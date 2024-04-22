Jenoptik AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in Optical technologies. The Companyâs two photonic based divisions are Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. The Advanced Photonic Solutions division provides technology solutions in the fields of optics, laser technology, digital imaging, optoelectronics, machine and equipment manufacturers in the semiconductor, laser material processing, life science and biophotonics, industrial automation, automotive and security industries, sensors, as-well-as optical test and measurement equipment. The Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based sustainable solutions, including technology and services for road safety, public security and road user charging. The Companyâs Non-photonic activities, particularly for the automotive market, are supplying of products, automation solutions and services for industrial customers (B2B).

Sector Semiconductors