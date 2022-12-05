Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-12-05 am EST
27.94 EUR   +0.58%
11:12aJenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy
PU
11/16JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/14JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy

12/05/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Sustainability Strategy: Jenoptik as Enabler

Key figures of the 2021 fiscal year

750.7

155.7

(125.2)

20.7

(16.7)

936.7

ca. 4,900

million euros revenue

million euros EBITDA (incl. one-off effects*) million euros EBITDA (excl. one-off effects*)

EBITDA margin in % (incl. one-off effects*)

EBITDA margin in % (excl. one-off effects*)

million euros order intake

employees worldwide (Group)

* Positive one-off effects in connection

with the acquisitions of TRIOPTICS and

INTEROB

Jenoptik is operating in photonics markets that respond to megatrends and enables our customers to be more sustainable

Increasing demand for chips,

Digitization

augmented and virtual reality,

ambient intelligence

Jenoptik supplies high-performance optics, microoptics and measurement systems

Aging population - gentle

treatments, therapies,

Health

The World

diagnostics and bioimaging

of Photonics

Jenoptik supplies optical systems for

e.g. genome sequencing and digital imaging

Mobility

Intelligent safety

solutions

Jenoptik supplies innovative products for more safety on roads and in cities

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

ESG

Sustainability

Environmental, Social,

Governance

  • Jenoptik as "enabler" for customers
  • Innovation and responsibility
  • Resource efficiency
  • Sustainable suppy chains

Smart

More efficiency

and automation in

manufacturing

production

Jenoptik supplies solutions for

e.g. laser processing

3

Our company strategy is flanked by our sustainability activities

"Our understanding of sustainability is based on the belief that we can only achieve our economic goals

and thus permanently profitable growth by acting with social and environmental responsibility."

Dr. Stefan Traeger, President & CEO

Our agenda 2025

Sustainability focus

"More Value"

Transforming Jenoptik into a globally leading pure photonics player

Focusing on three highly attractive growth markets

Driving organic and non-organic growth + ESG

Expanding profitability

Increasing financial firepower for additional M+A / investments

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

4

Jenoptik's ESG strategy: As an "enabler", we are committed to more sustainability and resource efficiency

Innovation and responsibility as core of Jenoptik's sustainability

strategy.

We enable our customers to contribute to greater resource conservation and climate protection more efficiently and sustainably.

Photonics enables at least 11% of the globally declared CO² savings in 2030 (SPECTARIS).

Jenoptik ESG Investor Presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENOPTIK AG
11:12aJenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy
PU
11/16JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/14JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/11JENOPTIK AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/11JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/11Jenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand November 2022)
PU
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/10Transcript : Jenoptik AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JENOPTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 955 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2022 72,8 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 482 M 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 1 590 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 383
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,78 €
Average target price 29,70 €
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-25.20%1 667
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.92%417 166
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.62%415 318
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-31.28%140 865