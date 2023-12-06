Our Vision - Brighter Futures with the Power of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I December 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, energy supply, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Agenda

Company overview

Strategy & markets

Divisional set-up

9M 2023 results and outlook

Appendix

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Jenoptik at a glance - a leading globally operating photonics group

1991

>80

>4,400

~1.5bn1

Fiscal year 2022

980.7

18.8

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Year of foundation

Represented in countries

Employees worldwide

Market capitalization in euros

million euros revenue EBITDA margin in %

1 as of 1.12.2023

Our Mission

The Leading Light

In the Application of

Photonics

Focus on three core markets

  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Life Science & Medical Technology
  • Smart Mobility

Delivering high-qualityphotonics-based products and solutions…

Semiconductor &

Electronics

Optics, Micro-optics Precision components Equipment for measuring and testing optics (gold standard)

~60%1

Life Science &

Medical Technology

Diode lasers

Microscope cameras

Imaging solutions

Optical components

~15%

Smart Mobility

Equipment for traffic surveillance Software

Service to full operation

~10%

…to enable our customers to produce efficiently and to contribute to health, resource conservation

and climate protection

1) Share of total group revenue 2022 (rounded)

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Strategy & markets

Significant share of revenue generated in our attractive three core markets

Semiconductor &

Life Science &

Smart Mobility

Electronics

Medical Technology

Revenue share

substantially increased through organic growth and acquisitions

  • Growth of core markets >GDP growth
  • Differentiation through our core technological competences in optics and photonics
  • Leveraging existing deep customer relationships
  • Resilience to end-market fluctuations by focussing on both cyclical and non-cyclical industries

Deploying core competences to attractive markets to enhance shareholder value

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Megatrends will drive growing demand for photonics solutions of the future

Societal needs

Jenoptik's contribution

Digitization

Health

Mobility

Sustainability

Growing demand for chips for various existing as well as new applications; increasing usage of augmented and virtual reality

Aging population >> increasing demand for therapies, diagnostics and bioimaging

Increasing demand for intelligent safety solutions

Solutions for e.g. climate protection, sustainable mobility, efficient use of resources

Jenoptik supplies high-performance optics, micro-optics for semiconductor equipment as well as innovative test & measurement systems

Jenoptik supplies optical systems e.g. for genome sequencing and digital image processing, microscope cameras and laser systems

Jenoptik supplies innovative products for more safety on roads and in cities

Jenoptik enables its customers to produce more efficiently for greater resource conservation and climate protection

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Global photonics market CAGR of ~6-8%1 until 2028

1) Triton market research, Verified Market Research

Strong value proposition:

Leading photonics expertise combined with strong customer relationships

Customer access / relationship

Joint R&D

Shared R&D

Designed-in

programmes

roadmaps

solutions

Technology

Application

Industrial

Manufacturing

manufacturing

excellence

capacity

know how

Evolution

Supplier

Joint R&D projects

Joint roadmaps

Joint ecosystem (Partner)

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

Priorities shift from portfolio transformation and M&A to organic growth and operational excellence

Growth

driver

Business

focus

Profitability

driver

Priorities 2017-2023

Priorities to 2025

M&A & organic growth

Organic growth

Series of M&A for

Jenoptik today:

Leveraging growth

Operational excellence

portfolio transformation

platforms

Portfolio transformation

Innovation, customer centricity

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

