Jenoptik : Better promotion of women and diversity at Jenoptik

In 2020, the Jenoptik Group, with high priority and the support of the Executive Board, pursued many initiatives which promote greater diversity and the careers of women and thus contribute to a modern corporate culture. As reported in spring 2020, the extended management body of Jenoptik has set targets for management positions. For example, 30 percent of global management positions are to be filled by women and 30 percent of global managers are to be of international origin.

These targets are not only taken into account in corporate communications and recruiting, but also in the analysis in the Women's Career Index (FKi). After 2019, Jenoptik was again audited by FKi in the current year and achieved a significantly better result of 79 index points than in the previous year (68 points). Jenoptik is also ahead of comparable companies in Germany, which have an average index of 77 points.

While in 2019 the general conditions such as flexible working hours, mobile working and childcare were rated as very good, the assessment of 2020 showed 'a significant improvement in the development since the first indexation and many promising measures. The findings from the initial indexation were translated into measures and clear objectives were formulated.' For an industrial company Jenoptik has a comparatively high proportion of women in the company with over 30 percent. Jenoptik set up regular internal monitoring and reporting on the target figures in order to track developments.

FKi is an independent analysis instrument that examines how women at various management levels develop in their careers, how cultural changes are progressing and how openness to transformation and innovation is created. In the approximately 40-page data entry form, various aspects of the company are examined on the basis of sub-indices, such as status and dynamics, commitment and general conditions.

In order to further accelerate the change in corporate culture, Jenoptik has launched further measures within the group in 2020. There are, for example, internal and external recruiting campaigns, women's networks and regular (online) events for the exchange of ideas, which are specifically but not exclusively aimed at women. A 'Jenoptik Diversity Council' was also established in the fall of 2020 as an internal contact for questions relating to diversity within the company. Permanent members are the President & CEO, Dr. Stefan Traeger, the Head of Global Human Resources, Maria Koller, two works council representatives, two international female managers and two persons representing the interests of the LGBT+ community and ethnic minorities.

'Diversity is very important to us. Diversity in the working environment promotes that every employee feels respected and valued. In addition, an open, intercultural as well as interdisciplinary climate also increases creativity and productivity in teams, which has a positive effect on revenue,' says Jenoptik CEO Stefan Traeger.

'We are delighted about the good rating in the FKi, which recognizes our focus on diversity in order to further promote the careers of women in the Jenoptik Group,' says Maria Koller, Head of Global HR. 'Our aim is to continue to strengthen the measures we have launched with consistency and the appropriate storytelling that women in the company and in management positions are not individual measures but define the entire group in its orientation and culture.'

Jenoptik advocates an appreciative and working environment free of prejudice that values talent based on merit - regardless of age, gender and gender identity, ethnic background and nationality, religion and belief, sexual orientation and identity or physical ability. This is why Jenoptik signed the Diversity Charter in August 2020 and is thus part of an employer initiative to promote diversity in companies and institutions.

Image: Copyright Anna Schroll

