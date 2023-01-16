Jenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand Januar 2023)

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, energy supply, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
Agenda
Company overview
Strategy & markets
Divisional set-up
Financials 9M/2022 and outlook
Appendix
Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group
1991
>80
~4,400 1.5bn1
Fiscal year 20222
~945-96018.0-18.5
Year of foundation Represented in countries
Employees worldwide
Market capitalization in euros
million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %
1 1 as of 31.12.2022
2 Based on guidance
Focus on three core markets
Semiconductor & Electronics
Life Science & Medical Technology
Smart Mobility
1)Share of total group revenue (rounded)
Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions…
Semiconductor &
Electronics
Optics, Micro-optics Precision components Equipment for measuring and testing optics (gold standard)
~60%1
Healthcare &
Life Sciences
Diode lasers
Microscope cameras
Imaging solutions
Optical components
~15%
Smart Mobility
Equipment for traffic surveillance Software
Service to full operation
~10%
…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation and climate protection