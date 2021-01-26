Log in
JENOPTIK AG    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.

01/26/2021 | 02:39pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020.

26-Jan-2021 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JENOPTIK AG's Executive Board today gained fundamental information in the process of preparing the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 that the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin will probably reach around 17.5 percent, and thus will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent (including TRIOPTICS / before PPA effects from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS). This is particularly due to lower than expected cost of sales attributable to project accounting at the end of the year as well as better utilization of production capacities in the photonic divisions.
In fiscal year 2020, adjustments for structural and portfolio measures totaled around 20 million euros. The EBITDA margin including the adjustments stated above is anticipated to exceed 14.5 percent.
Revenue is expected to reach approximately 765 million euros, thereof more than 25 million euros were attributable to TRIOPTICS.

JENOPTIK AG
The Executive Board



Contact:
Leslie Iltgen
Vice President Investor Relations & Communications
Phone +49 162 274 5652



 

26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163504

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1163504  26-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163504&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 768 M 934 M 934 M
Net income 2020 41,8 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net Debt 2020 228 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 1 591 M 1 930 M 1 936 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 433
Free-Float 89,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ebenau Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Klippstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JENOPTIK AG9.87%1 916
ATLAS COPCO AB11.11%65 549
FANUC CORPORATION6.31%49 834
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.97%34 746
SANDVIK AB8.00%32 786
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED14.65%29 977
