Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 768 M 933 M 933 M Net income 2020 41,8 M 50,8 M 50,8 M Net Debt 2020 228 M 277 M 277 M P/E ratio 2020 37,7x Yield 2020 0,65% Capitalization 1 591 M 1 935 M 1 934 M EV / Sales 2020 2,37x EV / Sales 2021 2,03x Nbr of Employees 4 433 Free-Float 89,0% Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 25,58 € Last Close Price 27,80 € Spread / Highest target 6,12% Spread / Average Target -7,97% Spread / Lowest Target -24,5% Managers and Directors Name Title Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer Michael Ebenau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas Klippstein Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JENOPTIK AG 10.67% 1 935 ATLAS COPCO AB 12.68% 66 653 FANUC CORPORATION 6.31% 50 237 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -1.97% 34 395 SANDVIK AB 10.08% 33 513 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED 14.65% 28 485