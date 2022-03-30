Jenoptik : Investor Relations (as of March 2022) (PDF | 2,60 MB)

Jenoptik - Experience the Era of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I March 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of

the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Photonics at Jenoptik

Photonics is the mastery of light!

The 21. century is the century of photonics. Photonics powers everything from fiber-optic data networks, to laser cutting, autonomous vehicles, disease diagnosis and many more.

Photonics market estimated to reach ~920 bn USD growing at a CAGR of >8.0% by 2028

Source: Triton Market Research

We invent optics for the digital world − Optics, micro-optics and precision components for the semiconductor equipment industry (lithography and inspection)

− High-volume optical transceivers to connect to remote locations

− Sensor technology

