Interim Financial Report of the Jenoptik Group
(unaudited)
January to June 2023
Jenoptik Six - Month Report 2023
At a glance - Jenoptik Group
Jan. - June 2023
Jan. - June 2022
Change in % April - June 2023
April - June 2022
Change in %
Order intake (in million euros)
546.9
608.6
- 10.1
263.9
298.3
- 11.5
Advanced Photonic Solutions
422.4
- 9.5
210.3
228.4
- 7.9
466.5
Smart Mobility Solutions
62.5
75.4
- 17.1
23.7
36.6
- 35.3
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies
59.7
65.3
- 8.5
29.2
32.8
- 11.1
Other¹
2.2
1.3
0.8
0.5
Revenue (in million euros)
504.9
447.2
12.9
270.8
238.7
13.5
Advanced Photonic Solutions
390.0
344.3
13.3
208.2
186.3
11.7
Smart Mobility Solutions
54.7
44.7
22.4
31.7
23.5
34.9
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies
58.2
57.1
2.0
30.0
28.3
6.0
Other¹
2.0
1.2
0.9
0.6
EBITDA (in million euros)
91.6
69.6
31.6
55.0
48.6
13.2
Advanced Photonic Solutions
85.9
77.2
11.3
49.2
50.0
- 1.6
Smart Mobility Solutions
4.4
1.4
225.5
4.5
0.7
561.1
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies
7.0
- 0.1
n/a
3.8
2.1
84.3
Other¹
- 5.8
- 8.8
- 2.5
- 4.1
EBITDA margin
18.1%
15.6%
20.3%
20.4%
Advanced Photonic Solutions²
21.8%
22.4%
23.4%
26.8%
Smart Mobility Solutions²
8.1%
3.0%
14.2%
2.9%
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies²
11.7%
- 0.2%
12.4%
6.9%
EBIT (in million euros)
53.9
36.9
46.0
33.9
32.2
5.5
EBIT margin
10.7%
8.3%
12.5%
13.5%
Earnings after tax (in million euros)
32.7
23.3
40.4
20.9
20.5
2.0
Earnings per share (in euros)
0.56
36.6
0.35
0.36
- 2.8
0.41
Free cash flow (in million euros)
26.1
12.6
106.9
- 2.4
15.7
n/a
Cash conversion rate
28.5%
18.2%
< 0
32.4%
June 30, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Order backlog (in million euros)
766.6
733.7
710.5
Advanced Photonic Solutions
610.1
586.9
561.0
Smart Mobility Solutions
73.7
65.7
86.5
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies
82.6
81.0
62.8
Employees (headcount and incl. trainees)
4,502
4,435
4,300
Advanced Photonic Solutions
3,173
3,054
2,902
Smart Mobility Solutions
500
485
479
Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies
541
598
623
Other¹
288
298
296
- Other includes Corporate Center (holding, shared services, real estate) and consolidation ² Based on the sum of external and internal revenue
The prior year's figures by segment have been adjusted due to minor changes in the structure of the Jenoptik Group. Please note that there may be rounding differences in this report compared to the mathematically exact amounts (currency units, percentages) .
2
Summary
Summary of Business Performance, January to June 2023
- Order intake remains at a good level: at 546.9 million euros in the first half-year 2023 it was, as
expected, down on the very high prior-year figure of 608.6 million euros. The book-to-bill ratio was
- (prior year: 1.36). The order backlog grew to 766.6 million euros (31/12/2022: 733.7 million euros).See Earnings position - page 8
- Double-digitrevenue growth: Over the reporting period, revenue of 504.9 million euros was up 12.9 per
cent on the prior-year period (prior year: 447.2 million euros), and growth was particularly driven by the Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions divisions.
See Earnings position - page 7
- EBITDA margin significantly improved: Due to good operating performance of both divisions and the Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies, EBITDA rose by 31.6 percent to 91.6 million euros (prior year:
- million euros). The EBITDA margin came to 18.1 percent, compared with 15.6 percent in the prior year.
See Earnings position - page 8
- million euros). The EBITDA margin came to 18.1 percent, compared with 15.6 percent in the prior year.
- Balance sheet and financing structure still robust: The equity ratio improved slightly to 50.9 percent
(31/12/2022: 50.4 percent). At 26.1 million euros, the free cash flow was sharply up on the prior-year figure of 12.6 million euros, despite higher capital expenditure.
See Financial and asset position - page 10
- Guidance confirmed: For the fiscal year 2023, the Executive Board is forecasting revenue of between 1,050 and 1,100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of between 19.0 and 19.5 percent.
See Forecast Report - page 15
3
Jenoptik Six - Month Report 2023
Business and Framework Conditions
Group Structure and Business Activity
Targets and Strategies
Information on the group structure and business activity can be found in the Annual Report 2022, from page 28 on.
Purchases and sales of companies.
