  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:56 2022-11-11 am EST
25.59 EUR   +3.60%
Jenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand November 2022)
PU
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Jenoptik : Investor Relations (Stand November 2022)

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
Jenoptik - Experience the Era of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I November 2022

© Copyright Jenoptik. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, energy supply, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

2

Photonics at Jenoptik

Photonics is the mastery of light!

The 21st century is the century of photonics. Photonics powers everything from fiber-optic data networks, to laser cutting, autonomous vehicles, disease diagnosis and many more.

Photonics market estimated to reach

~920 bn USD growing at a CAGR of >8.0%

by 2028

Source: Triton Market Research

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

4

We invent optics for the digital world

  • Optics, micro-optics and precision components for the semiconductor equipment industry (lithography and inspection)
  • High-volumeoptical transceivers to connect to remote locations
  • Sensor technology

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

5

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 960 M 975 M 975 M
Net income 2022 73,6 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net Debt 2022 427 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 1 414 M 1 437 M 1 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,70 €
Average target price 29,70 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-33.49%1 437
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.45%392 018
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-33.74%335 066
BROADCOM INC.-23.87%205 165
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.31%158 544
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.61%135 282