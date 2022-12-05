Jenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy

Our Sustainability Strategy: Jenoptik as Enabler
Key figures of the 2021 fiscal year
750.7
155.7
(125.2)
20.7
(16.7)
936.7
ca. 4,900
million euros revenue
million euros EBITDA (incl. one-off effects*) million euros EBITDA (excl. one-off effects*)
EBITDA margin in % (incl. one-off effects*)
EBITDA margin in % (excl. one-off effects*)
million euros order intake
employees worldwide (Group)
* Positive one-off effects in connection
with the acquisitions of TRIOPTICS and
INTEROB
Jenoptik is operating in photonics markets that respond to megatrends and enables our customers to be more sustainable
Increasing demand for chips,
Digitization
augmented and virtual reality,
ambient intelligence
Jenoptik supplies high-performance optics, microoptics and measurement systems
Aging population - gentle
treatments, therapies,
Health
The World
diagnostics and bioimaging
of Photonics
Jenoptik supplies optical systems for
e.g. genome sequencing and digital imaging
Mobility
Intelligent safety
solutions
Jenoptik supplies innovative products for more safety on roads and in cities
ESG
Sustainability
Environmental, Social,
Governance
Smart
More efficiency
and automation in
manufacturing
production
Jenoptik supplies solutions for
e.g. laser processing
Our company strategy is flanked by our sustainability activities
"Our understanding of sustainability is based on the belief that we can only achieve our economic goals
and thus permanently profitable growth by acting with social and environmental responsibility."
Dr. Stefan Traeger, President & CEO
Our agenda 2025
Sustainability focus
"More Value"
Transforming Jenoptik into a globally leading pure photonics player
Focusing on three highly attractive growth markets
Driving organic and non-organic growth + ESG
Expanding profitability
Increasing financial firepower for additional M+A / investments
Jenoptik's ESG strategy: As an "enabler", we are committed to more sustainability and resource efficiency
Innovation and responsibility as core of Jenoptik's sustainability
strategy.
We enable our customers to contribute to greater resource conservation and climate protection more efficiently and sustainably.
Photonics enables at least 11% of the globally declared CO² savings in 2030 (SPECTARIS).
