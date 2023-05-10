Jenoptik Executive Board presents figures for the first quarter

JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of Thuringia-based technology group Jenoptik will provide information on Thursday about the start to fiscal year 2023. Figures for the first quarter will be presented. Jenoptik aims to break the one billion sales mark this year. According to the Executive Board, profits of between 1.05 billion and 1.10 billion euros are expected in view of a good order situation, particularly for equipment for the semiconductor industry. However, a noticeable increase in earnings should also be achieved.

According to the Jenoptik Group, it employs more than 4400 people, around 1500 of whom are based in Jena. In 2022, group sales had risen by almost 31 percent to 980.7 million euros./red/DP/stw