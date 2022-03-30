Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Jenoptik AG
  News
  Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/30 07:45:10 am EDT
28.7 EUR   -3.63%
07:35aJENOPTIK : Investor Relations (as of March 2022) (PDF | 2,60 MB)
PU
06:23aJENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
06:16aJENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
Jenoptik : Investor Relations (as of March 2022) (PDF | 2,60 MB)

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Jenoptik - Experience the Era of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I March 2022

© Copyright Jenoptik. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of

the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation 2

Photonics at Jenoptik

Photonics is the mastery of light!

The 21. century is the century of photonics. Photonics powers everything from fiber-optic data networks, to laser cutting, autonomous vehicles, disease diagnosis and many more.

Photonics market estimated to reach ~920 bn USD growing at a CAGR of >8.0% by 2028

Source: Triton Market Research

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

We invent optics for the digital world

  • Optics, micro-optics and precision components for the semiconductor equipment industry (lithography and inspection)

  • High-volume optical transceivers to connect to remote locations

  • Sensor technology

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 971 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2022 75,8 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net Debt 2022 367 M 407 M 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 1 705 M 1 892 M 1 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 4 316
Free-Float 89,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,78 €
Average target price 38,13 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Reimitz Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-19.82%1 892
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.11%62 209
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.39%38 258
FANUC CORPORATION-9.76%34 386
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-18.36%29 695
SANDVIK AB-16.15%28 577