  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:25 2023-05-10 am EDT
29.28 EUR   +0.69%
05/10Jenoptik Executive Board presents figures for the first quarter
DP
05/04JENOPTIK AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/27Jenoptik : delivers one of the world's first distracted driver programs in Victoria, Australia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jenoptik Executive Board presents figures for the first quarter

05/10/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of Thuringia-based technology group Jenoptik will provide information on Thursday about the start to fiscal year 2023. Figures for the first quarter will be presented. Jenoptik aims to break the one billion sales mark this year. According to the Executive Board, profits of between 1.05 billion and 1.10 billion euros are expected in view of a good order situation, particularly for equipment for the semiconductor industry. However, a noticeable increase in earnings should also be achieved.

According to the Jenoptik Group, it employs more than 4400 people, around 1500 of whom are based in Jena. In 2022, group sales had risen by almost 31 percent to 980.7 million euros./red/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 062 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2023 93,7 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2023 468 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 1 676 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 435
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,28 €
Average target price 34,70 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Prisca Havranek-Kosicek Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG14.55%1 824
NVIDIA CORPORATION95.50%706 598
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 128
BROADCOM INC.10.62%257 871
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.46.77%153 081
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.34%147 948
