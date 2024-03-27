JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of the Thuringian technology group Jenoptik is drawing a line under the 2023 financial year. It will present the audited balance sheet in Jena on Wednesday (11:00 a.m.). According to preliminary figures, the company has exceeded the one billion euro revenue mark. Jenoptik employs around 4,500 people and is one of the few listed technology companies in eastern Germany. Its core business is optical systems, lasers and measurement technology for various industrial applications as well as traffic monitoring./red/DP/he