  • Lasers for ophthalmology
  • Optical systems for digital imaging, real-time disease detection / medical diagnostics
  • Dental applications

Optical systems for

  • Semiconductor equipment
  • Information and data transmission
  • Driver assistance systems and autonomous driving

Traffic safety:

  • Stationary and mobile systems for maximum traffic safety on roads and in public spaces
  • Traffic monitoring systems provide resilient infrastructures, improve living conditions, reduce pollution and noise emissions

Metrology systems support downsizing, less fuel consumption and fewer emissions

Diode lasers / laser machines for efficient material processing

We contribute to selected SDGs both with our products and services as well as internally through our targets and the organization.

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

6

Jenoptik's internal contribution to the SDGs and sustainability targets

Quality

Education

2.7 million euros invested in HR development and training in 2022

Targets:

Trainee takeover rate of 100%

Apprentice rate >4%

2023:

Takeover rate: 88.0%

Apprentice rate: 3.5%

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

Gender

Equality

Diversity is reflected in Jenoptik's Business Conduct Guidelines

Targets:

Diversity rate

(% of managers with international background and female managers)

33% by 2025

2023:

Diversity rate: 29.4%

Decent Work and Economic Growth

Decent working conditions, fair payment and compliance with social standards

Targets:

Fluctuation rate <=10% Engagement score:

better than global benchmark

CSR rate: 50% by 2025

2023:

Engagement score 75% CSR rate: 49.0%

Industry Innovation and Infrastructure

Increasing R+D supports our sustainable innovations

Targets: Vitality Index (revenue share of products <3 years)

level >25%

2023:

Vitality Index: 27.7%

Climate

Action

Commitment to global climate goals and inclusion of climate protection measures in corporate policy and R+D

Targets: Share of green electricity >90% by 2025

CO2 reduction target of >55% by 2025

2023:

Green electricity: 93.6%

CO2 reduction: 50.5%

Partnership for the goals

Strategic partnerships with universities and research institutions as basis for all other goals

  • Inspiration from outside to increase innovative power

7

Continued focus on sustainability: Non-financials 2025 partly reached

Selected theme

KPI

2023

Target 2025

Partnership

Jenoptik's

for the

sustainability ratings

Share of green

93.6%

(75%) New >90%

electricity

Environment

CO2 reduction

50.5%

(30%) New >55%

Diversity rate

29.4%

33% (unchanged)

12/2022 AA Rating - Top 15 percent ranked

Social

in global Electronics Components Sector

Engagement score

75%

(72%) Better than

global benchmark

Governance/

CSR rate

49.0%

50% (unchanged)

others

SUSTAINALYTICS

6/2022 "low risk company"

Reach net zero (Scope 1+2) by 2035 at the latest

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

8

Environmental topics of importance

CO2 Emissions

Energy Consumption

Scope 1: 2,254 t

2023: 67,477 MWh

Scope 2: 2,778 t

Jenoptik is not energy/emission

Total: 5,031 t (2023)

intensive compared to other

industries

Targets & Measures

purchase of renewable

>55% CO2 reduction (Scope 1+2)

by 2025 (base year 2019)

electricity/ RECs in Germany,

2023: already - 50.5%

Europe, USA

>90% green electricity by 2025

LEED Gold certification for

all new buildings

2023: already at 93.6%

Scope 3:

Main categories:

first time determined in 2023

Upstream: ~70%

with a total value at around

purchased goods and services

300,000 t CO2 equivalent

Downstream: ~30%

use of sold products,

partly transportation and

distribution

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

Water Comsumption

2023: 92,444 m³

  • mainly used as a coolant, as a process medium and for sanitary purposes
  • no large volumes required for manufacturing processes

Measures:

  • water management at each site

Waste & Recycling

2023: 1,127 t non-hazardous waste 195 t hazardous waste

Measures:

  • avoidance, recycling and proper disposal of waste in production processes
  • single-varietycollection of different fractions
  • recycling through certified companies

9

Social issues and employee matters

Employee matters

Engagement score

  • 2023: 75% above global benchmark

Work-life balance

  • Flex-time,part-time and flexible parental leave
  • childcare models and daycare centers on our sites

Recruiting & employer attractiveness

  • 2023: 5.8% fluctuation rate (voluntary attrition), target < 10%
  • 2023: 88.0% takeover-rate of trainees target: 100%
  • new target: apprentice rate >4%

Employee development

  • 2023: 2.9m euros invested in professional employee development
    (+40%; prior year: 2.7m)
  • targeted leadership development programs
  • Expert career path for technology and R&D positions
  • Entire suite of SuccessFactors in process to be implemented

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

Diversity

respect for diversity and equal opportunities

Measures & Targets

  • diversity rate: women and internationals in management positions

2023: 29.4%

target: 33% by 2025

  • regional diversity councils
  • Women's Career Index (FKI): scored 83 points above average
  • Diversity Charta signed in August 2022

Health & Safety

Company health management

  • regular preventive medical check-ups
  • employee offers as part of our "Move It!" project
  • annual briefings on health and safety

Workplace accidents

Workplace + Commuting accidents

  • 2023: 5.5 out of 1,000 2023: 11.6 out of 1,000 employees employees

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 09:53:07 UTC.