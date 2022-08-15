Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:04 2022-08-15 am EDT
23.71 EUR   -0.63%
04:30aJENOPTIK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JENOPTIK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/15/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2022 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Traeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JENOPTIK AG

b) LEI
529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.4013 EUR 200822.70 EUR
24.3828 EUR 97531.20 EUR
24.495 EUR 67851.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.41367 EUR 366205.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77447  15.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about JENOPTIK AG
04:30aJENOPTIK AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/10JENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/10JENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08/10JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/10JENOPTIK : Presentation on the results January 1 to June 30, 2022 (PDF | 0,64 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JENOPTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 943 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2022 73,1 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net Debt 2022 426 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 366 M 1 400 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,86 €
Average target price 30,63 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-35.76%1 400
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.24%53 220
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.18%39 539
FANUC CORPORATION0.31%35 014
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.20%24 362
SANDVIK AB-27.38%22 545