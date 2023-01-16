Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:09:03 2023-01-16 am EST
29.20 EUR   +3.62%
06:40aJenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand Januar 2023)
PU
04:10aJenoptik : Investor Relations (as of January 2023)
PU
01/11JENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand Januar 2023)

01/16/2023 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Vision - Brighter Futures with the Power of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I January 2023

© Copyright Jenoptik. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, energy supply, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

2

Agenda

Company overview

Strategy & markets

Divisional set-up

Financials 9M/2022 and outlook

Appendix

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

3

Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group

1991

>80

~4,400 1.5bn1

Fiscal year 20222

~945-96018.0-18.5

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Year of foundation Represented in countries

Employees worldwide

Market capitalization in euros

million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %

1 1 as of 31.12.2022

2 Based on guidance

Focus on three core markets

  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Life Science & Medical Technology
  • Smart Mobility

4

1) Share of total group revenue (rounded)

Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions…

Semiconductor &

Electronics

Optics, Micro-optics Precision components Equipment for measuring and testing optics (gold standard)

~60%1

Healthcare &

Life Sciences

Diode lasers

Microscope cameras

Imaging solutions

Optical components

~15%

Smart Mobility

Equipment for traffic surveillance Software

Service to full operation

~10%

…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation and climate protection

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

5

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JENOPTIK AG
06:40aJenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand Januar 2023)
PU
04:10aJenoptik : Investor Relations (as of January 2023)
PU
01/11JENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01/10Jenoptik : Improvements in sustainability
PU
01/04Dd : JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy
EQ
2022JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2022Jenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy
PU
2022JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
2022JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2022JENOPTIK AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JENOPTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 955 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net income 2022 72,6 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 1 613 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 383
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,18 €
Average target price 30,70 €
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG10.25%1 745
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.48%427 979
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.64%415 884
BROADCOM INC.3.55%241 956
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.35%162 464
QUALCOMM, INC.9.37%134 789