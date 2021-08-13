Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/13 09:55:24 am
29.99 EUR   -2.94%
09:32aJENOPTIK : Investor Relations (as of May 2021) (PDF | 2,94 MB)
PU
06:17aJENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jenoptik : Investor Relations (as of May 2021) (PDF | 2,94 MB)

08/13/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jenoptik - Experience the Era of Light.

Investor Relations Presentation I August 2021

© Copyright Jenoptik. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

This presentation can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in this document in the light of future developments.

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

2

Photonics at Jenoptik

Photonics is the mastery of light!

The 21. century is the century of photonics. Photonics powers everything from fiber-optic data networks, to laser cutting, autonomous vehicles, disease diagnosis and many more.

Photonics market estimated to reach

~920 bn USD growing at a CAGR of >8.0%

by 2025

Source: Triton Market Research

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

4

We invent optics for the digital world

  • Optics, micro-optics and precision components for the semiconductor equipment industry (lithography and inspection)
  • High-volumeoptical transceivers to connect to remote locations
  • Sensor technology

Jenoptik Investor Relations Presentation

5

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JENOPTIK AG
09:32aJENOPTIK : Investor Relations (as of May 2021) (PDF | 2,94 MB)
PU
06:17aJENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/12JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
08/12JENOPTIK AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
08/12JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
08/12JENOPTIK AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/11JENOPTIK : Interim Report (January 1 - June 30, 2021)
PU
08/11JENOPTIK : Results (January 1 - June 30, 2021)
PU
08/11JENOPTIK : Record figures achieved in 2nd quarter; strong performance expected t..
PU
08/11JENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JENOPTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 890 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
Net income 2021 79,4 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net Debt 2021 167 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 1 769 M 2 075 M 2 080 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 401
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,90 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Reimitz Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG23.01%2 075
ATLAS COPCO AB44.67%81 236
FANUC CORPORATION-1.93%43 231
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED46.29%38 122
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.16%38 024
SANDVIK AB14.26%33 218