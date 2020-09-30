Log in
JENOPTIK AG    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
Jenoptik : Announces the Appointment of James Roe as West Coast Business Development Manager for Safety and Security Solutions

09/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Jenoptik, a global industry leader in innovative solutions for road safety and public security, announces the appointment of James Roe as Business Development Manager for the Western Region of North America.

North America is a key market Jenoptik's safety and security technologies. With the addition of Roe, Jenoptik will continue to grow the market for traditional traffic safety products and services as well as advanced civil security solutions with our innovative license plate reader (LPR) products that cover a diverse range of applications. In his new role, Roe will help expand Jenoptik's presence on the west coast and better serve our customers in the region.

'As a result of Jenoptik's strong growth in this segment, we continue to expand our North American operations', said Finbarr O'Carroll, Vice President Region Americas, Light & Safety. 'James brings a wealth of industry know-how to the team and will help enable us to better serve our West Coast customers by giving them convenient access to our world-class technical expertise and customer service', explains O'Carroll.

James Roe has over 10 years of sales and business development experience, focused on Video, Facial Recognition, Biometrics, Surveillance and License Plate Recognition Products. Most recently, James worked at Pivot3 as the Regional Manager, Federal & Defense, Intelligence & Law Enforcement. Additionally, James is a certified POST Academy Instructor in Facial Recognition, LIDAR, RADAR and LPR.

About Jenoptik's Light & Safety division

Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group, which is active in the three photonics-based divisions Light & Optics, Light & Production and Light & Safety. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor equipment industry, the medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering, traffic, aviation as well as the security and defense technology industries.

The Light & Safety division provides innovative and industry leading solutions for road safety and public security. Our customers include local and central government, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR) is at the core of our product portfolio, covering a diverse range of applications such as average speed enforcement (section speed control), vehicle monitoring, red light violations and tolling. Our services range from initial consultation, design and manufacture through to installation and on-going maintenance. We also offer a variety of data management solutions and services for automated data processing, reporting and analytics as well as system integration.

With a presence in more than 80 countries, supported by a strong partner network, we have delivered over 30,000 systems worldwide. Jenoptik's Light & Safety division is a world-leading supplier, with products and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys and communities safer around the globe.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 12:04:02 UTC
