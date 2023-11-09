JENA (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG will present figures for business development in the first three quarters of 2023 on Thursday. The Thuringian technology group recently reported well-filled order books this year and announced that, despite the economic slowdown, it aims to break the one billion euro revenue mark by the end of the year. The company is targeting an annual turnover of between 1.05 billion and 1.10 billion euros. In 2022 it was 980.7 million euros. Jenoptik has around 4,500 employees and is one of the few listed technology companies in eastern Germany./red/DP/ngu