Information on the group structure and business activity can be found in the Annual Report 2022, from page 28 on.

Purchases and sales of companies.

The 50-percent stake in HILLOS GmbH previously held by Jenoptik was sold in the first half-year 2023. The former co- shareholder, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Liechtenstein, is now the sole shareholder of HILLOS GmbH. The Jena-based company produces laser ranging and positioning equipment for applications in the construction and construction-related ­industries.

On July 13, 2023, Jenoptik signed a contract to acquire a 33.34-percent stake in JENOPTIK Korea Corporation Ltd. (Advanced Photonic Solutions­ division) from the previous co-­ shareholder, TELSTAR-HOMMEL CORPORATION,­ Ltd., in the process of further focusing on its core business. At the same time, Jenoptik is selling its 33.33-percent­ stake in TELSTAR- HOMMEL CORPORATION,­ Ltd., which is focused on the automotive market, to this company. The closing of the transaction took place on August 6, 2023.

There were no further company acquisitions or disposals in the first six months of 2023.