Our Vision - Brighter Futures with the Power of Light.
Investor Relations Presentation I December 2023
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
2
Agenda
Company overview
Strategy & markets
Divisional set-up
9M 2023 results and outlook
Appendix
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
3
Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group
1991
>80
>4,400
~1.5bn1
Fiscal year 2022
980.7
18.8
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
Year of foundation
Represented in countries
Employees worldwide
Market capitalization in euros
million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %
1 as of 1.12.2023
Our Mission
The Leading Light
In the Application of
Photonics
Focus on three core markets
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Life Science & Medical Technology
- Smart Mobility
4
Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions…
Semiconductor &
Electronics
Optics, Micro-optics Precision components Equipment for measuring and testing optics (gold standard)
~60%1
Life Science &
Medical Technology
Diode lasers
Microscope cameras
Imaging solutions
Optical components
~15%
Smart Mobility
Equipment for traffic surveillance Software
Service to full operation
~10%
…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation
and climate protection
1) Share of total group revenue 2022 (rounded)
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
5
Strategy & markets
Significant share of revenue generated in our attractive three core markets
Semiconductor &
Life Science &
Smart Mobility
Electronics
Medical Technology
Revenue share
substantially increased through organic growth and acquisitions
- Growth of core markets >GDP growth
- Differentiation through our core technological competences in optics and photonics
- Leveraging existing deep customer relationships
- Resilience to end-market fluctuations by focussing on both cyclical and non-cyclical industries
Deploying core competences to attractive markets to enhance shareholder value
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
7
Megatrends will drive growing demand for photonics solutions of the future
Societal needs
Jenoptik's contribution
Digitization
Health
Mobility
Sustainability
Growing demand for chips for various existing as well as new applications; increasing usage of augmented and virtual reality
Aging population >> increasing demand for therapies, diagnostics and bioimaging
Increasing demand for intelligent safety solutions
Solutions for e.g. climate protection, sustainable mobility, efficient use of resources
Jenoptik supplies high-performance optics, micro-optics for semiconductor equipment as well as innovative test & measurement systems
Jenoptik supplies optical systems e.g. for genome sequencing and digital image processing, microscope cameras and laser systems
Jenoptik supplies innovative products for more safety on roads and in cities
Jenoptik enables its customers to produce more efficiently for greater resource conservation and climate protection
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
Global photonics market CAGR of ~6-8%1 until 2028
1) Triton market research, Verified Market Research
8
Strong value proposition:
Leading photonics expertise combined with strong customer relationships
Customer access / relationship
Joint R&D
Shared R&D
Designed-in
programmes
roadmaps
solutions
Technology
Application
Industrial
Manufacturing
manufacturing
excellence
capacity
know how
Evolution
Supplier
Joint R&D projects
Joint roadmaps
Joint ecosystem (Partner)
1/12/2023Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
9
Priorities shift from portfolio transformation and M&A to organic growth and operational excellence
Growth
driver
Business
focus
Profitability
driver
Priorities 2017-2023
Priorities to 2025
M&A & organic growth
Organic growth
Series of M&A for
Jenoptik today:
Leveraging growth
Operational excellence
portfolio transformation
platforms
Portfolio transformation
Innovation, customer centricity
Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation
10