The 50-percent stake in HILLOS GmbH previously held by Jenoptik was sold in the first half-year 2023. The former co- shareholder, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Liechtenstein, is now the sole shareholder of HILLOS GmbH. The Jena-based company produces laser ranging and positioning equipment for applications in the construction and construction-related industries.
On July 13, 2023, Jenoptik signed a contract to acquire a 33.34-percent stake in JENOPTIK Korea Corporation Ltd. (Advanced Photonic Solutions division) from the previous co- shareholder, TELSTAR-HOMMEL CORPORATION, Ltd., in the process of further focusing on its core business. At the same time, Jenoptik is selling its 33.33-percent stake in TELSTAR- HOMMEL CORPORATION, Ltd., which is focused on the automotive market, to this company. The closing of the transaction took place on August 6, 2023.
There were no further company acquisitions or disposals in the first six months of 2023.
Jenoptik is using its strategic Agenda 2025 "More Value" to focus on sustainable profitable growth in the photonics market segments. The transformation into a globally leading photonics group is to be continued. Jenoptik is focusing on three attractive core markets: semiconductor & electronics, life science & medical technology, and smart mobility. We expect substantial organic growth from this, to be complemented by acquisitions.
Jenoptik profits in particular from the global trends in digitali zation, health, mobility as well as sustainability, and is increas ingly establishing itself as a strategic systems partner for international customers, with whom it works to design forward- looking solutions.
The planned profitable growth will be further supported by
efficiency measures, the realization of economies of scale, and by the further expansion of the service business, especially in the Smart Mobility Solutions division.
For more information on the strategic trajectory of the Jenoptik Group, we refer to the 2022 Annual Report and the details given in the "Targets and Strategies" chapter from page 34 on, as well as on the Jenoptik website.
4
Group Management Report
Business and Framework Conditions
The Jenoptik Share
Geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the war in Ukraine,
persistent high inflation, and rising interest rates, as well as the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China and improvements in supply chain issues, influenced the stock markets in the first half-year 2023. In the first six months, Germany's bench mark index, the Dax, saw a gain of around 15 percent to 16,147.90 points. The German technology index (TecDax) stood at 3,203.22 points at the end of June 2023, a year-to- date increase of appox. 10 percent. On the last day of trading in the second quarter, the MDax was up around 8 percent, at 27,610.50 points.
The Jenoptik share gained sharply in value over the reporting period. Starting on the first day of trading in 2023 with a clos ing price of 26.20 euros, the share improved to 31.44 euros on June 30, 2023, representing growth of 20.0 percent. At the end of June 2023, Jenoptik's market capitalization was 1,799.6 million euros.
The Jenoptik share price fell slightly in July. The closing price on July 31, 2023 was 29.40 euros, corresponding to a market capitalization of 1,682.8 million euros.
Compared to the prior-year period, an average of 104,299 Jenoptik shares changed hands per day on Xetra, the floor exchanges, and Tradegate, significantly less than in the prior year, which was characterized by generally higher trading vol umes (prior year: 171,195). On the TecDax, Jenoptik was in 16th place (prior year: 22nd) in terms of free float market capitalization (89.0 percent) as of June 2023. Since March 2023, Jenoptik's share has been traded on the MDax, where it ranked 36th in terms of free float market capitalization among the 50 constituents of the index.
At the in-person Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023, the shareholders agreed to pay out an increased dividend of
0.30 euros per share (prior year: 0.25 euros), representing a 20 percent increase on the prior year. The total payout thus amounted to 17.2 million euros. Shareholders also approved all other items on the agenda by a clear majority.
A total of fourteen research companies and banks currently report regularly on Jenoptik. At the time this report was pre pared, eleven analysts recommended buying the share, while three advised investors to hold their shares. At the end of July, the average price target across all analysts was 36.31 euros.
34.0
32.0
30.0
28.0
26.0
24.0
22.0
20.0
January 2023
July 2023
JO Xetra
Dax indexed
TecDax indexed
MDax indexed
The company received a number of voting right notifications in the first six months of 2023. A detailed list of voting right notifications can be viewed in the Investors/Share section of the Jenoptik website.
Jenoptik key share figures
1/1 to
1/1 to
30/6/2023
30/6/2022
Closing share price (Xetra) on 30/6
in euros
31.44
21.28
Highest share price (Xetra) in euros
32.62
37.26
Lowest share price (Xetra) in euros
25.86
21.28
Market capitalization (Xetra) on 30/6
in million euros
1,799.6
1,218.0
Average daily trading volume in shares¹
104,299
171,195
¹ Source: Deutsche Börse
Earnings per share
1/1 to
1/1 to
30/6/2023
30/6/2022
Earnings attributable to shareholders in
thousand euros
31,943
23,317
Weighted average number of outstanding
shares
57,238,115
57,238,115
Earnings per share in euros
0.56
0.41
Earnings per share are the earnings attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding
5
