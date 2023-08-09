JENOPTIK AG - 1st half-year 2023
Dr. Stefan Traeger I Dr. Prisca Havranek-Kosicek | August 9, 2023
Highlights
Highlights of the 1st half-year 2023
- Strong business developmentin 1sthalf-year2023
- Double-digitrevenue and EBITDA growth
- Order backlog remained at high level
- Order intake below high prior-year basis, as expected; book-to-bill ratio again above one
- Focus on output optimization and capacity expansion - new medical technology site opened in Berlin in June
- Guidance for 2023 confirmed: substantial increase in revenue and margin improvement
1st half-year 2023 Group
